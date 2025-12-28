A year of caring for those in need around the world

Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; Brice Tucker, Deseret News; Provided by CARE

Clockwise from top left: Students of Gavuone Primary School in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, charge their Solar Buddy lights by holding the solar cells toward the sun on April 15, 2025; Melissa Turner, blood manufacturing tech lead, processes blood at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center and Lab in Murray, Utah; CARE responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, left, prepares bags of meals with Brielle Briggs, 12, center, and Arianna Nopper, 11, right, during a service project organized by the Church and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Throughout 2025, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded to natural disasters, tragedies and the needs of thousands around the world through donations, support and coordinated efforts with collaborating organizations.

Separate from the Church’s donations, members of the Church also donated time and labor in service projects throughout the year. Many of these efforts were coordinated through the Church’s JustServe platform — a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

Following is a roundup of several of these efforts throughout 2025 to show the reach and impact of the Church’s charitable giving.

Emergency response in Southern California

Latter-day Saint volunteers help distribute supplies to Southern California wildfire survivors at the Multi-Agency Resource Center hosted at the Pasadena California Stake Center on May 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In response to devastating wildfires in Southern California in January, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized emergency support on various levels.

Immediate emergency supplies were given to those in need through local bishops’ storehouses and the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City.

The Church also contributed $1.2 million to help nonprofit organizations respond to needs in the impacted communities.

These organizations are the American Red Cross, International Medical Corps, Project HOPE and Save the Children — all of which are providing things like shelter, food, clothing, hygiene kits and cleaning supplies, explained a news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“My heart is full of gratitude for the humanitarian organizations the Church is working shoulder to shoulder with to assist those tragically affected by the fires,” said Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy and then president of the Church’s North America West Area.

Food and supplies after earthquake in Myanmar

CARE responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Provided by CARE

After a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the country of Myanmar in Southeast Asia on Friday, March 28, the Church coordinated with other organizations to provide relief to approximately 500,000 victims.

The Church provided $4 million in relief in the country and worked with CARE, International Medical Corps, Project HOPE, UNICEF and the World Food Programme to provide direct aid, according to a May 1 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

World Food Programme

Primary school students eat their lunches in their classroom in Belle Onde village, Hinche municipality, Haiti, on April 8, 2024. The World Food Programme receives contributions from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | © WFP/Alexis Masciarelli

Then-Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé met with leaders of the United Nations World Food Programme — the world’s largest hunger-relief organization — in Rome, Italy, on April 17.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Food Programme have collaborated in service since 2014.

“Our longtime collaboration with the World Food Programme allows us to foster hope and self-reliance amidst adversity,” Bishop Caussé said. “By leveraging our combined resources and expertise, we are able to make a difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity.”

This is all inspired by the teachings and ministry of Jesus Christ, according to Bishop Caussé.

“We strive to follow His example in feeding the hungry and caring for those in need,” he said.

1 million meals in Utah

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, left, prepares bags of meals with Brielle Briggs, 12, center, and Arianna Nopper, 11, right, during a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City was filled with thousands of volunteers Jan. 14-17 to assemble meals during a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank.

Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank, also attended the service project and was filled with joy at the sight of so many teenagers helping serve people they would never meet to fill a need they might never know existed.

Bott said the Utah Food Bank helps provide food to 275 community food pantries in all 29 counties in Utah.

Sustainability and recycling

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints works to be a good steward of the earth — believing that caring for the earth is a sacred responsibility entrusted to all of God’s children.

Therefore, the Church makes an effort to prioritize environmental sustainability in many ways around the world, from increasing energy efficiency to conserving water and reducing waste.

In 2025, the Church increased its efforts to manage material waste through recycling and sustainable practices. This included comprehensive recycling practices.

Reducing water usage by millions of gallons

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, before and after a shift to water-wise landscaping. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On March 10, the Church announced hopes to save over 500 million gallons of water a year, thanks to the installation of over 3,000 smart controllers at facilities across the Intermountain West.

The Church is also working to evaluate the use of water-wise landscaping in central Utah and the eastern Snake River Basin in Idaho.

Similar efforts to use smart controllers and new water-wise landscaping have been implemented on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This includes planting 30% more trees, removing 35% of the landscape’s turf grass, adding more water-efficient plants to flower beds and reducing the annual number of flowers and plants used in landscaping by 30%.

Helping gardeners

Elder George Munene, an Area Seventy, greets Cardinal Elias Komenya, Kisumu County coordinator for the Ecumenical Centre for Justice and Peace, at a donation ceremony in Kisumu County, Kenya, July 31, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 20,000 avocado, mango and orange seedlings to Kisumu County. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A donation of 20,000 mango, avocado and orange seedlings from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Kisumu County, Kenya, launched the Trees for Food project on July 31.

