8 resources for studying the Old Testament in 2026

A young girl reads from the scriptures with her family. In 2026, Latter-day Saints will study the Old Testament with “Come, Follow Me.”

As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare to read the Old Testament in 2026, they may be looking for resources to help them study this book of scripture.

Here are seven Church-provided resources for studying the Old Testament, some for children and some for youth and adults, ChurchofJesusChrist.org recently reported.

1. The ‘Come, Follow Me’ manual

As in previous years, the Church will provide a “Come, Follow Me” manual for study at home and in Church. The manual, which will be used by Latter-day Saints around the world as the primary resource for Old Testament study, is a compilation of weekly guides that will take Church members through their year-long study of the Old Testament.

“Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church: Old Testament 2026” is available digitally on the Gospel Library app or at ComeFollowMe.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

2. Scripture Helps: Old Testament

Old Testament “scripture helps” provide historical context, prophetic commentary, doctrinal insights and answers to questions. Built on the institute student manuals that many Church members are familiar with, Old Testament scripture helps will be linked throughout the “Come, Follow Me” digital manual and in related sections of digital scriptures. The full collection is also accessible in the Gospel Library.

3. New commissioned artwork

“Come, Follow Me” for 2026 will include 12 new works of art commissioned for this year’s manual, depicting Old Testament people and events.

4. ‘Insights from the Apostles’ videos

Continuing the series launched in 2025, the “Insight from the Apostles” videos will be published each month throughout 2026 in the digital “Come, Follow Me” manual and in a Gospel Library collection. Each video will feature a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sharing messages related to an Old Testament scripture.

5. ‘Old Testament Stories’ for children

The cover of “Old Testament Stories” for children. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Printed copies of “Old Testament Stories” will be sent to ward leaders for distribution to families with Primary-aged children. This collection of illustrated scripture stories will also be accessible digitally in Gospel Library and on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel.

6. Games, stories and activities for children

A collection of games, stories, activities and other Old Testament teaching helps for children can be found linked in each week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide and in a Gospel Library collection.

7. Email subscription and social media accounts

Receive weekly content to support “Come, Follow Me” study via the “Gospel Learning and Teaching” email subscription, signed up for through the Church’s subscription center. Individuals can also follow the “Gospel Learning and Teaching” accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Content on these accounts includes insights from Apostles and Church members, teaching tips and ideas for improving gospel learning at home and church.

8. Alternate Bible translations

The Church has published its own edition of the Bible in select languages and has also identified preferred editions in many languages. Church members are instructed to generally use these editions in Church meetings and classes. However, the General Handbook was recently updated to clarify that other Bible translations, which might be easier to understand, may also be used. To learn more and see examples of recommended Bible translations, see General handbook, 38.8.40.1.

What have Church leaders said about the Old Testament?

Elder Michael T. Ringwood, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference on April 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints last studied the Old Testament in 2022; and during April 2022 general conference, several Church leaders commented on the power and divinity of the Old Testament.

For instance, Elder Michael T. Ringwood, a General Authority Seventy, said in his Sunday morning talk that the Old Testament is “packed” with miracles and tender mercies.

“Chapter after chapter we discover examples of how Heavenly Father and Jehovah are intimately involved in our lives,” Elder Ringwood said.

He continued: “I testify that this year we can learn more about God’s plan for us in the Old Testament. That sacred volume teaches the role of prophets in uncertain times and of God’s hand in a world that was confused and often contentious. It is also about humble believers who faithfully looked forward to the coming of our Savior, just as we look forward to and prepare for His Second Coming — His long-prophesied, glorious return.”

Brother Mark L. Pace, then the Sunday School general president, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference held in the Conference Center on April 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Mark L. Pace, then the Sunday School general president, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. The Old Testament, he said, is “sacred scripture that fills our souls with light.”

Brother Pace continued: “In ancient times, as the children of Israel followed the Lord’s direction given through the prophet Moses, they were blessed with safety and freedom. Today, as we follow the Lord’s direction given through our living prophet … we are equally blessed with conversion in our hearts and protection in our homes.”

Other Church leaders throughout the years have borne witness of the Old Testament. During October 2011 general conference, the late Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked Church members to consider how they use the scriptures, including the Old Testament.

“I have found precious truths in the pages of the Old Testament that are key ingredients to the platform of truth that guides my life and acts as a resource when I try to share a gospel message with others,” he said. “For that reason, I love the Old Testament. I find precious jewels of truth spread throughout its pages.”

A person studies the scriptures with the aid of the Gospel Library app. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

And the late President Boyd K. Packer, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said during October 1982 general conference that the Old Testament, the New Testament and the Book of Mormon all support each other.

“As you pore over one, you are drawn to the other; as you learn from one, you are enlightened by the other,” President Packer said. “They are indeed one in our hands.”