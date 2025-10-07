Read, watch and hear October 2025 general conference messages now

Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2025 general conference messages are available for study and review on Gospel Library.

Thirty-three leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages about the gospel of Jesus Christ and His restored Church during the 195th Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 4-5 in Salt Lake City.

Each of those leaders’ messages is now published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app in English.

The same talks are generally published in Spanish, Portuguese and French the Friday following general conference. Other languages will be published in coming weeks.

Individuals can read, watch or listen to the talks. When logged in with a Church account, individuals can also highlight and save notes while studying the conference messages. Audio of each message can be streamed or downloaded. And video can also be watched or downloaded in different sizes and resolutions.

The complete text will also be printed in the Church’s Liahona magazine for those who want to have a physical copy of the leaders’ messages.

Videos of each message are also available to watch on the Church’s general conference YouTube channel. They will also be available to stream on the Church’s Gospel Stream app that works with many smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Roku and Amazon Fire devices.

Summaries of each talk are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on TheChurchNews.com and also in a downloadable PDF.

General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints instructs elders quorum presidencies at the ward and branch levels to select general conference messages to study when the quorum meets together.

“The focus should be on topics in one or more talks from the most recent general conference. The elders quorum presidency prayerfully selects conference messages for quorum members to discuss. They make these selections based on members’ needs.”

Ward and branch Relief Society presidencies are instructed similarly for their meetings:

“The focus should be on topics in one or more talks from the most recent general conference. The Relief Society presidency prayerfully selects conference messages for the sisters to discuss. They make these selections based on sisters’ needs.”