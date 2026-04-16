Classic car show brings the Church and community together in Plano, Texas

Cars are on display in a meetinghouse parking lot in Plano, Texas, for a monthly "Cars and Christ" event on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

PLANO, Texas — Every month in Plano, Texas, the parking lot of a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fills with the sound of engines, conversation and something less expected: discussions of faith.

The event, known as “Cars and Christ,” is a car show that began two years ago with a couple dozen cars. It has now grown into a unique gathering that blends a passion for cars with spiritual connection.

“I feel like it’s brought the Church to the forefront in Texas, in one of the most normal and natural ways,” said Charlie Riska, a member of the Carrollton Texas Stake who helps lead the effort.

Organizers say they see anywhere from 200 to 300 cars on the first Saturday of each month. The event continues to draw a big crowd, many of whom are not members of the Church. It is posted on a popular app called ParkUpFront and has also gained traction on social media.

With no entry fee required to showcase a vehicle, participants are encouraged to bring two canned food items to support the local non-profit, Metrocrest Services. This charitable initiative has been a resounding success, with previous events collecting up to 500 pounds of food.

People view classic cars in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Plano, Texas, on Saturday morning, Feb. 7, 2026, during the monthly "Cars and Christ" event. The event also includes a community canned food drive. | Dan Bledsoe

Bryce Ardis, who also volunteers, said the event is about creating a welcoming space. “I actually love bringing people together. So if I can bring people of faith and not of faith together, it’s a great environment.”

That environment is intentional. “A lot of people have actually told me that they prefer this meet over other meets because it’s a welcoming thing,” Ardis said. “We talk to everybody that comes in and out.”

Missionaries play a central role, mingling with visitors and starting conversations that often go beyond cars. Their involvement with the event is thanks to President Jonathan Ord, president of the Texas Dallas West Mission.

President Ord’s love of cars began while he worked in the automotive industry. Over time, he collected several vehicles and eventually brought his love of cars and his faith together in one event. It has become a hallmark of his time as mission leader in the area.

“Our missionaries walk around, have these great conversations about cars but also how Jesus Christ wants to be involved in their lives,” President Ord said.

Cars are on display in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Plano, Texas, for a "Cars and Christ" event on Saturday morning, Feb. 7, 2026. The monthly event also includes a community canned food drive. | Dan Bledsoe

For many missionaries, they say those conversations happen naturally.

“We come here with the purpose of looking at cars, but eventually the conversation begins to talk about Christ and the hope that is found in Him,” said Sister Sara Hill. “It’s just cool to come to understand people and hear their stories.”

The event also serves as a first introduction to the Church for some. Organizers say the goal is not pressure, but presence.

“This is a whole industry of people that have the same fascination with cars, and it’s just a way to bring them to the church building,” said Sister Stacey Ord, who serves with her husband as mission leaders. “It’s a great opportunity for our missionaries to walk around, do church tours, talk to people and invite them to church.”

For Riska, the impact goes beyond numbers. “To have a passion mingled with my faith in such a way that it normalizes the Church, has been really miraculous to see,” he said.

Classic cars are parked in the parking lot of the meetinghouse of the Carrollton 2nd and 4th wards in Plano, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, for a monthly "Cars and Christ" event for the community. | Dan Bledsoe

He added that the event creates a rare opportunity.

“You get hundreds of non members on church grounds every month. Going inside our buildings, walking the halls, looking at pictures of the Savior. And then the missionaries are just the heart and soul of it.”

Ultimately, organizers say the purpose is simple. “It’s about just bringing the community together,” Ardis said.

And in a parking lot filled with polished cars and open conversations, that goal continues to take shape one interaction at a time.

“I just love the community here and the connection,” Sister Hill said. “It really is all about Christ. Christ is the foundation. When we trust in Him and rely on Him there’s so much we’re able to have in common. And I think it’s just cool that we’re all able to learn and to grow from each other.”

— Kandyce McCracken is the Carrollton Texas Stake communication director.