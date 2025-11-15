Honoring a century: Chilean deputies recognize Latter-day Saints’ impact in South America

A Church delegation — led by Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, second from left, and his wife, Sister Ana Marina Brenceño, third from left — stand together in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. They are joined by, in order from left, Deputy Víctor Pino, president of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile; Silvia Garrido Marabolí, area organization adviser; Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, public affairs manager for Chile and Paraguay; and Valentín Núñez, national director of the communications council.

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile officially recognized The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Church in South America.

On Nov. 4, Church and government leaders convened in the Hall of Honor of the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, to extend and accept this honor, according to the Church’s Chile Newsroom.

Church representatives at the National Congress walk into the Hall of Honor of the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In attendance were José Miguel Castro, president of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, and Deputy Víctor Pino, a Latter-day Saint. They welcomed leaders from the Church, led by Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, and his wife, Sister Ana Marina Briceño. Additional Church attendees included Silvia Garrido Marabolí, area organization adviser; Valentín Núñez, national director of the communications council; and Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, public affairs manager for Chile and Paraguay.

The day began with a greeting from the National Congress. Castro opened his remarks by highlighting the Church’s contributions.

A Church delegation — led by Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, second from left, and his wife, Sister Ana Marina Brenceño, center — stand at the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. They are joined by, in order from left, Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, public affairs manager for Chile and Paraguay, Silvia Garrido Marabolí, area organization adviser, and Valentín Núñez, national director of the communications council. | Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He said: “It has truly been a tremendous and very important visit, where we have been able to talk and share about the importance of the Church in our society, the importance of the Church in our country for continuing to strengthen values, for continuing to strengthen our youth and children, and for moving our country forward with the values ​​and the ideals of the Church. It is always important in that sense. I am very grateful for your presence today and for all the work you do, from Arica to Punta Arenas and especially in Antofagasta. Thank you very much for being with us.”

From left to right, Deputy Víctor Pino, Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, area public affairs manager, and Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, meet at the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Luncheon with leaders

After the initial remarks, Castro and Pino hosted a luncheon in honor of the Church delegation in the presidential dining room.

During the meeting, Elder Campos shared the impact the Church has made over the past 100 years in South America, including contributions to education, humanitarian aid, family promotion and Christian values.

A Church delegation — led by Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, fourth from left, and his wife, Sister Ana Marina Brenceño, third from left — stand in the Hall of Honor of the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. They are joined by, in order from left, Valentín Núñez, national director of the communications council, Silvia Garrido Marabolí, area organization adviser, Deputy Víctor Pino, and Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, public affairs manager for Chile and Paraguay. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He stated: “We are very happy; today has been a historic day for the Church in Chile, where we had the opportunity to receive recognition from the president of the Honorable Chamber of Deputies, in commemoration of 100 years of the preaching of the gospel in South America. With the delegation of Church members with whom we came today, we had the opportunity to be recognized by the full chamber in the Hall of Honor, and we were able to enjoy a beautiful day sharing our values, beliefs and common ground with the deputies who accompanied us.”

According to the Church’s Chile Newsroom, this visit sparked the interest of other members of Parliament, who spontaneously approached to greet Elder Campos and his companions.

From left to right, Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, accepts an award from Chamber of Deputies of Chile President José Miguel Castro and Deputy Víctor Pino in the Hall of Honor of the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Symbolic ceremony and gifts of gratitude

In the chamber president’s office, a ceremony was held to present an award to the Church.

Pino addressed those in attendance:

“Today we had a wonderful experience at the Chamber of Deputies, where we welcomed representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were recognized by the chamber and by President José Miguel Castro for the Church’s 100 years in South America. As a member of the Church and as a deputy, it is essential to continue integrating our Church into the social sphere.”

Members of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile attend a ceremony honoring The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He continued: “What better way to do so than with this recognition of the Church’s 100-year history in South America, providing welfare assistance, humanitarian aid and leadership? We hope that these kinds of activities will continue so that we can remain relevant actors in the various processes taking place in our country and throughout South America.” The Church’s efforts are a way to share the Savior’s example, he said.

A Church representative at the National Congress holds a Book of Mormon in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Campos expressed his gratitude for the ceremony and presented the representatives with a copy of the Book of Mormon, explaining its contents and its spiritual significance for members of the Church.

At the end of the ceremony, members of Parliament and senators approached the delegation to congratulate and thank the Church for its work throughout the country, recognizing its commitment to the community and its contribution to the spiritual and social development of Chile.

Representatives of the Church sit with members of Parliament in the Hall of Honor of the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints