This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 106-108, which includes direction for organizing priesthood offices into a leadership structure.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 106

“The time of Christ’s Second Coming will be a surprise for many (see 2 Peter 3:10; Doctrine and Covenants 106:4). But true disciples of Jesus Christ will not be surprised. The Lord said His followers would ‘be the children of light, and that day shall not overtake you as a thief’ (Doctrine and Covenants 106:5)."

— Topics and Questions, “Second Coming of Jesus Christ” gospel study guide, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

“We are directed to be the children of light (see Doctrine and Covenants 106:5). We are heirs to eternal life. The Spirit gives light to every man and woman who comes into the world."

— The late President James E. Faust, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1987 general conference, "‘Will I Be Happy?’"

“To meet this challenge of sending forth more labourers into His harvest of souls, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is calling an increased number of missionaries into all the world to preach the everlasting gospel of Christ to every nation, kindred, tongue and people.

“The Lord cautioned His people: ‘And again, verily I say unto you, the coming of the Lord draweth nigh, and it overtaketh the world as a thief in the night’ (Doctrine and Covenants 106:4)."

— The late Elder Delbert L. Stapley, then a member of the Council of the Twelve, October 1975 general conference, " To Make a People Prepared for the Lord "

Doctrine and Covenants 107

"The Restoration of the Melchizedek Priesthood" is by Liz Lemon Swindle. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I testify that ‘the Holy Priesthood, after the Order of the Son of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 107:3) — the Melchizedek Priesthood — with its keys, authority and power has been restored to the earth in these latter days. I know that while not all circumstances turn out like we may hope and pray for, God’s miracles will always come according to His will, His timing and His plan for us.”

— Elder Shayne M. Bowen, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2024 general conference, "Miracles, Angels and Priesthood Power"

“When I was sustained as a new Area Seventy, I opened the scriptures to learn my duties and read Doctrine and Covenants 107:25, which states, ‘The Seventy are also called … to be especial witnesses unto the Gentiles and in all the world.’ As you can imagine, my eyes were drawn to the term ‘especial witnesses.’ It became clear to me that I had a responsibility to bear my witness — to testify of the name of Jesus Christ — wherever I traveled in the world."

— Elder Brent H. Nielson, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2024 general conference, "A Record of What I Have Both Seen and Heard"

“Sometimes we get impatient when we think we are ‘doing everything right’ and we still do not receive the blessings we desire. Enoch walked with God for 365 years before he and his people were translated; 365 years of striving to do everything right, and then it happened (see Doctrine and Covenants 107:49)."

— Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, General Authority Seventy, October 2020 general conference, "Let Patience Have Her Perfect Work, and Count It All Joy!"

“We are accustomed to sustaining Church leaders through the divine pattern of raising our arms to the square to manifest our acceptance and support. We did this just a few minutes ago. But true sustaining goes well beyond this physical token. As noted in Doctrine and Covenants 107:22, the First Presidency is to be ‘upheld by the confidence, faith, and prayer of the church.’ We come to fully and truly sustain the living prophet as we develop the pattern of confiding in his words, having the faith to act upon them and then praying for the Lord’s continued blessings upon him."

— The late Bishop Dean M. Davies, then the first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, October 2018 general conference, "Come, Listen to a Prophet’s Voice"

“Available to each of you brethren and sisters are blessings obtained through the power of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood. These blessings can change the circumstances of your lives, in matters such as health, companionship of the Holy Ghost, personal relationships and opportunities for the future. The power and authority of this priesthood holds the keys to all spiritual blessings of the Church (see Doctrine and Covenants 107:18). And most remarkably, the Lord has declared that He will sustain those blessings, according to His will.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2011 general conference, "Face the Future with Faith"

Young men in suits smile as they sit in a row in a classroom in Portugal. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“If you owned the world’s most advanced and expensive computer, would you use it merely as a desk ornament? The computer may look impressive. It may have all kinds of potential. But it is only when you study the owner’s manual, learn how to use the software and turn on the power that you can access its full potential.

“The holy priesthood of God also has an owner’s manual. Let us commit to reading the scriptures and handbooks with more purpose and more focus. Let us begin by rereading sections 20, 84, 107, and 121 of the Doctrine and Covenants. The more we study the purpose, potential, and practical use of the priesthood, the more we will be amazed by its power, and the Spirit will teach us how to access and use that power to bless our families, our communities and the Church.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, April 2011 general conference, "Your Potential, Your Privilege"

“One place in scripture where the Lord gives the pattern for us is in the 107th section of the Doctrine and Covenants:

“‘Wherefore, now let every man learn his duty, and to act in the office in which he is appointed, in all diligence.

