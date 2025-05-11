The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jean B. Bingham shakes hands with others at the “G20 and South Africa’s Priorities for Women and Girls” dinner event, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brussels, Belgium, on March 8, 2025.

In recent months, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sustained efforts to support women and girls around the world.

Some of these projects include a donation for menstruation packages in Tijuana, Mexico; a women’s diplomatic event in Brussels, Belgium; putting together hygiene kits in eastern Switzerland; and an International Women’s Day celebration in Homa Bay County, Kenya.

Personal-hygiene packages in Mexico

This April, the Church made a donation allowing 900 menstrual care packages to be distributed to displaced women and girls in the Mexican states of Baja California, Chihuahua and Chiapas.

Lacking basic resources like menstrual hygiene products can affect women’s health and well-being, limiting their educational and employment opportunities and increasing their vulnerability to situations of violence and exploitation, reported the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

Church members working with Adventist Development and Relief Agency Mexico assemble 900 menstrual care packages for distribution in Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez and Tapachulain, Mexico, in April 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The project was in collaboration with Adventist Development and Relief Agency Mexico, a humanitarian organization working in community development and emergency response in more than 120 countries.

“We are committed to providing support to those who need it most, especially women,” said Xóchitl Gutiérrez, the Tijuana México Stake Relief Society president. “This collaboration with ADRA Mexico allows us to bring aid to those who are in need of assistance.”

Event leaders — including Xóchitl Gutiérrez, the Tijuana México Stake Relief Society president, representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints— acknowledge the 900 menstural hygiene kits assembled in April 2025 for distribution in several Mexican states. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Diplomacy dinner in Belgium

The European Union & International Affairs Office of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted “G20 and South Africa’s Priorities for Women and Girls,” a women’s diplomacy dinner in Brussels, Belgium, on March 26, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Attendees chat during the Church-hosted “G20 and South Africa’s Priorities for Women and Girls” dinner event on March 26, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I believe this is not just a dinner but part of the building blocks for the whole world to participate,” said Her Excellency Tokozile Xasa, ambassador of South Africa to the Kingdom of Belgium. “It is where we can enhance women’s voices.”

In her address, Xasa highlighted initiatives to address gender-based violence, promote women’s financial inclusion and create pathways for women in leadership, governance and decision-making roles.

A speaker addresses the March 26, 2025, “G20 and South Africa’s Priorities for Women and Girls” dinner event, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jean B. Bingham, former Relief Society general president and current government relations representative of the Church’s European Union Office, served as the master of ceremonies.

Attendees from over 25 different countries included ambassadors and their spouses, representatives from the European Commission and local Church leaders.

Hygiene kits in Switzerland

Nearly 100 members of the Relief Society in Switzerland celebrated this International Women’s Day on March 8 by making 400 hygiene kits for women and children in emergency shelters.

Silvia Vetsch, representative of the St. Gallen Women’s Shelter in Switzerland, shared about the difficulties faced by women who come to these shelters. Women stay at these shelters for an average of 35 days, and many have left behind homes and friends to find safety, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Nearly 100 Relief Society members in Switzerland come together on International Women's Day 2025 to make hygiene kits for women in shelters on March 8, 2025, in St. Gallen, Switzerland. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Each hygiene kit contained shampoo, shower gel, tooth brushes and a small bottle of perfume as well as a handwritten note.

Members of the Relief Society said the goal of this project wasn’t just to provide practical support for women in the shelters but to make them feel seen and loved.

International Women’s Day in Kenya

On March 8, leaders and community members — including local Church leaders — gathered in Homa Bay County, Kenya, to celebrate International Women’s Day and recognize individual women and girls for their contributions to society.

Her Excellency Rachel Ruto, first lady of the Republic of Kenya, speaks on International Women's Day in Homa Bay County, Kenya on March 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Distinguished guests included the first lady of the Republic of Kenya, Her Excellency Rachel Ruto; the Homa Bay County governor, Her Excellency Gladys Wanga; and Nyabondo Branch Relief Society President Beatrice Oricho, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Speakers addressed themes such as women’s entrepreneurship programs, self-reliance initiatives and education.

Members of Parliament participate in an International Women’s Day event in Homa Bay County, Kenya, on March 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was a very encouraging event. We have learned the problems we have, what the government can solve, the channels we can use to get help,” Oricho said.

Anne Wang’ombe, principal secretary for the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, thanked the Church and other partners for helping to make the celebration a reality.

Beatrice Oricho, Nyabondo Branch Relief Society president, pauses for a photo during the International Women’s Day event in Homa Bay County, Kenya, on March 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints