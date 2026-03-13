Video: ‘Because we love God and we love our neighbor’

Two women minister and care for each other in a Church News video published Thursday, March 12.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members work to care for those in need around the world, following Jesus Christ’s two great commandments — to love God and to “love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew 22:39).

“The Church does, as the Savior has instructed us to do; we care for those in need because we love God and we love our neighbor,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

In a Church News video titled “Love Thy Neighbor,” President Johnson, Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell and Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, speak about the impact of caring for those in need in 2025.

Also in the video, the leaders of several other charitable organizations and nonprofits speak about the impact their organizations have had around the world, thanks to their collaborations with the Church in humanitarian efforts.

“The partnership with the Church has enabled us to bring hundreds of thousands of people emergency shelter,” said Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA.

“We’re working together to make sure that the root causes of why families experience poor nutrition are addressed,” said Dana Tseng, senior director of philanthropy for CARE.

In 2025, the Church expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need. The Church also donated 37.06 million pounds of food through bishops’ storehouses and contributed to 569 emergency relief projects. Members of the Church volunteered in 3,514 humanitarian projects and spent 7.4 million hours volunteering throughout the year.

These efforts by the Church and its members were outlined in the Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary, released Tuesday, March 10.

“I love the fact that we’re here on your day of caring, because caring is love,” said Barron Segar, president and CEO of World Food Program USA. “What we’re doing with the World Food Programme, through the collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we’re showing that love through a plate of food, through a healthy, nutritious plate of food.”