“‘He that is slothful shall not be counted worthy to stand, and he that learns not his duty and shows himself not approved shall not be counted worthy to stand. Even so. Amen’ (Doctrine and Covenants 107:99-100).

“We are to learn our duty from the Lord, and then we are to act in all diligence, never being lazy or slothful.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, April 2010 general conference, "Act in All Diligence"

“In a revelation on priesthood, given through Joseph Smith the Prophet, recorded as the 107th section of the Doctrine and Covenants, ‘learning’ moves to ‘doing’ as we read, ‘Wherefore, now let every man learn his duty, and to act in the office in which he is appointed, in all diligence’ (Doctrine and Covenants 107:99).

“Each priesthood holder attending this session tonight has a calling to serve, to put forth his best efforts in the work assigned to him. No assignment is menial in the work of the Lord, for each has eternal consequences.”

— The late President Thomas S. Monson, then the president of the Church, October 2008 general conference, "To Learn, to Do, to Be"

“I have a firm testimony of the power of the priesthood in the lives of all Church members. In the Doctrine and Covenants we are also told that the Melchizedek Priesthood holds ‘the keys of all the spiritual blessings of the church’ (Doctrine and Covenants 107:18). I know it is God’s power and authority on earth to bless our lives and help us bridge our earthly experiences to the eternities. When we receive the blessings of the priesthood, we are drawing on the power and grace of God."

— The late Sister Elaine L. Jack, then the Relief Society general president, October 1996 general conference, "‘Partakers of the Glories’"

Doctrine and Covenants 108

Young men and women attend a Sunday School class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“My beloved brothers and sisters, we are the ones who can better understand the situation of those who make the decision to let God prevail in their lives. This is part of the covenant that we make with our Heavenly Father — specifically, that we will strengthen our brothers and sisters in all our conversation, in all our prayers, in all our exhortation and in all our doings (see Doctrine and Covenants 108:7)."

— Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, in the June 2022 Liahona article, "Establish Zion Among Us"

“Building and strengthening each other is another important way you can be involved in building the kingdom. That is something you can do so well. What does the word of God say about strengthening each other? ...

“‘Strengthen your brethren in all your conversation, in all your prayers, in all your exhortations, and in all your doings’ (Doctrine and Covenants 108:7).

“Open your hearts and let the Holy Ghost fill you with the desire to bless each other, your family, your roommates, your friends. Do something each day that will bring them joy; maybe just a smile would do it.”

— The late Sister Patricia P. Pinegar, then the Primary general president, March 1999 Brigham Young University fireside address, "Building Up the Kingdom of God"

“I am also very grateful for the blessing of daily association with the general authorities of the Church. I pledge to these dedicated men my loyalty, my love and my untiring efforts in building up God’s kingdom. I promise them also that I will always heed the Lord’s admonition contained in the Doctrine and Covenants: ‘Therefore, strengthen your brethren in all your conversation, in all your prayers, in all your exhortations, and in all your doings’ (Doctrine and Covenants 108:7)."

— Elder Marlin K. Jensen, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1989 general conference, "‘An Eye Single to the Glory of God’"

“Irrespective of the condition of a person, he who is a cynic, a pessimist, or negative has the least progress, happiness and prosperity.

“On the other hand, the Lord’s way is that the optimist with faith, who is positive, elevating, and edifying, is the individual in or out of the Church who is the most progressive, happy and prosperous. The Lord said:

“‘Therefore, strengthen your brethren in all your conversation, in all your prayers, in all your exhortations, and in all your doings’ (Doctrine and Covenants 108:7)."

— The late Elder Ted E. Brewerton, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1983 general conference, "Profanity and Swearing"

“And what is your response upon meeting a Catholic, a Jew, a Muslim, a Hindu, a Jehovah’s Witness? ... I’ve learned a lot by thinking on these things. What would your response be on meeting an atheist brother or sister? Could we apply the counsel given to Lyman Sherman in Doctrine and Covenants 108:7?

“‘Therefore, strengthen your brethren in all your conversation, in all your prayers, in all your exhortations, and in all your doings.’

“It always amazes me how the scriptures and the prophets use the word ‘all.’ It doesn’t leave much room for exceptions.”

— The late Ann N. Madsen, then an Old Testament instructor at Brigham Young University, July 1982 BYU devotional, "Differences ... ‘Allow All Men the Same Privilege’"