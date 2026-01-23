Church donates food and supplies to displaced Cambodians

Women prepare food in a tent made from donated tarps from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Thousands of Cambodians received water, rice, condiments, sleeping mats, tarps and medical supplies from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in late December 2025 and early January 2026 amid border conflicts in Cambodia’s northwest provinces.

According to a news release from the Church’s Asia Area Newsroom on Jan. 18, the Church donated almost 180,000 pounds of rice, truckloads of bottled soy sauce and fish sauce to use with the rice, many tons of bottled water, more than 3,000 tarps to make tents and more than 3,000 sleeping mats. Medical equipment was also donated to the Preah Netr Preah Referral Hospital, where those injured in the conflict are cared for.

Chay Borin, Cambodia minister of cults and religion, fifth from left, with other ministry officials accepts a donation of more than 20,000 pounds of rice from local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Dec. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church humanitarian specialists and senior humanitarian missionaries worked with the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion to coordinate efforts to distribute the food and other supplies to the four provinces where those affected were staying.

Chay Borin, Cambodia minister of cults and religion, said, “The ministry appreciates the donation that the association [of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints] has provided.”

Borin said he would personally help distribute the food to people in the Dambae district of Tboung Khmum province, where many displaced Cambodians are staying.

Other areas in Cambodia receiving help and resources are the Battambang, Siem Reap and Kampong Thom provinces. Local leaders worked with ministry officials to coordinate distribution of supplies. Sok Lou, the provincial governor of the Battambang province, thanked the Church for the contribution.

From left, Sun Chamman, deputy director of Siem Reap province administration; Ngov Sengkak, Siem Reap province deputy governor; Elder Mark and Sister Annette Bowler, senior humanitarian missionaries; and Phon Sokha, deputy director of the Department of Cults and Religion, pose with donated food and supplies from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Siem Reap, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the news release, the donation to the Preah Netr Preah Referral Hospital included equipment for emergency medical care — including an anesthesia machine, two cautery machines, an autoclave (high-pressure steam sterilizer), five patient gurneys, 10 cuffs to measure blood pressure and an operating table.

Local Church leaders, government officials and hospital personnel pose with medical equipment donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Preah Netr Preah Referral Hospital in the Banteay Meanchey province in Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In addition to the Church’s donations, many members in Cambodia made private contributions of money and food to nongovernmental organizations or by traveling to affected provinces to personally deliver supplies.

A letter from the Church’s Asia Area presidency said, “Our hearts go out to all who have been displaced from their homes due to recent conflicts at the border.”

Members and leaders were encouraged to fast and pray for those affected in the conflict and to serve those around them. The letter was read to all Cambodian congregations during Church services and was signed by the Asia Area presidency — Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, Elder Kelly R. Johnson and Elder David L. Buckner, all General Authority Seventies.

Rice being delivered by truck to a province in Cambodia to help displaced Cambodians due to the border conflicts, donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Veasna Kuonno Neang, former Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission president, organized a group of former missionaries to raise funds for supplies that were donated to about 125 families in Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces.

Ronald Ratha, a former Cambodia missionary, said: “I am so glad our Church is providing such a large amount of help. I am also happy that many Church members have stepped up themselves to help. Some of us helped President Neang take truckloads of supplies donated by many Cambodia members.”

Donations made by individuals in Cambodia amounted to thousands of dollars and tons of food and supplies.

Ban Nisa, a Church member in Teuk La’ak Ward in Phnom Penh Cambodia North Stake, said: “I appreciate so much my Church helping the displaced people. It shows we love God and love our neighbors and want to help those in need. It breaks our hearts to know so many are suffering. The Church humanitarian aid helps a lot.”