Youth, young adults share #LoveShareInvite experiences on social media

A compilation of screenshots from #LoveShareInvite posts on the Church's Strive To Be, Young Women Worldwide, Young Men Worldwide and YA Weekly social media accounts.

Latter-day Saints can go to Share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org for tips, tools and prompts to help them to “Love, Share, Invite” in a pattern of sharing the gospel with others.

For youth and young adults, messages are being delivered to them via video clips and posts on Church social media such as the Strive To Be, Young Women Worldwide, Young Men Worldwide and YA Weekly accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

And the messages are coming from locations across the world and in various languages, with the #LoveShareInvite tag.

With additional posts planned for coming weeks, the following are some of the recent ones, which use only first names of the youth and young adults featured:

‘Simple things, little conversations’

A recent Strive To Be video features Danny from Utah recounting how starting a conversation with a friend and inviting him to youth activities eventually led to his friend being baptized.

“Sharing the gospel doesn’t always have to be big speeches or big moments, near-death experiences or crazy things that happen in life,” he said. “It can be simple things or little conversations like a late-night drive or just being around somebody long enough.”

‘Blessed with missionary opportunities’

In a YA Weekly video, a young adult in Hawaii named Zach recalls meeting a man struggling with addiction and asking if he had anything that could help. He reached for a Book of Mormon he had with him.

“And I was able to pull out that Book of Mormon and give it to him and testify that as he read it, he would receive the power to overcome his struggles in his life and then invited him to church. I never saw him again as he got off the next stop. But I know that as we kneel and pray, we will be blessed with missionary opportunities.”

‘I want to stay here’

On Young Women Worldwide, Gabi from Brazil speaks of invitations to sacrament meetings and a youth camp.

“They came to me with such joy and affection. They talked about baptism and told me about a youth camp that was going to take place. And I packed my bags and went. They were so friendly and kind to each other. It was wonderful,” she said.

“Then I arrived and said, ‘I want to be baptized, I want to stay here,’ and I still am. And I can tell you. It’s one of the best opportunities we can have and come to this Church.”

‘I found my inner peace’

Atlas, a young man from China who left in hopes of playing basketball, speaks in a Strive To Be video of being a recent convert and finding the power of prayer and a testimony of the gospel.

“The first time I went to church, I found my inner peace when they said the sacrament prayers. I said my first prayer with my mother. The words came out of me without thinking about it. We just cried while saying it. The first time I felt the Spirit, I was praying with my girlfriend, Lydia. I felt the Spirit above me. I felt worthy,” he said.

“That’s how I know the Church is real. God is real. That’s my testimony.”

‘Like a miracle in my life’

In a Strive To Be video from the Philippines with English subtitles , a young man named King James relates how inviting less-active relatives to read the Book of Mormon helped them to meet with the missionaries and return to participating in church services.

“Missionary work is like a miracle in my life,” he said. “I used to be bullied, I became shy, and I didn’t want to go to school anymore. By reading the Book of Mormon, I’ve become more confident. I know that missionary work can truly change lives.”

‘They wanted to share it with others’

In a video on YA Weekly, Luis from Brazil speaks of growing up with a group of friends that included three who were not members. The members’ examples and invitations led to the three being baptized and now serving as missionaries, with two as companions.

“I know that there are no coincidences,” he said of his friends. “The Lord knows each one of us. They really saw the blessing the gospel could bring to their lives, and they wanted to share it with others.”

‘An invitation is a powerful thing’

The Young Women and Young Men general presidencies also have shared #LoveShareInvite posts as well.

President Emily Belle Freeman wrote on Young Women Worldwide of Tyler, who is shown dressed for his baptism and standing next to his seminary teacher. Tyler was first invited by friends to attend seminary.

“Tyler’s journey to know Christ began with an invitation,” wrote President Freeman of Tyler having been invited to attend seminary by his friends.

“An invitation is a powerful thing. So for the whole month of July, these three words are going to become our invitation: ‘Love. Share. Invite.’ Miracles are waiting.”

And the Young Men general presidency — President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brothers Bradley R. Wilcox and Michael T. Nelson — use a Young Men Worldwide video to remind of the principles of love, share and invite that were used by a deacons quorum befriending and ministering to an older man, as detailed in President Lund’s April 2025 general conference address.