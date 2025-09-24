RootsTech 2026 registration now open

Registration for the 2026 RootsTech Conference opened Wednesday, Sept. 24, FamilySearch announced.

The annual family history conference will take place March 5-7, 2026, both online and in-person in Salt Lake City, with select content available in multiple languages, according to a news release.

Early-bird tickets are $99 for a three-day pass and $69 for a one-day pass. Individuals can also tune in online for free. Register for the in-person conference on the RootsTech website or register for the free online option.

“Every year, we look forward to welcoming millions of RootsTech participants from around the world,” said Jonathan Wing, FamilySearch’s director of events, in the news release. “We are committed to providing a world-class experience that will inspire and empower our attendees to make meaningful discoveries.”

Like previous years, RootsTech 2026 will feature hundreds of classes, an expo hall and keynote speakers. The conference will also hold its annual Family Discovery Day — a free, family-focused event with activities and games — on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

About RootsTech

Attendees pass by the FamilySearch booth in the expo hall during the final day of RootsTech 2025, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family celebration conference hosted by FamilySearch International, which is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations. It is the world’s largest genealogy event, featuring keynote speakers, hundreds of classes and new technologies.

Last year’s conference drew millions of participants from over 200 countries and territories.

Latter-day Saints who participated were treated to messages from Church leaders at the first-ever Global Youth Activity and during the Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction; and President Jeffrey R. Holland , acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, joined fellow quorum member Elder Neil L. Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, for their Family Discovery Day keynote presentation.

In-person keynote speakers included New York City-based artist and designer Dana Tanamachi; and Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall.

Prerecorded virtual keynote talks were provided by author Ndaba Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela; Latin American social media family Los Chicaneros; Filipina musician and pediatric nurse Ysabelle Cuevas; and Italian TV personality and entertainer Marco Lui.