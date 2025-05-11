This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 46-48, which includes the Lord’s direction to seek gifts of the Spirit.

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 46

“Some of us wonder, ‘Do I have any gifts?’ Again, the answer is yes. ‘To every man [and woman] is given a gift by the Spirit of God … that all may be profited thereby’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:11-12). A number of spiritual gifts are documented in scripture (see 1 Corinthians 12:1-11, 31; Moroni 10:8-18; Doctrine and Covenants 46:8-26), but there are many others. Some might include having compassion, expressing hope, relating well with people, organizing effectively, speaking or writing persuasively, teaching clearly and working hard.

“So how do we come to know our gifts? We can reference our patriarchal blessing, ask those who know us best, and personally identify what we are naturally good at and enjoy. Most important, we can ask God (see James 1:5; Doctrine and Covenants 112:10). He knows our gifts, since He gave them to us (see Doctrine and Covenants 46:26).”

— Elder John C. Pingree Jr., General Authority Seventy, October 2017 general conference, “‘I Have a Work for Thee’”

“We all need a personal testimony of truth. As our faith develops, we necessarily rely on the words and faith of others, like our parents, teachers or priesthood leaders (see Doctrine and Covenants 46:14). But if we are solely dependent on one particular priesthood leader or teacher for our personal testimony of the truth instead of getting that testimony through the personal line, we will be forever vulnerable to disillusionment by the action of that person. When it comes to a mature knowledge or testimony of the truth, we should not be dependent on a mortal mediator between us and our Heavenly Father.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2010 general conference, “Two Lines of Communication”

“We should remember that bearing a heartfelt testimony is only a beginning. We need to bear testimony, we need to mean it, and most importantly we need consistently to live it. We need to both declare and live our testimonies.

“The relationship between testimony and appropriate action is emphasized in the Savior’s instruction to the Saints in Kirtland [Ohio]: ‘That which the Spirit testifies unto you even so I would that ye should do’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:7). Our testimony of gospel truth should be reflected both in our words and in our deeds. And our testimonies are proclaimed and lived most powerfully in our own homes. Spouses, parents and children should strive to overcome any hesitancy, reluctance or embarrassment about bearing testimony. We should both create and look for opportunities to bear testimony of gospel truths — and live them.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2009 general conference, “More Diligent and Concerned at Home”

“Today I know that my young testimony benefited greatly from the testimony of the Prophet Joseph Smith and many friends in the Church who knew ‘by the Holy Ghost … that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and that he was crucified for the sins of the world’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:13). Their good examples, caring love and helping hands blessed me to receive another special gift of the Spirit described in the scriptures as I was yearning for more light and truth: ‘To others it is given to believe on their words, that they also might have eternal life if they continue [faithfully]’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:14). What a wonderful and precious gift this is.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2005 general conference, “The Fruits of the First Vision”

“Since last October I have reflected repeatedly upon the phrase ‘the tender mercies of the Lord.’ Through personal study, observation, pondering and prayer, I believe I have come to better understand that the Lord’s tender mercies are the very personal and individualized blessings, strength, protection, assurances, guidance, loving-kindness, consolation, support and spiritual gifts which we receive from and because of and through the Lord Jesus Christ. Truly the Lord suits ‘his mercies according to the conditions of the children of men’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:15).”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2005 general conference, “The Tender Mercies of the Lord”

“Our Heavenly Father and His Son expect us to rely on each other in relationships of love and trust by following the pattern They have shown. Every provision is made to help us find the necessary spiritual strength. In the Doctrine and Covenants we read:

“‘To some it is given by the Holy Ghost to know that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and that he was crucified for the sins of the world.

“‘To others it is given to believe on their words, that they also might have eternal life if they continue faithful’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:13-14).

“We are promised, then, that we grow spiritually as we believe in the words of those who know, those whose faith has produced the capacity to endure and to move forward. Faith is power in us and gives us the ability to do.”

— The late Sister Aileen H. Clyde, then the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 1996 general conference, “Confirmed in Faith”

“I would be negligent if I did not acknowledge for us all how much more complex and various the avenues of communication to our minds are today. Television, audio, video, satellite broadcasting, as well as print media, have greatly enlarged the audience for this Relief Society meeting tonight. We are blessed by that. But others, with other purposes, will use the same technologies to communicate to us alluringly. It requires alert discrimination to choose what may focus the mind toward excellence and what may distract, confuse or deceive us.

“‘Wherefore, beware lest ye are deceived; and that ye may not be deceived seek ye earnestly the best gifts, always remembering for what they are given;

“‘For verily I say unto you, they are given for the benefit of those who love me and keep all my commandments, and him [or her] that seeketh so to do’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:8-9).”

