Honoring a century: Chilean deputies recognize Latter-day Saints’ impact in South America

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile officially recognized The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Church in South America.
On Nov. 4, Church and government leaders convened in the Hall of Honor of the National Congress in Valparaíso, Chile, to extend and accept this honor, according to the Church’s Chile Newsroom.
In attendance were José Miguel Castro, president of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, and Deputy Víctor Pino, a Latter-day Saint. They welcomed leaders from the Church, led by Elder Gabriel Campos, Area Seventy in the South America South Area, and his wife, Sister Ana Marina Briceño. Additional Church attendees included Silvia Garrido Marabolí, area organization adviser; Valentín Núñez, national director of the communications council; and Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, public affairs manager for Chile and Paraguay.
The day began with a greeting from the National Congress. Castro opened his remarks by highlighting the Church’s contributions.
He said: “It has truly been a tremendous and very important visit, where we have been able to talk and share about the importance of the Church in our society, the importance of the Church in our country for continuing to strengthen values, for continuing to strengthen our youth and children, and for moving our country forward with the values and the ideals of the Church. It is always important in that sense. I am very grateful for your presence today and for all the work you do, from Arica to Punta Arenas and especially in Antofagasta. Thank you very much for being with us.”
Luncheon with leaders
After the initial remarks, Castro and Pino hosted a luncheon in honor of the Church delegation in the presidential dining room.
During the meeting, Elder Campos shared the impact the Church has made over the past 100 years in South America, including contributions to education, humanitarian aid, family promotion and Christian values.
He stated: “We are very happy; today has been a historic day for the Church in Chile, where we had the opportunity to receive recognition from the president of the Honorable Chamber of Deputies, in commemoration of 100 years of the preaching of the gospel in South America. With the delegation of Church members with whom we came today, we had the opportunity to be recognized by the full chamber in the Hall of Honor, and we were able to enjoy a beautiful day sharing our values, beliefs and common ground with the deputies who accompanied us.”
According to the Church’s Chile Newsroom, this visit sparked the interest of other members of Parliament, who spontaneously approached to greet Elder Campos and his companions.
Symbolic ceremony and gifts of gratitude
In the chamber president’s office, a ceremony was held to present an award to the Church.
Pino addressed those in attendance:
“Today we had a wonderful experience at the Chamber of Deputies, where we welcomed representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were recognized by the chamber and by President José Miguel Castro for the Church’s 100 years in South America. As a member of the Church and as a deputy, it is essential to continue integrating our Church into the social sphere.”
He continued: “What better way to do so than with this recognition of the Church’s 100-year history in South America, providing welfare assistance, humanitarian aid and leadership? We hope that these kinds of activities will continue so that we can remain relevant actors in the various processes taking place in our country and throughout South America.” The Church’s efforts are a way to share the Savior’s example, he said.
Elder Campos expressed his gratitude for the ceremony and presented the representatives with a copy of the Book of Mormon, explaining its contents and its spiritual significance for members of the Church.
At the end of the ceremony, members of Parliament and senators approached the delegation to congratulate and thank the Church for its work throughout the country, recognizing its commitment to the community and its contribution to the spiritual and social development of Chile.