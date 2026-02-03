Zimbabwe religious freedom conference promotes respect, dignity and harmony

Elder Vaiangina (Vai) Sikahema, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, speaks during a religious freedom conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 16, 2026.

At a time when members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are looking forward to a new house of the Lord in Harare, Zimbabwe, and when friends of the Church and leaders from the community are able to attend the Harare Zimbabwe Temple’s open house, a religious freedom conference in the country highlighted the importance of mutual respect, human dignity and harmony through religious freedom.

Global and interfaith leaders met in Harare for the Zimbabwe Religious Freedom Conference Jan. 16-17. The conference — co-sponsored by the Church and several academic and professional institutions — brought together faith leaders, scholars and civic voices to discuss how religious freedom contributes to peaceful coexistence and social cohesion within Zimbabwe and across the African continent, explained an article on the Church’s Africa South Area website.

Attending were 119 participants from 11 nations, including delegates from Ethiopia, Eswatini, Germany, Lesotho, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, the United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

From left, Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency; Sister Keala Sikahema; Sister Christiane Kopischke; and Elder Erich W. Kopischke, General Authority Seventy, during the Zimbabwe Religious Freedom Conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, held Jan. 16-7, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, spoke during a panel discussion with other religious leaders about key challenges and opportunities related to religious freedom.

“Freedom of religion and respect for the diverse beliefs of others is not just a principle. It is a fundamental human right that protects the conscience of all people,” Elder Sikahema said.

He explained that this principle has practical implications for societies: “Religious freedom safeguards the right of all who hold their own beliefs to express them openly without fear of persecution or being denied equal rights of citizenship.”

Elder Siya Mkhize, Area Seventy in the Africa South Area and the area chair for the J Reuben Clark Law Society, speaks during the Zimbabwe Religious Freedom Conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Erich W. Kopischke, General Authority Seventy, spoke about the shared values that unite faith traditions.

“I think we have much more in common than what separates us. For example, our belief in God, our desire to worship, and our desire to pray,” Elder Kopischke said.

He added, “We foster harmony by respecting the views of others. We actively defend the freedom of faith of others and we choose peaceful coexistence.”

Conference participants visited several religious sites in Harare and took a guided tour of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple — the Church’s first temple in the country, which will be dedicated on March 1.

Leaders and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend a guided tour of the Harare Zimbabwe Temple open house on Jan. 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints