This weekend on social media, several Church leaders shared excerpts from their talks given during October 2025 general conference. Messages shared on Oct. 4 and 5 invited people to be peacemakers, embrace the Savior’s healing power and minister to God’s children.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke about the role each individual plays in strengthening families and offered ways to support that effort.

“Great blessings come to families if they pray together, kneeling night and morning to offer thanks for blessings and to pray over common concerns,” he said in an Oct. 5 reel.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that the instrument of truth that brought him healing was the Book of Mormon.

“The impact in my life of the Book of Mormon is no less miraculous than was the application of spit and dirt on the blind man’s eyes,” he said in an Oct. 5 post, referencing a New Testament story recorded in John 9.

Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that the Savior experienced doubt and uncertainty in the garden of Gethsemane , yet He remained faithful to Heavenly Father’s will.

“If we remain faithful in our service, the Lord will refine us. He will strengthen us. And one day, we will look back and see that those very trials were evidence of His love. We will see that He was shaping us to be able to stand with Him in glory,” Elder Eyring assured followers in an Oct. 5 post.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded followers of their divine potential. Quoting Moroni 10:8, he emphasized that God has given unique gifts to all His children.

“Your origin story is divine, and so is your destiny. You left heaven to come here, but heaven has never left you!” he wrote in an Oct. 4 post.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on using the gift of moral agency to “seek after and act in accordance with eternal truth.”

“If our desires have been for righteousness and our works good — meaning we have exercised faith in Jesus Christ, made and kept covenants with God, and repented of our sins — then the judgment bar will be pleasing,” he wrote in an Oct. 5 post.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that all Church members have a shared responsibility to welcome others.

“My counsel to the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to wrap our arms around these precious elect people who have accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he wrote in an Oct. 4 post.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that heeding the counsel from Alma 37:47 to “Look to God and live” improves individual lives.

“In looking to God, we can find peace in difficulty, and our faith can continue to grow — even in times of doubt and spiritual challenge,“ Elder Coook wrote in an Oct. 5 post. “We can receive strength in the face of opposition and isolation. We can reconcile the ideal with present reality.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that the miracle of forgiveness awaits those who are in the process of repenting or have the desire to fully repent.

“God knows the thoughts and intents of your heart, and He rejoices at your eagerness to come unto Him with a broken heart and contrite spirit,” he wrote in an Oct. 4 post.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the truthfulness of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

“Our Father in Heaven has provided this proclamation to help guide us home to Him, to help us learn and be filled with love, strength, purpose and eternal understanding,” he wrote in an Oct. 4 post.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that peacemaking begins in the heart; and as it’s practiced in the home and family, it eventually extends to neighborhoods and communities.

“Peacemakers are sometimes labeled naive or weak from all sides. Yet, to be a peacemaker is not to be weak, but to be strong in a way the world may not understand,” he said in an Oct. 4 reel.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles urged all to come unto Heavenly Father and take upon themselves Jesus Christ’s name.

“Identify with Him. Always remember Him. Strive to be like Him. Join Him in His work. Receive His power and blessings in your life,” Elder Renlund wrote in an Oct. 5 post.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that in a world where many have feelings of isolation, loneliness and a longing for human connection, “we are all better when no one sits alone.”

“Let us not simply accommodate or tolerate. Let us genuinely welcome, acknowledge, minister to, love. May each friend, sister, brother, not be a foreigner or stranger but a child at home,” he wrote in an Oct. 4 post.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that as the Savior suffered and bled from every pore, He demonstrated perfect and divine temperance.

“Among the qualities that adorn true disciples of Christ, temperance stands out as a reflection of the Savior Himself, a precious fruit of the Spirit available to all who open themselves to divine influence,” he wrote in an Oct. 5 post.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that because of Jesus Christ, everyone can have a new beginning.

“New beginnings are at the heart of the Father’s plan for His children. This is the church of new beginnings! This is the church of fresh starts!” he wrote in an Oct. 4 post.