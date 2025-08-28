The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the revised “Doctrine and Covenants Stories,” Joseph and Emma Smith smile as they review the Lord's revelation for Emma.

The print version of the revised edition of the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now available.

The print version in English is available to purchase at distribution centers or online at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Additional languages will be available later this year.

The book comes 40 years after the original edition.

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," the Angel Moroni shows Joseph Smith where the gold plates are located. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said “Doctrine and Covenant Stories” will help scriptures come alive for children and their families.

“These stories help us get to know the people we read about in the Doctrine and Covenants,” Elder Renlund said. “We see the revelations from the Lord through their eyes. As a result, those revelations take on new meaning for us.”

Elder Renlund said he’s excited about “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” because it includes some less-familiar stories from Church history.

“The publication of the four volumes of Saints has introduced us to some awe-inspiring experiences of Latter-day Saints who are part of ‘Doctrine and Covenants Stories,’” he said. “We get to know people like Mary Rollins, Elijah Able, Jane Manning, Susa Gates and Helvecio Martins — people who persevered through difficult trials because of their faith in Jesus Christ and His restored gospel.”

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Jane Manning embraces Emma Smith. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Text and images from illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” began to be available online in the Gospel Library in December 2024 in 68 languages. The videos are in 26 languages, while the videos are also featured on the English, Spanish, Portuguese and French Gospel for Kids YouTube channels.

These stories can be used to enhance gospel study and learn about Church history at home and at church. This year’s “Come, Follow Me” study for individuals and families is the Doctrine and Covenants.

An Aug. 27 news release from ChurchofJesusChrist.org about the new print edition points out that the “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” — like the other Scripture Stories series — teaches scripture stories to children in engaging ways. It can also help those with low literacy or who are new to the gospel understand scripture stories and gospel principles through the colorful illustrations and clear, straightforward language.

The revised “Book of Mormon Stories” is also available in multiple languages online and in print at Distribution Centers and Store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Children read the new, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories," from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

See more images below from the revised “Doctrine and Covenants Stories.”

In the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories,” Joseph Smith is curious and confused as he listens to people preach about various religious beliefs. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the revised “Doctrine and Covenants Stories,” Joseph Smith listens as Jesus tells him that important truths about His gospel have been lost and Joseph Smith will help teach the world about the gospel. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Emma Smith transcribes her husband Joseph Smith's translation of the gold plates. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Jesus Christ appears to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery in the Kirtland Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Mary and Caroline Rollins rescue pages of the Book of Commandments from an angry mob. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints