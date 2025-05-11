In recent months, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sustained efforts to support women and girls around the world.
Some of these projects include a donation for menstruation packages in Tijuana, Mexico; a women’s diplomatic event in Brussels, Belgium; putting together hygiene kits in eastern Switzerland; and an International Women’s Day celebration in Homa Bay County, Kenya.
Personal-hygiene packages in Mexico
This April, the Church made a donation allowing 900 menstrual care packages to be distributed to displaced women and girls in the Mexican states of Baja California, Chihuahua and Chiapas.
Lacking basic resources like menstrual hygiene products can affect women’s health and well-being, limiting their educational and employment opportunities and increasing their vulnerability to situations of violence and exploitation, reported the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.
The project was in collaboration with Adventist Development and Relief Agency Mexico, a humanitarian organization working in community development and emergency response in more than 120 countries.
“We are committed to providing support to those who need it most, especially women,” said Xóchitl Gutiérrez, the Tijuana México Stake Relief Society president. “This collaboration with ADRA Mexico allows us to bring aid to those who are in need of assistance.”
Diplomacy dinner in Belgium
The European Union & International Affairs Office of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted “G20 and South Africa’s Priorities for Women and Girls,” a women’s diplomacy dinner in Brussels, Belgium, on March 26, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom.
“I believe this is not just a dinner but part of the building blocks for the whole world to participate,” said Her Excellency Tokozile Xasa, ambassador of South Africa to the Kingdom of Belgium. “It is where we can enhance women’s voices.”
In her address, Xasa highlighted initiatives to address gender-based violence, promote women’s financial inclusion and create pathways for women in leadership, governance and decision-making roles.
Jean B. Bingham, former Relief Society general president and current government relations representative of the Church’s European Union Office, served as the master of ceremonies.
Attendees from over 25 different countries included ambassadors and their spouses, representatives from the European Commission and local Church leaders.
Hygiene kits in Switzerland
Nearly 100 members of the Relief Society in Switzerland celebrated this International Women’s Day on March 8 by making 400 hygiene kits for women and children in emergency shelters.
Silvia Vetsch, representative of the St. Gallen Women’s Shelter in Switzerland, shared about the difficulties faced by women who come to these shelters. Women stay at these shelters for an average of 35 days, and many have left behind homes and friends to find safety, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom.
Each hygiene kit contained shampoo, shower gel, tooth brushes and a small bottle of perfume as well as a handwritten note.
Members of the Relief Society said the goal of this project wasn’t just to provide practical support for women in the shelters but to make them feel seen and loved.
International Women’s Day in Kenya
On March 8, leaders and community members — including local Church leaders — gathered in Homa Bay County, Kenya, to celebrate International Women’s Day and recognize individual women and girls for their contributions to society.
Distinguished guests included the first lady of the Republic of Kenya, Her Excellency Rachel Ruto; the Homa Bay County governor, Her Excellency Gladys Wanga; and Nyabondo Branch Relief Society President Beatrice Oricho, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom.
Speakers addressed themes such as women’s entrepreneurship programs, self-reliance initiatives and education.
“It was a very encouraging event. We have learned the problems we have, what the government can solve, the channels we can use to get help,” Oricho said.
Anne Wang’ombe, principal secretary for the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, thanked the Church and other partners for helping to make the celebration a reality.