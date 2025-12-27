Music & the Spoken Word: Gathering Christmas

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This was originally presented by Lloyd Newell on Dec. 10, 2023. This will be given Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. This week is No. 5,024 of the broadcast. Due to the holidays, there will not be a live broadcast this week and a past performance will be streamed.

For well over a hundred years, many have enjoyed “The Nutcracker.” The ballet opens with family and friends gathering on Christmas Eve. The gift of a nutcracker unleashes a fantastic adventure for a little girl named Clara, complete with gingerbread soldiers, dancing snowflakes, a handsome prince and a sugar plum fairy. Audiences around the world love the imaginative story, the unforgettable musical score by Tchaikovsky and the fanciful choreography and sets. But at least part of the magic of “The Nutcracker” happens in gathering — the coming together of different people, not only onstage but also in the audience.

Gathering is also a big part of the magic of Christmas. Something about this season brings families and friends together. In some cases, we’re continuing a tradition of generations. In others, we’re hoping to start a new tradition. Either way, we sense that Christmas is meant to be shared, to be experienced together. It involves giving and receiving and connecting.

In a sense, gathering is an act of faith. We gather at Christmas because we believe — among other things — in each other, in humanity, in the ambitious promise repeated every Christmas of peace on Earth. And as we gather, something special happens, something sacred even. We wish each other joy and happiness. We look past differences and see common hopes and desires. There may still be misunderstandings and disagreements. That’s almost unavoidable when people gather. But even if it’s only for a few hours, our gathering takes us a small step closer to peace on earth.

Just like the family in “The Nutcracker,” many families gather on Christmas Eve. One common tradition is to read the Christmas story found in Luke 2. There we read about “good tidings of great joy” (see Luke 2:10). We repeat the angelic plea for “peace, good will toward men” (see Luke 2:14). We read about the holy gathering around the humble manger. We reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ.

And those words, if we let them, can change us. We feel more inclined to open our hearts to others. Our love for the Lord strengthens our love for each other and for all of God’s children. We feel moved to gather, to truly come together, different though we may be. And as we gather, we feel God’s love, because it’s His love, ultimately, that draws us together.

The "Music & the Spoken Word" broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets.