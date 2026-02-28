Mary Richards: ‘A believing heart’

Jesus Christ invites people to touch the wounds in His hands in this scene from the Bible Videos.

I fumbled the question.

When interviewing Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell in November 2025 for a Church News podcast episode, I implied that he had to make a choice between a collegiate volleyball scholarship and serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But it was never a choice — he was always going to serve a mission. The issue was that while he was on his mission, the coach and scholarship situation changed, and then he was faced with a choice about where to go to college.

“That mission was absolutely crucial in my life,” Bishop Waddell told me.

In his kind way, he smoothed over my mistake and taught me more about obedience and faith.

The Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, center; Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor, left; and Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor, right — are interviewed for the Church News podcast in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the end of the interview, he shared more about his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I’ve had a testimony — I can’t remember when I didn’t. I realize that, and I feel blessed that I was blessed with a believing heart,” he said. “I have never doubted. I know more than I knew when I was young, but I always believed.”

That phrase, “a believing heart,” jumped out at me. I had heard the same thing a few months before when sitting across from Brother David J. Wunderli and Sister Diane Wunderli just days after Brother Wunderli was sustained as the first counselor in the Young Men general presidency during April 2025 general conference.

During our conversation, Brother Wunderli told me he has always known that Jesus Christ lives.

“I was blessed to feel His presence for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I’ve always had a believing heart.”

I too have had a believing heart my whole life. I have always tried to be obedient.

Church News executive editor Sarah Jane Weaver, left, and reporters Mary Richards, center, and Rachel Sterzer Gibson present on “Trust in the Lord and in His Prophets” on Friday, May 3, 2024, in the Wilkinson Student Center’s Varsity Theater during BYU Women's Conference. | Jon Ryan Jensen, Church News

I tried to express this to an audience at the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference when two colleagues and I were invited to present on “Trust in the Lord and in His Prophets.” I felt to say that the women there did not have to listen to voices on social media telling them to doubt.

Afterward, a woman came up to me and thanked me. She said sometimes it felt unpopular to simply believe.

But we must still safeguard that testimony and continue to help it grow. President Dallin H. Oaks emphasized this in his Feb. 10 devotional at BYU.

“I want to help all our members overcome present or future doubts,” President Oaks said. “Whatever those doubts, the way to overcome them is to get closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

President Oaks taught all to first, strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ, and, second, increase their humility to draw closer to the Savior.

A third way to draw closer to the Savior, President Oaks said, is to seek help from others: “Surround yourself with people who believe.”

And fourth, be patient.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has said, “Some people are blessed with a believing heart — for them, faith seems to come as a gift from heaven.”

In that talk, titled “Be Not Afraid, Only Believe,” from October 2015 general conference, President Uchtdorf spoke of Daniel, who was kept captive in Babylon.

Daniel “was like many of us who have to work for our testimonies,” President Uchtdorf said. “I’m confident that Daniel spent many hours on his knees praying, laying his questions and fears on the altar of faith and waiting upon the Lord for understanding and wisdom.”

And, Daniel stayed true to what he believed, even when faced with lions.

Daniel in the Lions’ Den, by Clark Kelley Price. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Lord tells Oliver Cowdery in Doctrine and Covenants 8:1-2: “So surely shall you receive a knowledge of whatsoever things you shall ask in faith, with an honest heart, believing that you shall receive. … I will tell you in your mind and in your heart, by the Holy Ghost, which shall come upon you and which shall dwell in your heart.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in the March 2025 Liahona magazine: “Answers and impressions cannot be forced. We pray, and we wait with a believing heart.”

This Easter season we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. In John 20, the risen Lord appears unto His disciples. Thomas was not there at first and said that without physical proof, “I will not believe” (verse 25).

This proof didn’t come right away. Verse 26 says that after eight days, “then came Jesus.” Then Thomas saw and believed.

I keep the Lord’s words from verse 29 in my heart: “Blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.”

— Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News.