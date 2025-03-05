Light the World Giving Machine initiative ‘a living miracle’

Light the World Giving Machine donation stations sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launch in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 6, 2024.

Throughout the 2024 Christmas season, people around the world gave generously to support others in need by donating at a Light the World Giving Machine vending machine.

“The annual Light the World Giving Machine initiative is a living miracle,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “This is such a beautiful and poignant way for the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and follow His example of love and service.”

The impact is reflected in numbers released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, March 5.

More than 850,000 visitors donated more than 490,000 items at a Giving Machine found in 107 cities in 13 countries on five continents. Each donation will bring hope and support to individuals and families this year through nonprofit organizations and charities who serve those in need.

A woman makes a purchase at the mobile Light the World Giving Machine donation station unveiled at the Riccarton Mall in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Nov. 11, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following are highlights from 2024, as outlined in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

2 million meals will feed the hungry.

500,000 children will be vaccinated against polio and measles.

125,000 refugees will receive emergency food boxes.

106,000 chickens, goats, and beehives will provide food and jobs for thousands of families and villagers.

48,000 children and adults will receive essentials such as a warm jacket, shoes and socks, clothing for job interviews and school uniforms.

43,000 children and adults will further their education and job skills with books, school supplies, financial assistance, scholarships, tutoring and more.

14,000 hygiene kits will be distributed to refugees, young girls and others.

10,200 individuals and families will receive groceries and produce for up to a month.

The first Giving Machine launched in 2017. Since then, nearly $50 million has been donated, with the Church covering all operational expenses — meaning participating nonprofit organizations receive 100% of the contributions, helping millions of people in need worldwide.

Related Story Church service missionaries remember the 1st year of Giving Machines on Temple Square

In 2024, these donation machines appeared for the first time in Hong Kong and Kenya. Church members and leaders helped open the locations in Central America, Alaska’s North Pole, Kansas City, New York City and more. Mobile or digital machines were also used in a few locations.

Giving Machines in 2024 850,000 visitors.

490,000 items donated.

107 cities.

13 countries.

5 continents.

Around 450 nonprofits participated in this year’s initiative — more than all previous years combined. Celebrities helped promote the initiative online as well.

The Church’s news release gave an example of how Giving Machine donations are benefitting people in the village of Cuamba, Mozambique. There, mothers have had to get water from the river, boil it and carry it to a clinic when giving birth. But now those mothers and babies have access to clean, running water.

Givers have also been blessed through creating traditions of donating at the machines and seeing how they and their friends and family feel the joy of giving.

The Light the World Giving Machine initiative will be back for the 2025 Christmas season. More information about how donations are making a difference can be found at GivingMachine.org.

Beneficiaries from the Mabuhay Deseret Foundation participate in the Light the World Giving Machine donation stations in Davao City, Philippines, on Nov. 14, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints