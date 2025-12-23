‘Star Bright’: A hymn of hope and looking to the Savior

Though the Savior would be born far away in Bethlehem, believers in the Americas watched for the promised sign of His coming, trusting that God would fulfill His word.

For the faithful Nephites and Lamanites who believed the words of the prophets, the years before Jesus Christ’s birth were marked by waiting — watching the heavens in hope while enduring uncertainty, opposition and fear. That moment of anticipation — experienced not in Bethlehem but half a world away — forms the spiritual foundation of “Star Bright,” a hymn added to "Hymns — For Home and Church."

Stars hang in a window that looks out on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, during the annual Christmas lights display. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Samuel the Lamanite’s prophecy

The Book of Mormon describes the years leading up to the Savior’s birth as a period of spiritual instability, when many people were “led away by foolish things” and had turned from faith, repentance and righteousness. Believers — those who trusted the words of the prophets and looked forward to the coming of the Messiah — were mocked, persecuted and eventually threatened with death. Some fell away, while others continued believing.

In about 6 B.C., God called Samuel the Lamanite to prophesy the birth of Jesus Christ and remind the people to repent, looking forward with faith.

Declared Samuel: “Five years more cometh, and behold, then cometh the Son of God to redeem all those who shall believe on his name” (Helaman 14:2). And he foretold unmistakable signs of His birth, including “a new star… such an one as ye never have beheld” (Helaman 14:5).

The appearance of that star — along with light as bright as day throughout the night — would testify that Jesus Christ had been born in Bethlehem.

A hymn inspired by ancient hope

Written by Lorin F. Wheelwright, the song was first published with an accompanying article in The Instructor in 1959. In the article, Wheelwright explained that “Star Bright” was inspired by the Book of Mormon account of Samuel the Lamanite, who prophesied of Christ’s birth and foretold a new star as a sign. He reflected on the joy and anticipation of those who believed Samuel’s words, even when many around them did not.

Wheelwright, born Dec. 20, 1909, in Ogden, Utah, became a prominent Latter-day Saint musician, educator and hymn writer. He served on the Church’s Sunday School general board and as an associate editor of The Instructor, where “Star Bright” was first published in October 1959 — in both English and Spanish.

Gold Christmas star ornaments are hung as decorations in celebration Christmas. Stars are often used in Christmas decorations to represent the Star of Bethlehem. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wheelwright’s daughter-in-law, Melva Cundick, recently told Church News that Wheelwright was intentional about telling the Christmas story from the Book of Mormon perspective.

“He talked about wanting to capture the feeling you would have in the New World,” she said of those who knew the Messiah was coming but would be born far away. “He wanted people to understand that anticipation through the eyes and hearts of the faithful here, not just in a [Holy Land] sense.”

That anticipation is carried not only in the text but also in the music. Cundick said the melody helps convey the feeling of waiting with hope. “It’s on the earthy side,” she said. “It feels almost like you are rocking a cradle.”

'Star Bright' 1. The heavens with light o’erflowing

A story of love will tell.

A new star will shine in glory

When Jesus comes on earth to dwell.

Oh, star bright, the world is pining

For you to turn night into the day.

Oh, star bright in heaven shining,

Come, glow within me on Christmas Day

2. Be joyful with eyes upturning,

Beholding the time at hand.

The night sign will soon be burning;

He’s coming to our promised land.

Oh, star bright, the world is pining

For you to turn night into the day.

Oh, star bright in heaven shining,

Come, glow within me on Christmas Day

3. Our Father with love is sending

The Christ child to conquer strife.

His mercy to all extending,

He’s bringing everlasting life.

Oh, star bright, the world is pining

For you to turn night into the day.

Oh, star bright in heaven shining,

Come, glow within me on Christmas Day



After it was written, the hymn quickly found an audience beyond the United States. Cundick recalled that “Star Bright,” published as “Estrella de Luz” in Spanish, was sung in Mexico and South America almost immediately. “They were passing it around like wildfire,” she said. The song has been included in the Spanish children’s songbook since 1995.

Hope and reflection today

In recent weeks, the hymn has also been highlighted by Church leaders reflecting on its message. Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, recently shared the song on social media, drawing attention to its focus on watching for Christ with hope and faith. Her post underscored how sacred music can help believers — including children — look to the Savior and feel joy as they anticipate His coming.

In his original commentary, Wheelwright invited listeners to consider not only the star that marked Christ’s birth but also the promise of His return. As written in "About the Hymns” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Wheelwright encouraged believers to “search [their] own hearts and the heavens” as they look forward to the day when Christ will come again in glory.