Faith-focused surf competition builds community for Church members in Australia

Surfers smile on the beach during the 2015 Coffs Soul Surfest in Coffs Harbour, Australia, September 2015.

Under the Australian sun, hundreds of members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered to surf, play and socialize at the 19th annual Coffs Soul Surfest competition in Coffs Harbour, Australia, Sept. 26-29.

Garth Mackie, one of the original event organizers, described Surfest as a time for members of the Church to fellowship with one another and have fun.

Coffs Soul Surfest participants smile with a trophy during the 2025 Surfest in Coffs Harbour, Australia, September 2025.

“Once a year we can get together as surfers to not only share our love for the water but to also share our beliefs and strengthen each other,” Mackie said in an article on the Church’s Pacific Area Newsroom.

Monica Perritt, who has been participating in Surfest since its origin, called Surfest a “beautiful community” of families who come together to “learn what true friendship, competition and kindness is like following our Heavenly Father’s example.”

Coffs Soul Surfest participants walk along the beach near Coffs Harbour, Australia, during the 3-day faith-focused surf competition, Sept. 26-29, 2025. | Monica Perritt

An annual tradition

Surfest started in 2006 when a young man in the Coffs Harbour Branch regularly competed in surfing events on Sundays.

In collaboration with the young man’s parents, Mackie — who has been a surfer “forever” — hosted a surf competition that took place Thursday through Saturday. The hope was to allow this young man to both meet other Latter-day Saint youth and attend church.

Since then, Surfest has evolved into an annual tradition for many.

Participants of all ages travel from all over Australia and even other parts of the world, with attendees from the United States and Brazil this year. Mackie estimated this year’s oldest surfer was 70 years old, while the youngest was 6.

Surfers high five during the tag team event of the 2015 Coffs Soul Surfest in Coffs Harbour, Australia, September 2015. | Jim O'Reilly

Perritt praised the Mackie family for continuing to host the competition yearly.

“It would be so much work, and they do it never asking for anything in return but just to bring joy and community and a love of the gospel to others.”

Winners of the open ladies' division of the 2025 Coffs Soul Surfest smile with a trophy in Coffs Harbour, Australia, September 2025. | Caitlin Mackie

Strength in gathering

But Surfest is about more than just surfing.

In fact, out of the estimated 200 attendees, only about 60 individuals actually competed in the surfing events this year. Other attendees watched the surfing, played volleyball and enjoyed good food on the beach.

Coffs Soul Surfest participants play on the beach near Coffs Harbour, Australia, during the 3-day faith-focused surf competition, Sept. 26-29, 2025. | Monica Perritt

One family drove 22 hours from Cairns, Australia, to attend Surfest, even though none of them knew how to surf.

Participants also gather to be strengthened spiritually.

For instance, a devotional and testimony meeting is held Friday night. Perritt said the testimony meeting is a highlight, even as all the participants turn up sunburnt and exhausted from a day at the beach.

A surfer catches a wave during Coffs Soul Surfest in Coffs Harbour, Australia, Sept. 26-29, 2025. | Monica Perritt

“I’ve never felt the spirit stronger in a testimony meeting than what I do at Surfest,” she said.

On Sunday, most participants attend sacrament meeting in the Coffs Harbour Branch.

Mackie said that in the Coffs Harbour Branch, about 25-30 people attend church regularly. The Sunday after this year’s Surfest, 234 people attended their meeting.

“It was massive for our branch to actually see that the chapel is more than full,” said Mackie, “and that there’s that many Latter-day Saints of all different ages for our branch to see as well.”

A crowd watches the 2017 Coffs Soul Surfest on McCauley’s Beach near Coffs Harbour, Australia, September 2017. | Jim O'Reilly

Seeing God’s hand

For Mackie, God’s love for His children is an outstanding theme of each Surfest.

“I just know that God loves every single person, no matter what,” he said. “Part of what we want is to be able to see every person that arrives at our event, at Surfest, through the eyes of Christ.”

Gabriel Figueiro — who attended Surfest while on vacation from the U.S. — said he recognized God’s love in seemingly ordinary ways, including the ideal weather conditions throughout the weekend.

Coffs Soul Surfest participants smile with a trophy during the 2016 Surfest in Coffs Harbour, Australia, September 2016. | Jim O'Reilly

Figueiro said the weather forecast had predicted grim surfing conditions, but Surfest participants were greeted with favorable wind and waves.

One local surfer said to the Coffs Harbour participants, “Someone really loves you guys,” implying that God was blessing the Surfest with good waves. Figueiro said the Surfest participants unanimously agreed.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “We that were there strengthened our testimony about God’s genuine interest in being part of His children’s life even in times of leisure and celebration of life and nature.”

A surfer prepares to catch a wave during Coffs Soul Surfest in Coffs Harbour, Australia, Sept. 26-29, 2025. | Monica Perritt

Focusing on families

Family is also a main focus at Surfest.

On Saturday evening, event organizers throw a “family dance,” where children’s music is played for the first hour and pop music is played for the rest of the time.

The Arvidson family from Cairns, Australia, receives the Greg Perritt Memorial Award from descendants of Greg Perritt during the 2025 Coffs Soul Surfest in Coffs Harbour Australia, September 2025. | Caitlin Mackie

Perritt said yearly participants become like family, and Mackie pointed out that some literally do become family as several marriages have come out of Surfest.

When Mackie’s late father served as the Sydney Australia Temple president, he asked a couple preparing to be sealed how they met. They asked him if he’d ever heard of Surfest.

For Perritt, Surfest has become a way to honor her late father, as she and her family give out the Greg Perritt Memorial Award each year.

A surfer catches a wave during Coffs Soul Surfest in Coffs Harbour, Australia, Sept. 26-29, 2025. | Monica Perritt

Greg Perritt was Mackie’s good friend growing up and attended Surfest with his family until he died when Monica Perritt was 19.

Now, Monica and her sisters give an alaia surfboard — a wooden Hawaiian board — with a portrait of their father to the participant who showed the most love, charity and kindness at Surfest that year. The next year, the winner brings the board back so a new individual or family can be awarded.

Perritt said it’s beautiful to see how much people enjoy bringing their families to such an uplifting, loving event, and she looks forward to Surfest every year.