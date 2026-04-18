Leave behind nets of distraction, deception, disobedience and follow Jesus Christ, Elder Johnson tells BYU–Hawaii grads

BYU–Hawaii graduates take photos outside the Cannon Activities Center following commencement on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii.

At the beginning of His mortal ministry, Jesus walked along the shores of the Sea of Galilee and called out to two fishermen — Peter and Andrew — saying, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets, and followed him” (Matthew 4:18–20).

“My friends, this same invitation is extended to you and to me,” Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told BYU–Hawaii graduates during commencement on Friday, April 17. “‘Follow me,’ Christ declared. May we be like Peter and Andrew, and leave behind nets of distraction, nets of deception and nets of disobedience that limit our covenant commitment to immediately follow Jesus Christ.”

Roughly 500 graduates and their families and friends filled the Cannon Activities Center on the Laie, Hawaii, campus for Friday’s ceremony. Acting BYU–Hawaii President R. Kelly Haws noted that graduates represented 36 countries and 70% came from outside of the United States.

Being chosen as BYU–Hawaii’s winter 2026 commencement speaker was deeply personal to Elder Johnson, who attended the school some 40 years ago.

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during BYU–Hawaii commencement on Friday, April 17, 2026, in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii. | Douglas Ferriera, BYU–Hawaii

About BYU–Hawaii’s winter 2026 graduates BYU–Hawaii awarded 520 graduates: 538 bachelor’s degrees 10 associate degrees

Graduates Represent 36 countries

Range from 20 to 45 years old

70% came from outside of the United States

30% are from 28 U.S. states

21% of graduates are from Oceania and 41% from the Asian Rim

95% held at least one job at BYU–Hawaii or the Polynesian Cultural Center as a student





A young Elder Johnson came to the Church-owned university at 17 years old on a partial basketball scholarship as a devoted Muslim from Queens, New York City, who had a lot to learn about his sport and about Jesus Christ, His doctrine and His ministry.

The young athlete, however, soon had many individuals — including his coach, teammates and teachers — who ministered, taught and mentored him in the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1986 and a year later received his endowment in the Laie Hawaii Temple.

“My journey along the covenant path of discipleship started on this campus,” Elder Johnson recalled. “My journey in developing my sacred relationship with God and Christ and my testimony of the power of ministering to the one started on this campus. My journey to understand the importance of achieving academic excellence and of giving back started on this campus. … My journey of goodness, of love and of understanding my Savior’s role started on this campus.”

Like many BYU–Hawaii alumni, Elder Johnson said, he was the first in his family to graduate from a university.

Looking back at his time at BYU–Hawaii, now called as a special witness of Jesus Christ, Elder Johnson said: “I am eternally grateful. I cannot find the words to adequately express how deeply I feel about Brigham Young University–Hawaii. Any words to describe these innermost feelings of my heart are insufficient.”

BYU–Hawaii graduates wave to their loved ones during commencement held in the Cannon Activities Center on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Douglas Ferriera, BYU–Hawaii

Living the doctrine of Christ

Individuals’ ability to answer Christ’s call to become fishers of men and women will be enhanced as they live the doctrine of Christ, Elder Johnson taught. “Living the doctrine of Christ will ‘produce the most powerful virtuous cycle, creating spiritual momentum in our lives,’” Elder Johnson said, quoting the late President Russell M. Nelson (“Overcome the World and Find Rest,” October 2022 general conference).

The doctrine of Christ constitutes four interconnected elements: faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, repentance, receiving ordinances and honoring covenants so that a disciple can be sanctified by the Holy Ghost, and enduring to the end, Elder Johnson taught.

“Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ is a principle of action and of divine power. Repentance is the exercising of one’s faith in Christ by turning our hearts and souls toward Him. Repentance is not punishment. Repentance is powerful because it allows God’s power into our lives.”

BYU–Hawaii graduates take photos outside the Cannon Activities Center following commencement on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Kristelle Galang, BYU–Hawaii

Those who truly understood the principle of repentance would run to it, said Elder Johnson.

Receiving ordinances and honoring covenants made with God and Christ give individuals greater access to Their power and Their love and allow people to be sanctified by the Holy Ghost, he continued.

“And enduring to the end, oh, my friends, is not just holding on, gritting our teeth and waiting to die. No. It is living each element of the doctrine of Christ repeatedly and iteratively so that we can be transformed and blessed with the gift of charity,” Elder Johnson said.

BYU–Hawaii Acting President R. Kelly Haws speaks to graduates during winter 2026 commencement on April 17, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Kristelle Galang, BYU–Hawaii

Those who follow Jesus Christ “will remember all that we have felt from this sacred institution, and we will continue our journey of becoming lifelong, joyful disciples of Jesus Christ,” he promised.

Friday’s ceremony also included remarks by President Haws and Timothy Putra Samad, a graduate from Indonesia.

President Haws invited graduates to “commence in the Lord’s way” by calling upon His name every day and being a peacemaker. “As you finish today, you’re also commencing tomorrow. Please choose now to commence in the Lord’s way,” he said.

BYU–Hawaii graduates take photos outside the Cannon Activities Center following commencement on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Kristelle Galang, BYU–Hawaii

Timothy Putra Samad, a graduate from Indonesia, speaks during BYU–Hawaii's winter 2026 commencement on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Kristelle Galang, BYU–Hawaii