Every year, the youth theme for youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is chosen from the book of scripture being studied in that year’s “Come, Follow Me” curriculum. So the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies and advisory council members looked through the Old Testament and associated books in the Pearl of Great Price as they pondered selecting this year’s theme.

“Imagine the stories we could have chosen,” said Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

They thought about the youth today and the needs they have. While looking through Moses 6, they saw an important question that Enoch asks in verse 31:

“Why is it that I have found favor in thy sight, and am but a lad, and all the people hate me; for I am slow of speech; wherefore am I thy servant?”

The Lord’s answer to Enoch in verse 34 — specifically the final three words — is what became the theme scripture:

“Behold my Spirit is upon you, wherefore all thy words will I justify; and the mountains shall flee before you, and the rivers shall turn from their course; and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”

Said President Freeman, “That becomes the answer to everything that he feels inadequate about him.”

As the presidencies studied these scriptures and chose the theme “Walk with me” for 2026, “it felt like a really powerful lesson for the youth and the leaders today,” President Freeman told the Church News podcast.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes, who joined President Freeman for the podcast interview, pointed out how verse 33 says, “Choose ye this day.” He explained that young men and women must choose to walk with Christ on His path.

Then, after the invitation to walk with Him, the Lord said in verse 35, “thou shalt see.”

Said President Farnes, “So ‘choose ye this day,’ ‘walk with me,’ ‘thou shalt see.’ … It’s a great promised blessing in this grouping of scriptures.”

Church News editor Ryan Jensen, left, speaks with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes during the taping of the Church News podcast episode available Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

Lessons from the 2026 youth theme

During a ministry assignment in Europe in August 2025, President Freeman met a young woman who asked her, “Is there a path for me?” In response, President Freeman read Doctrine and Covenants 25 and the story of Emma Smith.

“We remembered how the Lord speaks to His daughters and that He has a work for them to do. And that there is a purpose and a plan for the daughters of God in His Church and in His gospel. … This is His path. He is the way,” President Freeman said.

President Farnes said when Peter began walking on the water in Matthew 14, he was walking to Jesus Christ. The miracle happened when he began to walk with the Savior.

“Walking to Him at times is, ‘What can Jesus do for me?’ Walking with the Savior is, ‘What in the name of Jesus can I do for another?’ And that’s when transformation takes place,” President Farnes said.

Like with Peter, President Farnes hopes the youth know they can call out to the Savior to save them.

“Turn to Him, walk to Him, cry out to Him, and He’s there to stay, to strengthen, to give comfort, give peace. His greatest desire is to walk with us.”

‘Walk with me’ all year long

This youth theme will be used all year, in For the Strength of Youth conferences, camps, activities, devotionals, lessons, sacrament meeting talks and more.

In a worldwide youth broadcast on Jan. 18, President Freeman and President Farnes joined President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, to discuss the 2026 youth theme and how to walk with the Savior.

President Farnes said the three topics of the broadcast — prayer, daily repentance and covenants — were determined by President Christofferson, who is a prophet of God.

Youth can gather with their ward or stake or watch it in Gospel Library, Media Library, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s YouTube channel.

President Freeman and President Farnes also invited the youth and their families to make attending FSY a priority, as it truly changes lives, they said.

Youth will study the Old Testament for “Come, Follow Me” this year, which President Freeman said is her favorite book of scripture. She loves the stories of Jehovah as a deliverer and a rescuer.

Every time she begins studying or preparing a lesson, she writes at the top of her paper, “Where is Jesus?” Reading the Old Testament with that lens allows her to start seeing Him everywhere in the book.

President Farnes said: “There’s a lot that points us to Christ. And I think if we look through that lens of finding Christ in every story, then it will help propel us to know Him, understand Him and walk with Him.”