— The late Sister Aileen H. Clyde, then the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 1994 general conference, “Charity and Learning”

“Spiritual gifts come by the power of the Holy Ghost, that all the faithful may be benefited. One of these gifts is ‘to know that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and that he was crucified for the sins of the world’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:13). Those who receive that gift have the duty to testify of it. We know this because immediately after describing the gift of knowing that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, the Lord says, ‘To others it is given to believe on their words, that they also might have eternal life if they continue faithful’ (Doctrine and Covenants 46:14). Those who have the gift to know must give their witness so that those who have the gift to believe on their words can enjoy the benefit of that gift.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1990 general conference, “Witnesses of Christ”

“One of the great tragedies of life, it seems to me, is when a person classifies himself as someone who has no talents or gifts. When, in disgust or discouragement, we allow ourselves to reach depressive levels of despair because of our demeaning self-appraisal, it is a sad day for us and a sad day in the eyes of God. For us to conclude that we have no gifts when we judge ourselves by stature, intelligence, grade-point average, wealth, power, position or external appearance is not only unfair but unreasonable.

“From Doctrine and Covenants 46:11-12, we have this truth: ‘For all have not every gift given unto them; for there are many gifts, and to every man is given a gift by the Spirit of God.

“‘To some is given one, and to some is given another, that all may be profited thereby.’

“God has given each of us one or more special talents. … It is up to each of us to search for and build upon the gifts which God has given. We must remember that each of us is made in the image of God, that there are no unimportant persons. Everyone matters to God and to his fellowmen.”

— The late Elder Marvin J. Ashton, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1987 general conference, “‘There Are Many Gifts’”

Doctrine and Covenants 47

“For the first time in nearly a hundred years, a new multivolume history of the Church is being published under the direction of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Titled ‘Saints: The Story of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Days,’ this narrative history tells the true story of ordinary people who became Saints through the Atonement of Jesus Christ. …

“‘Saints’ will help us keep covenants by enlarging our memories in sacramental ways. It will help us to always remember what the Savior has done for us. Without records of God’s dealings in the past, we could not ‘remember how merciful the Lord hath been unto the children of men’ (Moroni 10:3). For these reasons we are indebted to the Lord and to the Saints who recorded their experiences of His love for them. The Lord commanded Joseph Smith to record his experiences (see Doctrine and Covenants 21:1). He commanded a Church historian working under Joseph’s direction to ‘keep the church record and history continually’ (Doctrine and Covenants 47:3). He commanded that the history include ‘all things which shall be for the good of the church, and for the rising generations’ (Doctrine and Covenants 69:8).”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the October 2018 Ensign article “How Merciful the Lord Has Been”

“‘Saints’ was prepared in response to the Lord’s commandment to ‘keep the church record and history continually’ (Doctrine and Covenants 47:3). Unlike past histories of the Church, it is a narrative history written in an engaging style that will be accessible to both youth and adults.

“‘Saints,’ however, is not historical fiction. It is a true story based on the records of people from the past. Every detail and every line of dialogue is supported by historical sources. Notes at the end of each chapter refer to the records and additional sources. Those who want to read the actual records, better understand related topics, and discover even more stories will find links in the back of the books and online at [saints.ChurchofJesusChrist.org].”

— Elder Steven E. Snow, then a General Authority Seventy and the Church Historian and Recorder, in the February 2018 Ensign article “Saints: The Story of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Days”

“Early Church members accepted the revelations Joseph Smith received as the literal voice of God speaking to them, despite the fact that those revelations sometimes required great personal and financial sacrifice. For individual members, the revelations often led to life-changing decisions. In 1831, John Whitmer was asked to be the Church historian but hesitated because he did not want to take on the difficult responsibility. The Prophet Joseph Smith received a revelation a short time later that declared in the voice of the Lord: ‘Behold, it is expedient that my servant John should write and keep a regular history’ (Doctrine and Covenants 47:1). After hearing the word of God through the revelation, Brother Whitmer embraced his calling. Many of the earliest records of the Church exist today because of Brother Whitmer’s willingness to lay his own will aside and follow the commandment of God.”

— Gerrit Dirkmaat, then a member of the Church History Department, in the January 2013 Ensign article “Great and Marvelous Are the Revelations of God”

Doctrine and Covenants 48

“The Lord counseled the early Saints, ‘Save all the money that ye can … that in time ye may be enabled to purchase land for an inheritance’ (Doctrine and Covenants 48:4). The basic concept of inheritance is providing for future needs. The Old Testament story of Joseph in Egypt illustrates the wisdom of saving for future events, for times may come when financial and material resources are scarce or beyond our ability to obtain (see Genesis 41). The Lord’s command to save still applies to each of us today.”

— Jan D. Andersen, then an assistant professor of family and consumer sciences at California State University, Sacramento, in the August 2006 Ensign article “Financial Freedom on Any Income”