Featured guest singer Ruthie Ann Miles, left, associate choir director Ryan Murphy, and actor Dennis Haysbert, center right, and Charles Mulli of Kenya, close out the 2024 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s 2024 Christmas concert — "Hope of the Season: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir“— is being streamed and broadcast on PBS and BYUtv for the 2025 Christmas season.

The 2024 concert featured Broadway’s Ruthie Ann Miles and film and television actor Dennis Haysbert, who shared about the experiences of Charles Mulli as an orphan in Kenya, finding Christianity, building a business and family, events leading to his decision to open his home to more children and now helps homeless children in Kenya. Mulli attended the concerts.

On PBS, the concert has been available for streaming since Thursday, Nov. 27, on the PBS YouTube Channel, PBS.org and the PBStv app. It will air beginning Monday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. MST.

Mulli runs the Mully Children’s Family, which has 11 locations, with more than 6,800 youth and children in residence. Since 1989, more than 30,000 children have been rescued. Mulli said they also help in the community with providing lunch to local schools.

Mulli and several of the children at his school attended the Nairobi Kenya Temple open house prior to the dedication of the house of the Lord in May 2025, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom. While in Salt Lake City for the concerts, Mulli met Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The two met again in October in Kenya during Elder Rasband’s ministry there. Mulli also met with several leaders in the Church’s Africa Central Area. Church leaders presented Mully Children’s Family with a large donation to help Mulli in his work, reported the Church News earlier this year.

The Christmas concert includes the 360-voice choir, 90 orchestra members, 32 bell ringers with the Bells at Temple Square, eight trumpeters with Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble and three organists. The choir, orchestra and bell ringers are all volunteers, and each group has audition and attendance requirements.

PBS began broadcasting a recording of the previous year’s concert in 2004. In 2017, BYUtv joined with the choir to produce the 90-minute broadcast specials.

The 2025 concerts Dec. 11-13 are expected to be available next year on PBS and BYUtv.

President Michael O. Leavitt, president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, left, and Mack Wilberg, music director of the choir, right, sit with the guest artists at a press conference presenting the guest artists for the annual Christmas concerts, with Ruthie Ann Miles, second from left, Dennis Haysbert, center, and Charles Mulli in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

PBS viewing times

All dates and times are for PBS Utah. Check PBS.org or local listings as dates and times may change without notice.

Monday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. MST — television premiere

Monday, Dec. 15, 11 p.m. MST

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1 a.m. MST

Monday, Dec. 22, 1 a.m., MST

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. MST

Friday, Dec. 26, 1 a.m. MST

Saturday, Dec. 27, 1 a.m. MST

Sunday, Dec. 28, 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. MST

Also, the 2023 concert “Joy: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir" — featuring Broadway singer Michael Maliakel and British actor Lesley Nicol, known for her portrayal of Mrs. Patmore in “Downton Abbey” — will air on Monday, Dec. 15, at 8:30 p.m. MST on PBS Utah.

See also pbs.org/show/christmas-tabernacle-choir for broadcast information.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs at the Christmas Concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYUtv viewing times

“Hope of the Season” will also air on BYUtv leading up to Christmas. All times are Mountain Standard Time. Check listings to verify times.

Thursday, Dec. 18, 6:01 p.m. MST

Saturday, Dec. 20, 5:30 p.m. MST

Sunday, Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m. MST

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. MST

Sunday, Dec. 25, 8:34 a.m. MST

Check BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app after the initial airing for streaming availability.

Also airing in December:

Other past episodes are available for streaming on BYUtv.org and in the BYUtv app: "Music & the Spoken Word“ with Maliakel and Nicol in 2023; the 2022 concert “Season of Light” with Salonga and Suchet; and “O Holy Night” with Hilty and McDonough from 2021.

Christmas music

The choir has released DVD, CD and digital album versions of the concert. The playlist "Hope of the Season | Christmas Concert 2024" on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel features nine videos from the concert.

Those include Miles singing “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing,“ the orchestra playing “Joy to the World” and organist Richard Elliot performing "When You Hear the Pipe and Drum (Patapan)" with a jazz quartet.

The videos also include the choir and orchestra’s “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel“; ”‘Twas Midnight in the Stable“; ”Alleluia, Amen (Air in G)“; ”Hallelujah” from “Messiah“; and ”Welcome Christmas Morning!"

(Another "Hope of the Season” YouTube playlist features music from 16 songs at the concert and the audio of Haysbert sharing the Christmas story in Luke 2. It’s also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other platforms.)

See the Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas playlist on its YouTube channel for more than three dozen songs and videos from “Hope of the Season” and other past Christmas concerts.

For more information, visit TheTabernacleChoir.org.