How updates to Church apps in 2025 can help users in 2026

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A person studies the scriptures with the aid of the Gospel Library app.

During 2025, mobile applications from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received powerful updates to support the way members worship, study and serve in callings. Added were highly requested features like:

Browse the following list to see the latest in Church mobile apps.

Gospel Library

With the Gospel Library app, members can study and teach the gospel of Jesus Christ using the scriptures, general conference messages, lessons and more. New features include:

Search

General Handbook AI-powered search assistant : Provides ability for leaders and members to more easily find answers to their questions in the General Handbook using AI technology.

Provides ability for leaders and members to more easily find answers to their questions in the General Handbook using AI technology. Predictive search: Helps members see options for how they might want to finish their search entries.

Music

Playing music at album level : Enables users to play and shuffle music from the album level, as compared to previously where users could only initiate listening at the song level.

Enables users to play and shuffle music from the album level, as compared to previously where users could only initiate listening at the song level. Show all verses in sheet music : Displays the additional verses below the staffs in the “Sheet Music” view.

Displays the additional verses below the staffs in the “Sheet Music” view. Accompanist Mode : Allows users to play hymns easier through a new view designed for accompanists.

Allows users to play hymns easier through a new view designed for accompanists. Audio playlists: Enables users to curate music and other audio content into personal playlists for later viewing and sharing.

Study

Paragraph numbers on conference talks: Numbers now appear on the left margin of recent conference talks, making it easier to reference specific quotes during Relief Society and Elders Quorum lessons.

Numbers now appear on the left margin of recent conference talks, making it easier to reference specific quotes during Relief Society and Elders Quorum lessons. Content filters for your related content: Allows users to set preferences for which types of content is displayed in the related content area, which is where users find references like footnotes. Now, for example, users can filter out videos if they feel like it’s taking up too much space.

Other

iOS 26 Liquid Glass Update: Provides new look and feel and an intuitive experience that is consistent with new design requirements from Apple.

A person looks at their mobile temple recommend, now available through the Member Tools app. | Church of Jesus Christ media relations

Member Tools helps members and leaders minister and administer in the Savior’s way. Connect with ward and stake members, view event calendars, access tools and reports specific to individual callings, locate Church meetinghouses and more.

⁠For leaders

⁠ Public visibility for unit events: When creating an event for a unit calendar, such as a ward activity, there is now an option to make the event public on the unit’s webpage and visible to friends of the Church. This update makes it easy to share activities with others.

When creating an event for a unit calendar, such as a ward activity, there is now an option to make the event public on the unit’s webpage and visible to friends of the Church. This update makes it easy to share activities with others. ⁠ Protecting Children and Youth Training report : Stake and Ward leaders can view members’ training status, allowing them to easily confirm which members have finished the Protecting Children and Youth Training for their calling.

Stake and Ward leaders can view members’ training status, allowing them to easily confirm which members have finished the Protecting Children and Youth Training for their calling. Viewing and recording government certifications : Bishoprics, stake presidencies and clerks can view and record government certifications where required by Church policy for those working with children or youth.

Bishoprics, stake presidencies and clerks can view and record government certifications where required by Church policy for those working with children or youth. Recording and updating callings: Allows stake and ward leaders to quickly record and update members’ callings.

For Everyone

Mobile temple recommend : Members can now access their temple recommend from their mobile devices.

Members can now access their temple recommend from their mobile devices. Highlighted new tiles: When a new tile becomes available due to an update or a calling change, it will appear at the bottom of the home screen and be highlighted in yellow for easy visibility.

When a new tile becomes available due to an update or a calling change, it will appear at the bottom of the home screen and be highlighted in yellow for easy visibility. “Family” section on profile : Includes a list of a user’s parents and children’s names. This information is only visible to primary household contacts, bishoprics and stake presidencies.

Includes a list of a user’s parents and children’s names. This information is only visible to primary household contacts, bishoprics and stake presidencies. New “Activity Sharing” tile : Takes users to their ward page, where they can see public events and easily share event details with friends.

Takes users to their ward page, where they can see public events and easily share event details with friends. New “Online Donations” tile : Takes users directly to the online webpage where they can make donations, such as tithing and fast offerings, and view prior contributions.

