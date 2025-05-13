Missionaries of the Church visit the Zhan-Saya Crisis Center and hold a puppet show on Mar. 31, 2025 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, for children who have suffered from domestic violence with their mothers.

Members and volunteers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almaty, Kazakhstan, are extending arms of love and service to their community and friends.

According to the most recent statistics from the Church’s website, Kazakhstan is home to over 200 Latter-day Saints and three branches and is part of the Russia Yekaterinburg Mission.

Puppet shows for children

Volunteers serving in Almaty traveled to a crisis center and a rehabilitation center in March 2025 to perform puppet shows that teach children about health and hygiene.

Elder Cade Shumway, a volunteer who participated, explained that the show allowed them to share Christlike love.

“It was wonderful that we were able to teach children about health and hygiene, but even more importantly, we were able to bring light and joy to those who are going through difficult times,” he said. “Christ’s love for these people is boundless, and it warmed my heart to be able to share the Savior’s love.”

Missionaries perform a puppet show at the Ardi Intensive Rehabilitation Center for children with special needs who are undergoing various rehabilitation programs in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on March 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Kazakhstan Newsroom reported that volunteers visited the Zhan-Saya Crisis Center on March 21; the center provides comprehensive assistance to women with children who have suffered from domestic violence.

Elder Nicholas Speer, another volunteer in the show, explained that it was moving to visit with those individuals.

He said, “It was a pleasure to interact with these amazing children and their mothers, and it was a great blessing to see their joy at our simple show. This service reminded me how much our Heavenly Father loves each of us, and I will cherish these memories.”

Another volunteer, Elder Jonah Mendenhall, said that he loved seeing the children brighten throughout the show.

“When my doll tried to ‘eat’ a chocolate bar, the little ones laughed and jumped with delight,” he said. “We brought joy to their hearts, and they gave us genuine smiles.”

On March 31, the volunteers also visited children with special needs who are undergoing various rehabilitation programs while at the Ardi Intensive Rehabilitation Center, reported the Church’s Kazakhstan Newsroom.

Elder David Divingnzzo explained these visits bring joy to the struggling children.

“Every time we visit centers for children with special needs, we feel their sincere joy. The love of the Lord fills our hearts and creates a special connection between everyone who participates in such events,” he said.

These activities don’t just bless the children, Elder Divingnzzo added. “Their genuine emotions strengthen my testimony that Heavenly Father loves all of His children and that the light of Christ is truly in each person. It was a joy to serve.”

A citywide cleanup

Members of the Church gathered with other faiths, eco-activists and concerned citizens on March 25 to hold a large-scale clean up of Baum Grove in Almaty, reported the Church’s Kazakhstan Newsroom.

Latter-day Saints in Almaty, Kazakhstan, participate in a large-scale clean-up day on March 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event was organized by the Department of Religious Affairs as part of its initiative “Almaty is our common home.”

A representative from the organization said, “This is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen mutual understanding and good-neighborly relations. Caring for the environment unites everyone, regardless of religious beliefs and nationality. Almaty is our common home, and its cleanliness is our common responsibility.”

Despite rain and snow, more than 500 people gathered to clean the park. One Latter-day Saint shared there was a beautiful sense of unity, saying, “It was especially nice to see families with children. I am glad that I was able to meet many interesting people. We had good conversations and worked hard together to make our beloved Almaty even cleaner and more beautiful.”