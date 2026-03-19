The Milton Keynes Ward Relief Society makes knitted hearts for the neonatal unit of Milton Keynes hospital during a day of service in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026.

Women in the Northampton England Stake celebrated the 184th anniversary of the Relief Society with a day of devotion and service.

On Saturday, March 14, the women gathered at the stake center for a fellowshiping breakfast. Then, they viewed the broadcast of the Relief Society worldwide devotional together. The women spoke afterward about how they felt the talks were relevant to their lives, and they felt spiritually touched, reported Debbie Twigger, the stake communications specialist.

Service projects followed in the cultural hall from each of the ward Relief Societies in the stake who have been working with a local charity this year.

Helen Freeman, the stake Relief Society president, said when planning for this day, she took from what Relief Society leaders taught about its purpose from the beginning: to relieve suffering and save souls.

“We wanted to do that in our local community by offering this service to local charities,” Freeman said. “These service projects help sisters get closer to each other as they learn new skills and feel the love of the Savior. Service softens hearts, helps to be outward looking, and it helps our own burdens become lighter.”

Women in the Northampton England Stake gather for a Relief Society day of service on March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

Freeman said each ward in the stake chose their own project according to their needs and circumstances — and focused on having the service be a joy and not a burden.

Louise King, the Northampton Ward Relief Society president, said her Relief Society chose the Sands charity for the grieving parents of stillborn babies. The women have been using their knitting and crocheting skills to make baby blankets and learn from each other.

“Experienced sisters are helping those who have less experience, and many of our youth are helping out and have invited their friends to the activities. This is a very social project where sisters can bond and learn new skills,” she said. “Building unity and helping the local community — we feel we are spreading the love of Christ.”

Sharon Adcock, a counselor in the Kettering Ward Relief Society presidency, said, “Women were happily engaged in working together to make a difference in the lives of parents and their very young children. We were pleased to be able to help support the Northamptonshire community in this way by working with Baby Basics Northampton.”

Relief Society sisters in the Huntingdon Ward make cards for patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

The Northampton England Stake Center and Kettering Ward meetinghouse have also been public donation centers for Baby Basics Northampton for the past three and a half years, where weekly items are donated and collected by the charity for distribution to local mothers in need, including those referred to the charity by Social Services.

The service projects all year and on Saturday, March 14, included:

Donations of food and goods for the Northampton Ukraine Association

Donations of baby clothing, toiletries and bedding for local moms, including refugees, in need through Baby Basics Northampton

Handmade blankets made for Sands, a charity for families of stillborn babies

Writing letters/cards for those in hospital without family at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Making knitted love hearts for babies in the neonatal unit of Milton Keynes Hospital

Donating personal items for menstruating young girls in need through Girl Pack

Making “Fiddlemuffs” — a knitted item with sensory items like buttons, ties and buckles — for those with dementia at Northampton General Hospital

Donating Easter eggs for Love in a Bag, a local charity that organizes care packages

These service projects will continue throughout the year so multiple donations can be made.

Ramsay Ward Relief Society members make "Fiddlemuffs" for dementia patients at Addenbrookes Hospital geriatric units during a day of service in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. The fiddlemuffs help to calm agitated patients and keep them occupied. | Debbie Twigger

Caring for women and children

These service projects in the Northampton stake all connect back to the Relief Society’s global initiative for women and children, which is also known as “Caring for women and children.”

These efforts seek to find ways both locally and globally to focus on the areas of child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education. Women are encouraged to find ways to help serve women and children in their own communities.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson has said, “Whenever we do anything to bring relief to others—temporal or spiritual — we are bringing them the love of Jesus Christ and will be blessed to find our own relief in Him.”

Related Story 25 ways to participate in the Church’s global initiative for women and children

See more pictures below.

Beverley Reynolds and Jenny Jarvis from the Kettering Ward pack donations for Baby Basics Northampton in Northampton, England, Feb. 24, 2026. | Sharon Adcock

Members of the Duston Ward Relief Society make baby clothes for Baby Basics Northampton in Northampton, England, on March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

Members of the Northampton Ward Relief Society make baby blankets for Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity, in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

Members of the Northampton Ward Relief Society make baby blankets for Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity, in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

Relief Society sisters in the Huntingdon Ward make cards for patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

Relief Society sisters in the Huntingdon Ward make cards for patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

Collected supplies are gathered for Baby Basics during a Kettering Ward Relief Society service activity in Northampton, England, Feb 24, 2026. | Sharon Adcock

Relief Society women sort supplies for Baby Basics for a Relief Society activity in Northampton, England, Feb. 24, 2026. | Sharon Adcock

Naomi Reeves from the Milton Keynes Ward shows items collected for Girl Pack during a stake Relief Society service activity in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

The Milton Keynes Ward Relief Society makes knitted hearts for the neonatal unit of Milton Keynes hospital during a day of service in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger

Ramsay Ward Relief Society members make "Fiddlemuffs" for dementia patients at Addenbrookes Hospital geriatric units during a day of service in Northampton, England, March 14, 2026. The fiddlemuffs help to calm agitated patients and keep them occupied. | Debbie Twigger

Women look over service opportunities during a Relief Society day of service in the Northampton England Stake on March 14, 2026. | Debbie Twigger