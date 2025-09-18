Young single adults unite in temples across Central America following area presidency’s invitation

A large group of young single adults at the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple on Aug. 30, 2025.

On Aug. 30, groups of young single adults gathered at temples across Central America to participate in sacred ordinances and family history work.

“Today we draw closer to God and unite with our families and ancestors through this work of love,” said Gerardo Moran, from the Sonsonate El Salvador Stake.

Young adults gather outside the San Salvador El Salvador Temple on Aug. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area, encouraged attendees to increase their temple visits with an inspiring call:

“If you were one of those who came to the temple once a year, now come every six months. If you came every six months, then come every three months. If you came every three months, then come every month. If you came once a month, then come every week. And if you come every week, then see how you can adjust your time so that you can come whenever possible,” he said.

Young single adults attend workshops in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Aug. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This temple gathering strengthened the testimonies of the attendees as they renewed their commitment to Jesus Christ. The young adults testified of the power of the temple to unite generations and give purpose to their lives, reported the Church’s Honduras Newsroom.

The El Salvador Newsroom reported that 400 young single adult members assembled at the San Salvador El Salvador Temple in effort to “Go Up to the Mountain of the Lord” (Isaiah 2:3). This theme emphasized the importance of family history, staying on the covenant path and temple attendance.

Ricardo Rivas, a regional family history and temple advisory leader, labeled this family history activity as a success and noted the youths’ participation in FamilySearch name submission marathons and temple ordinances for their ancestors.

A group of family history and temple advisors from the region, missionaries from YSA groups, and local leaders — who formed the team that carried out the "Let Us Go Up to the Mountain of the Lord" multi-stake activity — stand in front of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple on Aug. 30 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Diego Alexander, from the Apopa El Salvador Stake, commented: “I’m very happy to see other friends who, after participating in a FamilySearch marathon, attended the temple today to perform the ordinances. This was a very nice activity.”

Some sacrifices were made from the young adults to be able to participate in this spiritual activity.

Young adults gather in front of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple on Aug. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We traveled from the western part of the country, and in this activity, we once again learned the importance in our lives of attending the temple and living out the covenants we make, as young people, with Heavenly Father,” said Gabriela Morales of the Atiquizaya El Salvador Stake.

Reyna Urrutia of the San Salvador El Salvador Soyapango Stake summarized her experience and shared the impact on her testimony: “I really enjoyed this activity, spending time with other YSA members. Attending the temple helps us strengthen our testimony of this gospel and brings us closer to our ancestors as we work on family history.”

Young single adults enter the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple on Aug. 30, 2025. . | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On the same day, more than 800 young single adults gathered in the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple. They participated in ordinances and held workshops focused on family history, blessings from the temple, and mental health challenges.

Zulma Sevellon, of Siguatepeque, shared her spiritual experience traveling with other young people from her city to participate in this temple activity: “For me, it was a very special experience to feel closer to my ancestors. They’re still alive… Today I was able to connect with my friends and also with my ancestors by doing work for them in the temple.”

Young single adults from South-Central Honduras arrive at the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple on Aug. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints