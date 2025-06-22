This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 67-70, which includes the Lord’s commandment that parents teach the gospel to their children.

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 67

“I pray we may lay aside any ‘weapons of war’ (Alma 24:17-19) that we’ve consciously or even unconsciously taken up to defend ourselves from the blessings of God’s love. Weapons of pride, selfishness, fear, hate, offense, complacency, unrighteous judgment, jealousies (see Doctrine and Covenants 67:10) — anything that would keep us from loving God with all our hearts and keeping all our covenants with Him.”

— Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2024 general conference, “The Joy of Our Redemption”

“When the Lord advises us to ‘continue in patience until [we] are perfected’ (Doctrine and Covenants 67:13), He is acknowledging that it takes time and perseverance. Understanding the ‘why’ of the gospel and the ‘why’ of the priesthood will help us to see the divine purpose of all of this. It will give us motivation and strength to do the right things, even when they are hard. Staying focused on the basic principles of gospel living will bless us with clarity, wisdom and direction.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, April 2012 general conference, “The ‘Why’ of Priesthood Service”

“What, then, does it mean to wait upon the Lord? In the scriptures, the word ‘wait’ means to hope, to anticipate and to trust. To hope and trust in the Lord requires faith, patience, humility, meekness, long-suffering, keeping the commandments and enduring to the end. …

“As we follow the promptings of the Spirit, we discover that ‘tribulation worketh patience,’ (Romans 5:3) and we learn to ‘continue in patience until [we] are perfected’ (Doctrine and Covenants 67:13).”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2011 general conference, “Waiting Upon the Lord: Thy Will Be Done”

“Patience is a process of perfection. … Patience means to abide in faith, knowing that sometimes it is in the waiting rather than in the receiving that we grow the most. This was true in the time of the Savior. It is true in our time as well, for we are commanded in these latter days to ‘continue in patience until ye are perfected’ (Doctrine and Covenants 67:13).”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, April 2010 general conference, “Continue in Patience”

“Our foremost decision must be to seek a testimony of the gospel and to build our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He is a loving and concerned parent, as we see in these words from Doctrine and Covenants 67:1: ‘Ye elders of my church, who have assembled yourselves together, whose prayers I have heard, and whose hearts I know, and whose desires have come up before me.’ He will not leave us alone in our decisions, for He promised, ‘I will not leave you comfortless’ (John 14:18). It is this Comforter, who is the spirit of revelation, that confirms all truths unto us.”

— The late Elder Gerald E. Melchin, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1994 general conference, “Decisions”

Doctrine and Covenants 68

Actors portray Jesus Christ speaking with His disciples in this image from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our Savior, Jesus Christ, is our great Exemplar when it comes to making and keeping promises and covenants. He came to earth promising to do the will of the Father. He taught gospel principles in word and in deed. He atoned for our sins that we might live again. He has honored every one of His promises.

“Can the same be said of each of us? What are the dangers if we cheat a little, slip a little or do not quite follow through with our commitments? What if we walk away from our covenants? Will others come unto Christ in light of our example? Is your word your bond? Keeping promises is not a habit; it is a characteristic of being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“Ever mindful of our frailties in mortal life, the Lord promised, ‘Be of good cheer, and do not fear, for I the Lord am with you, and will stand by you’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:6). I have felt His presence when needing reassurance, comfort, or greater spiritual insight or strength, and I have been deeply humbled and am grateful for His divine companionship.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2019 general conference, “Standing by Our Promises and Covenants”

“In a latter-day revelation through the Prophet Joseph Smith, the Lord instructs parents to teach their children to understand the doctrine of repentance, faith in Christ, baptism and the gift of the Holy Ghost. Notice the Lord doesn’t just say we are to ‘teach the doctrine’; His instructions are to teach our children to ‘understand the doctrine’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:25, 28). …

“Teaching our children to understand is more than just imparting information. It’s helping our children get the doctrine into their hearts in a way that it becomes part of their very being and is reflected in their attitudes and behavior throughout their lives.”

— Sister Cheryl A. Esplin, then the second counselor in the Primary general presidency, April 2012 general conference, “Teaching Our Children To Understand”

“While the Lord insists on our repentance, most people don’t feel such a compelling need. They include themselves among those who try to be good. They have no evil intent. Yet the Lord is clear in His message that all need to repent — not only from sins of commission but from sins of omission as well. Such is the case in His warning to parents: ‘Inasmuch as parents have children in Zion … that teach them not to understand the doctrine of repentance, faith in Christ the Son of the living God, and of baptism and the gift of the Holy Ghost, … the sin be upon the heads of the parents’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:25).”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2007 general conference, “Repentance and Conversion”

“The Lord … instructed us to teach our children ‘to pray, and to walk uprightly before the Lord’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:28), and ‘to understand the doctrine of repentance, faith in Christ … and of baptism and the gift of the Holy Ghost’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:25). We help tune their ears, minds and hearts to recognize ‘a voice of gladness’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:19) and desire to be worthy to obtain eternal joy when we teach the truths of the gospel.”

— Sister President Coleen K. Menlove, then the Primary general president, October 2002 general conference, “A Voice of Gladness for Our Children”

Children read the scriptures together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“One of the surest ways to avoid even getting near false doctrine is to choose to be simple in our teaching. Safety is gained by that simplicity, and little is lost. We know that because the Savior has told us to teach the most important doctrine to little children. Listen to His command:

“‘And again, inasmuch as parents have children in Zion, or in any of her stakes which are organized, that teach them not to understand the doctrine of repentance, faith in Christ the Son of the living God, and of baptism and the gift of the Holy Ghost by the laying on of the hands, when eight years old, the sin be upon the heads of the parents’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:25).”

“We can teach even a child to understand the doctrine of Jesus Christ. It is therefore possible, with God’s help, to teach the saving doctrine simply.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1999 general conference, “The Power of Teaching Doctrine”

“The Lord, through revelation, has taught us in section 68 of the Doctrine and Covenants that parents have the responsibility to teach and train their children in righteousness. Parents have been instructed to ‘teach their children to pray, and to walk uprightly before the Lord’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:28).

“What does it mean to walk uprightly before the Lord? The word ‘upright’ is defined as honest, honorable, straightforward. Thus, to walk uprightly, our children need to choose to live in an honest, honorable, straightforward manner. Children who understand and live the gospel today can walk with assurance and joy and someday will enter the presence of the Lord, walking uprightly.

“Sometimes it isn’t easy as parents to teach our children. Sometimes we make mistakes. Our children may react with opposition to what we are teaching them. As parents, we should keep our desire to do our best, constantly show our love and not blame ourselves if our children choose another way.”

— Sister Ruth B. Wright, then the second counselor in the Primary general presidency, April 1994 general conference, “Teaching Children To Walk Uprightly Before the Lord”

“Parents are counseled to teach their children by precept and example. The Lord has said:

“‘Inasmuch as parents have children in Zion, or in any of her stakes which are organized, that teach them not to understand the doctrine of repentance, faith in Christ the Son of the living God, and of baptism and the gift of the Holy Ghost by the laying on of the hands, when eight years old, the sin be upon the heads of the parents. …

“‘And they shall also teach their children to pray, and to walk uprightly before the Lord’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:25, 28).

“Children who are taught to pray and who pray with their parents when young are more likely to pray when they are older. Those who are taught when they are young to love God and believe He lives will more often continue their spiritual development and increase their feelings of love as they mature.

“However, a child, even one raised with great love and care and carefully taught, may choose, when an adult, not to follow those teachings for a variety of reasons. How should we react? We understand and respect the principle of agency. We pray that life’s experiences will help them regain their desire and ability to live the gospel. They are still our children, and we will love and care about them always. We do not lock the doors of our house nor the doors to our heart.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then the presiding bishop, October 1993 general conference, “How Will Our Children Remember Us?”

“Modern revelation commands parents to ‘teach their children to pray’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:28). This requires parents to learn and pray with the special language of prayer. We learn our native language simply by listening to those who speak it. This is also true of the language with which we address our Heavenly Father. The language of prayer is easier and sweeter to learn than any other tongue. We should give our children the privilege of learning this language by listening to their parents use it in the various prayers offered daily in our homes.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1993 general conference, “The Language of Prayer”

A family kneels in prayer together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Doctrine and Covenants 70

“Other records and revelations show Martin Harris’ significant involvement in the activities of the restored Church and his standing with God. He was present at the organization of the Church on April 6, 1830, and was baptized that same day. A year later he was called to journey to Missouri with Joseph Smith, Sidney Rigdon and Edward Partridge (see Doctrine and Covenants 52:24). In Missouri that year — 1831 — he was commanded to ‘be an example unto the church, in laying his moneys before the bishop of the church’ (Doctrine and Covenants 58:35), thus becoming the first man the Lord called by name to consecrate his property in Zion. Two months later he was named with Joseph Smith, Oliver Cowdery, Sidney Rigdon and others to be ‘stewards over the revelations and commandments’ (Doctrine and Covenants 70:3; see also Doctrine and Covenants 70:1), a direction to publish and circulate what later became the Doctrine and Covenants.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1999 general conference, “The Witness: Martin Harris”

“The Lord tells us in section 70 of the Doctrine and Covenants that an abundance of the manifestation of the Spirit among us depends upon our willingness to share temporal blessings (see Doctrine and Covenants 70:12-14).

“Therefore, we must sacrifice our narrow traditions, local interests and selfish pride to achieve the love and unity indispensable in a Zion society. The principles of love, service, work, self-reliance, consecration and stewardship must relate to a specific plan, in a particular area, to serve individual needs with well-managed resources. Personal and family preparedness and local self-sufficiency must be related to identified communities, families, production projects and storehouses.”

— The late Elder Ronald E. Poelman, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1980 general conference, “Priesthood Councils: Key to Meeting Temporal and Spiritual Needs”