The project will help provide food and income for locals as well as improve the environment, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

“This is a national fruit tree planting project, and we are proud to begin in Kisumu,” said Elder George Munene, an Area Seventy who attended the donation ceremony. “Fruit trees are vital, not only for meeting nutritional needs but also for creating income-generating opportunities and restoring our natural ecosystems.”

Clean water around the world

Nyamah Lablah, a community chairperson, celebrates the opening of a new well, made possible with donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 2, 2025, in Paynesville, Montserrado County, Liberia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church collaborated with Catholic Relief Services in Liberia to fund a water, sanitation and hygiene project. The work benefits more than 7,000 people in a remote community in Paynesville, Montserrado County, Liberia.

The Church also helped bring clean, safe water in the Philippines, where the Church provided plumbing to an elementary school in Davao City. A remote village in southern Papua New Guinea now has a centrally located water well that provides stable, healthy water, after a donation from the Church in May. And the Church has supplied the island of Savai’i in Samoa with water tanks this year, to help hundreds of villagers and students have clean water.

On Sept. 22, the Church donated bottled water to the Ministry of Education in El Salvador. This donation aided over 9,000 children and young adults in San Salvador’s public schools, helping to address the country’s ongoing clean water access crisis.

Education support around the world

Students of Gavuone Primary School in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, charge their Solar Buddy lights by holding the solar cells towards the sun on April 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thanks to a donation from the Church, the night no longer signals the end of learning for young students in the remote village of Gavuone, Papua New Guinea. Youth in the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Stake assembled solar-powered lights after the Church collaborated with Australia-based nonprofit SolarBuddy to provide the lights.

After assembly, the kits were transported to Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, an isolated community of about 2,000 people on the Gulf of Papua.

At a ceremony on April 15, the assembled kits were distributed to students at the Gavuone Primary School. Every student at the school received a kit; many immediately opened their lights and began charging them under the bright sun.

On Aug. 1, the Church donated two classrooms and a park to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, to promote mental and physical development in children.

The project was a collaboration between the Church and School the World, an organization that strives to provide quality education to remote communities in Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

In July, members of the Church in Bogotá, Colombia, took part in an interfaith day of service, distributing approximately 100 school kits along with oral hygiene supplies to children.

Health care

Melissa Turner, blood manufacturing tech lead, processes blood at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center and Lab in Murray, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Continuing a long-standing relationship, the Church announced a one-time donation of $5.1 million to the American Red Cross on Thursday, Aug. 7.

The donation will support critical efforts, including equipment for new donor centers and programs supporting sickle cell disease treatment.

“Through our collaboration, we are increasing blood donations, advancing sickle cell disease treatment and strengthening our ability to bless millions of lives,” said Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, in a press release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

On May 29, the Church donated a digital mammography machine to Santa Casa da Misericórdia (Holy House of Mercy) in Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Brazil.

A new digital mammography machine is introduced to Santa Casa da Misericórdia (Holy House of Mercy) in Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Brazil, on May 29, 2025. The machine was donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the hospital’s administrative director, Andre Monteiro, this new machine is very accurate in the early detection of breast cancer.

“This way, we can speed up care, enabling greater hope for women in the face of disease,” Monteiro said.

On May 16, Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, announced the Church’s support for a new pediatric intensive care unit at a hospital in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte.

The Church also sponsored a neonatal CPR course for 54 Indigenous midwives on May 14 and 15 in Barra do Corda, Maranhão, in northeast Brazil. The Church covered the cost of individual kits, food and travel for each midwife.

Women and children

Students enjoy play-based learning at their new facilities from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Right to Play in Fiavi, Ghana, on March 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On April 24, the Church donated equipment to six medical facilities in the Eastern Region of Ghana to augment training from the Church in maternal and neonatal care.

The efforts are a part of the Church’s global initiative for women and children as led by the Relief Society. This initiative seeks the greatest possible impact by putting money into efforts that particularly bless the lives of women and children younger than 5 — through the areas of maternal and newborn care, child nutrition efforts, immunizations and education worldwide.

The Church is also working with Un Kilo de Ayuda, a leading humanitarian organization in Mexico, to improve the lives of children and families in deeply marginalized communities across the country.

Un Kilo de Ayuda — which translates to “a kilo of help” — is giving much more than a kilo.

Through a significant donation from the Church, more than 44,000 people living in poverty in seven Mexican states — including children under age 5 and pregnant women facing malnutrition, lack of neurocognitive stimulation and poor parenting practices — will receive life-changing support.