Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and Africa Central Area president, right, presents a Christus statue to Joseph Ole Lenku, Kajiado county Governor, in Kaijado, Kenya, on July 30, 2025.

In a gesture of mutual respect, shared values and ongoing collaboration, Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, met with Joseph Ole Lenku, governor of Kajiado County, at the governor’s offices in southern Kenya on July 30.

The visit marked a continuation of a growing relationship that began earlier this year when Gov. Ole Lenku toured the Nairobi Kenya Temple during its open house in April. That sacred temple tour, guided by Elder Mutombo, left a lasting impression, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

“If this is the Church,” Gov. Ole Lenku said during the July 30 meeting, “then it makes good people. I shared with my family what I saw in the Nairobi Kenya Temple.”

Elder Mutombo responded simply, “Everything we do in the temple is to bring us closer to Christ.”

A dialogue rooted in scripture

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and Africa Central Area president, presents a Book of Mormon to Joseph Ole Lenku, Kajiado county governor, in Kaijado, Kenya, on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joining Elder Mutombo were Nairobi Kenya West Stake President Peter Ondigo; Claudine Isekusu, area communication and publishing director; and Isabella Oloo of the Riruta Ward, who initially introduced the governor to the Church and its humanitarian outreach.

The meeting highlighted a shared commitment to service, education, sustainability and spiritual growth. Governor Ole Lenku, who previously worked in the hospitality industry and recalled his early experiences with Latter-day Saint missionaries, spoke openly about how faith has influenced his leadership.

Latter-day Saints meet with the governor of Kajiado County, Kenya, on July 30, 2025. From left: Isabela Oloo, Church member from the Riruta Ward; Claudine Isekusu, area communication and publishing director; President Peter Ondigo, Nairobi Kenya West Stake president; and Elder Thierry K. Mutombo; General Authority Seventy and Africa Central Area president. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Quoting Habakkuk 2:2-3, the governor said, “We know that if it were not for God, we would not be here. I am a living testimony of what God can do. That is why we put God at the heart of everything we do in the county.”

Elder Mutombo responded with another scripture, Proverbs 29:18: “Where there is no vision, the people perish,” and said, “I am happy you got your vision from the scriptures.”

United in service

Church and government leaders meet in Kajiado County, Kenya, on July 30, 2025. From left: Gov. Joseph Ole Lenku, governor of Kajiado County; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo; General Authority Seventy and Africa Central Area president; President Peter Ondigo, Nairobi Kenya West Stake president; Claudine Isekusu, area communication and publishing director. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s humanitarian outreach in Kajiado County — and throughout the country — is already well underway. The Church is planting more than 50,000 fruit trees as part of its efforts to promote food security and environmental stewardship. Other projects aim to build self-reliance and promote education.

“We do this as disciples of Jesus Christ,” Elder Mutombo said. He continued by paraphrasing Matthew 22:37-40: “We love God and our neighbors as ourselves.”

During the meeting, Elder Mutombo shared the Africa Central Area’s focus and priorities: “Make and keep sacred covenants, be self-reliant, and love, share and invite.”

President Ondigo shared the importance of true service. “I have a living testimony of what God has done for me through service to others,” he said. “I encourage everyone to make continuous self-sacrifice to serve others and bring joy to all of God’s children.”

Governor Ole Lenku expressed appreciation for the Church’s commitment to community development and invited continued collaboration: “Ashe,” he said in Maasai, meaning “thank you.”

“God has continuously sent many helping hands,” he said. “Rather than reinventing the wheel, join us — we will show you where to plug in and help.”

Looking to the future

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and Africa Central Area president, shakes hands with Joseph Ole Lenku, Kajiado County governor, in Kenya on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The meeting concluded with an invitation for the youth of Kajiado County to participate in the Church’s For the Strength of Youth conference next year — a program that builds spiritual confidence, friendships and faith in Jesus Christ for teenagers around the world.

During the meeting, Elder Mutombo also presented a special gift to the governor: a Book of Mormon and Christus statue, the familiar image of the Savior that stands at the center of the Church’s symbol.