Takes users directly to the online webpage where they can make donations, such as tithing and fast offerings, and view prior contributions. Selecting a unit to introduce a friend to missionaries : When submitting the introduction form, members can choose from a list of wards their friend could attend, helping ensure the introduction goes to missionaries who serve their age group or preferred language.

When submitting the introduction form, members can choose from a list of wards their friend could attend, helping ensure the introduction goes to missionaries who serve their age group or preferred language. Payment requests for all adults: Allows adult members to submit a reimbursement request by tapping on “Finance” and then “Payment Requests.”

Gospel for Kids App

The Gospel for Kids app lets children take their gospel learning into their own hands. The app’s colorful and simple design allows children to navigate it by themselves. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gospel for Kids is a gospel learning app for children that brings together illustrated scripture stories, coloring books, sing-along songs and more.

New games and activities: Includes interactive dot-to-dot drawings, coloring pages, “find it” games and mazes. Most activities can also be printed for use at home or church.

Includes interactive dot-to-dot drawings, coloring pages, “find it” games and mazes. Most activities can also be printed for use at home or church. Play-along piano keyboard feature: Helps children interact with and become more familiar with the songs they hear at church.

Helps children interact with and become more familiar with the songs they hear at church. New interface and navigation with a focus on the covenant path: Illustrates elements of the doctrine of Christ and how themes like faith, repentance, baptism, the Holy Ghost, the sacrament and the temple help people grow closer to Jesus Christ.

Illustrates elements of the doctrine of Christ and how themes like faith, repentance, baptism, the Holy Ghost, the sacrament and the temple help people grow closer to Jesus Christ. Updated content: Includes updated Scripture Stories videos.

Includes updated Scripture Stories videos. New topical collections: Organizes content by topics to teach children about the Doctrine of Christ.

The Book of Mormon App

The Book of Mormon app allows Latter-day Saint to easily share the teachings of the Book of Mormon wherever they go. Here, friends can engage with the sacred text through reading, audio and video features or connect with missionaries directly.

Improvements to the sharing experience: When sharing the Book of Mormon app, users can now include a personal testimony. When a friend opens the app link for the first time, that testimony will appear, making the sharing experience more meaningful for both people.

When sharing the Book of Mormon app, users can now include a personal testimony. When a friend opens the app link for the first time, that testimony will appear, making the sharing experience more meaningful for both people. Ability to view two languages side by side .

. Improved audio listening experience.

Ability to choose the file size when downloading videos .

. Apple CarPlay integration.

FamilySearch Tree App

FamilySearch Tree makes it easy and convenient for users to discover and document their own branches of the world’s family tree while preserving family memories, such as photos, written stories and audio recordings.

New guided tree experience : Walks new users through building their family tree. As information is added, the app checks the FamilySearch database for possible matches and connections.

Walks new users through building their family tree. As information is added, the app checks the FamilySearch database for possible matches and connections. New native search : Provides faster, smoother access to historical records, memories and ancestors — all in one seamless native search experience on the app.

Provides faster, smoother access to historical records, memories and ancestors — all in one seamless native search experience on the app. Group Family Tree: Lets users share, add to and modify information about living family members in a secure, shared Family Group Tree.

Review names: Lets users quickly review names in historical records by verifying what computers have found and flagging errors. Each corrected name is a person that can now be found by their living family.

Lets users quickly review names in historical records by verifying what computers have found and flagging errors. Each corrected name is a person that can now be found by their living family. Verify places: Allows users to help standardize place names in recorded events. Standardizing place names makes records easier to search and helps ensure that ordinances become available for people in family trees.

Facility Issue Reporting (FIR)

The icon for the Facility Issue Reporting (FIR) app. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The FIR app allows leaders to report maintenance and repair issues outside of normally scheduled maintenance visits.

Users can select a reason for dissatisfaction when providing feedback.

Other Changes

Family Tree Lite was retired : Family Tree Lite was a FamilySearch application originally designed for phones with small screens and limited capabilities. Because nearly all users now access the FamilySearch Family Tree on more advanced phones and other devices, FamilySearch has retired the lite application.

Family Tree Lite was a FamilySearch application originally designed for phones with small screens and limited capabilities. Because nearly all users now access the FamilySearch Family Tree on more advanced phones and other devices, FamilySearch has retired the lite application. Sacred Music app retires early January 2026: The Sacred Music app will merge with Gospel Library to provide a unified experience.