Church’s commitment to global humanitarian work showcased in roundtables

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a roundtable at the Los Angeles Temple Visitors’ Center in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Following the release of the Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 report, the Church hosted roundtable discussions in Los Angeles, California; Washington, D.C.; and New York City with several global humanitarian collaborators.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson participated in the roundtable at the Los Angeles Temple Visitors’ Center in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

“We are brothers and sisters who have needs, and so we will, with joy, recognize those needs and work together shoulder to shoulder to seek to address them,” President Johnson said during the roundtable.

Collaborating nonprofit organizations included ShelterBox USA, CARE, World Food Programme and UNICEF.

In 2025, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need. The Church also donated 37,063,409 pounds of food through bishops’ storehouses and contributed to 569 emergency relief projects. Members of the Church volunteered in 3,514 humanitarian projects and spent 7.4 million hours volunteering throughout the year.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a roundtable at the Los Angeles Temple Visitors’ Center in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The roundtables highlighted how these organizations are able to help people around the world, thanks to the Church and how the Church works with nongovernmental agencies, churches and governments in addressing global needs.

“This is a beautiful example of the kind of collaboration that we hope to have across political boundaries,” President Johnson said.

The Relief Society organization is leading the Church’s efforts to care for women and children. This year’s Caring Report highlights those efforts to improve the health and well-being of women and children around the world, especially through child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

Peace-building

Sharon Eubank, the outgoing director of Humanitarian Services for the Church, and Elissa Gifford, the incoming director, participated in the panel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 18.

Sharon Eubank, the outgoing director of Humanitarian Services for the Church, and Elissa Gifford, the incoming director, participate in a panel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 18. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

They were joined by Barron Segar, president and CEO of World Food Program USA; Jess Leinwand, chief legal officer of UNICEF USA; and Matthew Saxton, vice president of development for ShelterBox USA.

Saxton spoke on the importance of working closely with collaborators like the Church, especially to understand needs and involve communities in figuring out solutions.

“It’s the communities themselves that are really responsive,” he said.

Eubank also spoke about how the Church’s efforts to help those in need have grown significantly through partnerships and community engagement.

Sharon Eubank, the outgoing director of Humanitarian Services for the Church, and Elissa Gifford, the incoming director, participate in a panel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 18. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The solutions don’t exist in our offices,” she said. “They exist in the hearts of the people themselves. Our role is to uncover those needs, provide access to resources and empower communities to implement solutions. That is the essence of sustainable peace.”

In another roundtable discussion in New York City on Thursday, March 19, Gifford praised the leaders of several collaborating organizations for their efforts.

“Meaningful change rarely happens in isolation — the most meaningful progress happens when we’re working together,” she said.

Eubank also encouraged those in attendance to continue their efforts and reach out, help and lift others.

People watch and listen to a panel discussion about humanitarian efforts around the world hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She quoted Jacob 2:17: “Think of your brethren like unto yourselves, and be familiar with all and free with your substance, that they may be rich like unto you.”

Sarah Bouchie, president and CEO of Helen Keller International, said those looking to help others must “avoid focusing on competition.”

“Moving away from competition has made us more resilient,” she said.

As part of the event in New York City, Gifford shared highlights of the Church’s charitable giving in 2025 at the 70th Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations event.