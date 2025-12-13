Volunteers unite in Mexico for National Day of Service

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints smile while participating in a cleanup effort around the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, on the National Day of Service on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in the National Day of Service across Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 6. Activities included cleaning public spaces, gardening, painting buildings, performing school maintenance and restoring community structures.

The effort brought together volunteers, neighbors and local authorities to improve public areas and support those in need while sharing the Light of Christ. Held during the Christmas season, the initiative invited all to experience and share the joy of Christ’s light through worship and service.

As reported in the Church’s Mexico Newsroom, the event coincided with International Volunteer Day, observed the day before.

The National Day of Service, titled “Embrace His Light,” resulted in thousands of service hours and widespread participation on social media under the hashtag #NationalDayOfService2025. Below are highlights from some of the activities.

Cleanup efforts were held in Villas Universidad in Torreón, Coahuila, and in Altamira, Tamaulipas, where multiple agencies and civil organizations took part. In Altamira, the city council coordinated the day’s activities. Additional cleanup projects took place at Hábitat Café Combate Park in Hermosillo, Sonora, and along Alberto García Boulevard in Papantla, Veracruz.

Volunteers participate in a street cleanup in Altamira, Tamaulipas, Mexico during the National Day of Service on Dec. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the National Day of Service, youth participate in cleaning the streets of Tamaulipas, Mexico, on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Parks, public gardens and shelters were cleaned in Pánuco and Ébano, Veracruz, where volunteers also donated clothing and food. Similar efforts occurred in Saltillo, Coahuila.

In many regions, volunteers delivered significant donations to local charities and organizations.

In Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, several congregations collaborated to donate supplies to a children’s home for teenagers, with state authorities in attendance. In Ciudad Victoria, volunteers distributed bread and hot chocolate to patients and family members at the General Hospital.

Members and volunteers visit with elderly people in Guadalajara, Mexico, during the National Day of Service on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and friends in the state of México served in a local shelter, benefiting 27 children through recreational activities, blanket donations and the rehabilitation of green areas.

Several improvement projects were also completed. In Mexicali, Baja California, about 150 volunteers assisted in the rehabilitation of Hidalgo Park, painting, gardening and repairing recreational courts.

Many volunteers help clean up debris in the community in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, during the National Day of Service on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Chetumal, Quintana Roo, green areas were cleaned in the community of Ucum, while in Cuernavaca, Morelos, volunteers cleaned the streets surrounding the temple site.

In Mérida, Yucatán, approximately 900 volunteers participated in reforestation work, school maintenance and the restoration of historical buildings.

Many volunteers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in a cleanup effort around the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, on the National Day of Service on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In recent years, the National Day of Service has become an opportunity for thousands of volunteers to come together for a cleaner and more hopeful Mexico. It also serves as a reminder that every act of service reflects the Savior’s teachings.

Volunteers help paint the side of a fence during the National Day of Service in the State of Mexico, Mexico, on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members and volunteers clean and paint a park in Sonora, Mexico, during the National Day of Service on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers paint trees in Xalapa, Mexico, during the National Day of Service on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children and youth participate in painting and cleaning up the community during Mexico's National Day of Service on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints