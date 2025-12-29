Attendees walk through the Conference Center during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

What does it mean to walk with Christ?

“This happens every time we reach out to our Father in Heaven in prayer, the moment we open the scriptures and find Him, when we hear His voice and act and obey rather than ignore and delay, when we embrace the gift of daily repentance,” said Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes when the 2026 youth theme was announced in September.

The youth theme for 2026 is “Walk with Me,” based on Moses 6:34: “Behold my Spirit is upon you, wherefore all thy words will I justify; and the mountains shall flee before you, and the rivers shall turn from their course; and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”

Related Stories Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announce 2026 youth theme

To help youth and youth leaders better understand the 2026 youth theme, here are seven quotes from general conference talks about walking with Christ, including a talk by Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

1. Serve His way

“What does it mean to walk with the Lord? It means to do what He does, to serve the way He serves. He sacrificed His own comforts to bless those in need, so that’s what we try to do. He seemed to take particular notice of people who were overlooked and even shunned by society, so we should try to do that too. He testified boldly yet lovingly of the true doctrine He received from His Father, even if it was unpopular, and so must we. He said to all, ‘Come unto me’ (Matthew 11:28), and we say to all, ‘Come unto Him.’”

— President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, “Walk with Me,” April 2017 general conference

2. Obey God’s commandments and honor covenants

“Walking in and with the Savior highlights two vital aspects of discipleship: (1) obeying God’s commandments, and (2) remembering and honoring the sacred covenants that connect us to the Father and the Son. … Jesus beckons to each of us, ‘Come, follow me’ (Luke 18:22) and ‘walk with me’ (Moses 6:34). I testify that as we press forward in faith and walk in the meekness of the Lord’s Spirit, we are blessed with power, guidance, protection, and peace.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Abide in Me, and I in You; Therefore Walk with Me,” April 2023 general conference

The 2026 youth theme logo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3. Become holy

“Ours is a gospel of joy and holiness in everyday life. Holiness sets things apart for sacred purpose. But holiness also invites us to infuse daily living with the sacred — to rejoice in daily bread amidst this world’s thistles and thorns. To walk with the Lord, we must become holy, for He is holy, and to help us become holy, the Lord invites us to walk with Him.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Holiness to the Lord in Everyday Life,” October 2024 general conference

4. Learn of Him and follow Him

“The Lord has made wonderful promises that are extended to all those, including us, who seek to learn of Him and incorporate His words into their lives. … Therefore, as we genuinely and continually strive to learn of the Savior and follow His example, I promise you, in His name, that His divine attributes will be written in our minds and hearts, that we will become more like Him, and that we will walk with Him.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “In Awe of Christ and His Gospel,” April 2022 general conference

5. Remember you’re not alone

“When the Lord called Enoch to journey through the land and testify of Him, Enoch hesitated. He was just a lad, slow of speech. How could he walk that path in his condition? He was blinded by what was broken in him. The Lord’s answer to what hindered him was simple and immediate: ‘Walk with me’ (see Moses 6:23–34). Like Enoch, we must remember that the One who was bruised and broken for us will allow mortality to do its work in us, but He doesn’t ask us to face those challenges alone. No matter the heaviness of our story or the current course of our path, He will invite us to walk with Him.”

— Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, “Walking in Covenant Relationship with Christ,” October 2023 general conference

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks during the Sunday morning session of October 2023 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

6. Accept His will

“As we accept the Lord’s will, He teaches us how to walk with Him. … Accepting His will in place of our own is key to finding joy no matter our circumstances. The simple faith we have in Jesus Christ as we first begin to learn about Him can remain in our hearts as we confront life’s challenges. Our faith in Him can and will guide us through the complexities of life.”

— Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy, “Ladder of Faith,” April 2022 general conference

7. Come to know Him

“Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus wants for us to know Him because His is the only name under heaven whereby we can be saved. Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life — no one can return to the Father except by Him. Jesus is the only way! For that reason, Jesus beckons, ‘Come unto me’ (Matthew 11:28), ‘Follow me’ (Matthew 16:24), ‘Walk with me’ (Moses 6:34) and ‘Learn of me’ (Matthew 11:29).”

— Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy, “That They Might Know Thee,” October 2022 general conference