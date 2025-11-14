Users can now create playlists in the Church’s Gospel Library app

A woman uses headphones to listen to music. A new feature was added to the Gospel Library app in October 2025 that allows users to create and share playlists.

The latest update for the Gospel Library app of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allows users to create and share playlists.

These playlists can include any audio from Gospel Library, including music, talks and scriptures.

This feature will appear when the app is updated on a person’s phone to version 7.5.1.

To begin using the feature, scroll down on the app’s home page to the section titled “Playlists.” Then click the plus sign button to create a playlist and give it a name.

An update in October 2025 to the Gospel Library app allows users to create playlists. | Screenshot from Gospel Library app

Click “Add to Playlist” to start adding content. Options pop up to choose from in the categories of music — including hymns, conference music, children’s songs and youth albums — general conference talks, scriptures and other items from the Gospel Library.

A series of screenshots from the Gospel Library app shows how to create a playlist, name it and add content. The new feature was added in October 2025. | Screenshots from Gospel Library app

Another way to add to a playlist is within a piece of content itself in the gospel library. Select the three dots in the upper right corner, then select “add to playlist,” and choose either a current playlist or create a new one.

To add a piece of audio content to a playlist in the Gospel Library app, select the three dots in the upper right corner and a drop down menu appears where "Add to Playlist" is an option. This feature was added to Gospel Library app in October 2025. | Screenshot from Gospel Library app

Playlist ideas include songs to listen to while getting ready for the day, different messages or hymns about a doctrine of the gospel, music and talks about similar topics, chapters of scriptures for personal study, and more.

Primary music leaders and presidencies can create playlists of the songs to be sung in the Primary sacrament meeting presentation and then share the playlist with parents. Youth can create a playlist and share it with their friends.

To share a playlist, go to the three dots in the upper corner of the playlist and select “Share.” Then the link to the playlist can be sent to someone else through text messaging, email and other phone apps.

Share a playlist from the Gospel Library app by clicking the three dots in the upper right corner and selecting "Share." The feature became available in October 2025. | Screenshot from Gospel Library app

To edit a playlist, drag or drop the content where it is desired. Add to an existing playlist from within the list by clicking on the plus sign in the lower right corner or by going to a piece of audio and selecting the three dots in the upper right corner and selecting “add to playlist.”

A shuffle feature and sleep timer have been added as well.

Those who speak or are learning different languages can add pieces of audio to the same playlist in different languages.

Members who have been using the Sacred Music app can sync their playlist from that app before it is retired in January 2026. Members need to be logged into both the Sacred Music app and the Gospel Library app with their Church account to sync their playlists.

In May, the Church added music features to the Gospel Library app to make it easier to listen to, sing and accompany sacred music. The addition of all of these new features to the Gospel Library app is designed to make it a more unified experience for members.

Those who have features they would like to see in the Gospel Library app can use the feedback feature in the Help section of the app to share their thoughts.