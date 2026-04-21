Church and global humanitarian leaders gather in Switzerland to discuss caring for those in need

Stefano Bosco, director of Latter-day Saint Charities in Geneva, talks with Stephanie Dei and Shafa Maseeh from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed the leaders of several countries and humanitarian organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, April 15.

The meeting and roundtable discussion focused on the Church’s efforts to care for those in need.

In 2025, the Church expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need, reported the Caring for Those in Need summary released earlier this year. The efforts included 3,514 humanitarian projects, 37,063,409 pounds of food donated through bishops’ storehouses, 569 emergency relief projects and 7.4 million hours of volunteer work.

“These numbers represent real people, real lives and real hope,” said Eric Rottermann, the Church’s Europe Central Area humanitarian services manager. “They reflect the faith and generosity of members of the Church and the power of collaboration with trusted partners.”

Similar roundtable discussions have been presented in Brussels, Belgium; London, England; and Los Angeles, California.

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church's Europe Central Area presidency, shakes hands with Heiner Handschin of the Universal Peace Federation in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We believe that all people on the earth are children of God,” said Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency. “Because of that belief, we should look upon all people as brothers and sisters. Caring for those in need is not optional for disciples of Jesus Christ — it is central to who we are.”

Guests included representatives from UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Food Programme, and Alier Deng Ruai Deng, ambassador of South Sudan to the United Nations in Geneva.

According to a news release from the Church’s Europe Newsroom, Deng spoke with emotion about projects supported by the Church — including access to clean water.

Alier Deng Ruai Deng, ambassador of South Sudan to the United Nations in Geneva, attends a roundtable discussion with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stefano Bosco, director of Latter-day Saint Charities in Geneva, thanked guests for their long-standing collaboration with the Church around the world on behalf of those in need.

“Being here in Geneva, where humanitarian diplomacy and action intersect every day, reminds us how much more we can accomplish together,” Bosco said.

Elder Gerard said they are grateful “for the good we are seeing.”

“When faith, expertise and compassion come together, even in a world facing many challenges, there is reason to hope,” he said.

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, speaks with representatives from humanitarian organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, April, 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints