Sacred music has the power to build testimonies. President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, emphasized that “the singing of hymns is one of the best ways to learn the doctrine of the restored gospel.”

New hymns are added regularly to the new hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church,” to clearly teach gospel doctrine and principles.

Sister Kathleen F. Kelly of the Primary general advisory council said that sacred music invites the Spirit into any room. One of her favorite hymns — “Holy Places” — emphasizes that music can make any setting a sacred space.

“That beautiful hymn talks about that home can be a sacred place, that my heart can be a sacred place, the temple but also a Primary room,” she said. “When we invite the Savior through music into this room, that turns it into, I believe, a sacred place.”

Primary children take part in singing time in Chile. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kelly and Ryan Eggert, a music manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, shared experiences and testimonies of the impact music can have on individuals, especially children, in a Church News podcast interview. They discussed how crucial the Primary room can be in building testimonies of young members.

Teaching children through song

“This is the first time that the Church comes in and really supports and edifies and strengthens what they’ve learned at home,” Eggert said about children learning in Primary. “And music is that special moment where it’s so clear and so concise.”

Parents, teachers and leaders can help in teaching children through music. Sister Kelly shared various resources that can help teachers feel more comfortable sharing the gospel with children.

Scriptures and the Gospel Library app provide ample support.

This year, members are studying the Old Testament in “Come, Follow Me.” The manual states that “sacred music is a powerful tool to help children learn about Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness and the foundational truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Primary children sing in Indonesia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The manual says the words children sing will stay in their minds and hearts throughout their lives.

Sister Kelly added that inviting children to share personal experiences, ask questions, do simple hand actions, participate in object lessons, look at pictures and testify are powerful methods that teachers can use.

In the “Come, Follow Me” manual and future manuals, every lesson or reference material will include music. While children may not be able to follow reading the manual or even the scriptures, they can easily understand music.

Eggert suggests that anytime religious gospel music is playing, the gospel is being taught.

“Anytime that’s playing in your home, the Lord is teaching us that the gospel is being taught in your home, which means you’re going to have an increase of the Spirit in your home,” he said. “Your children are going to be more fortified against temptation. There’s going to be unity among your family members. Your heart’s going to be touched.”

Blessings of Sacred Music

In the First Presidency preface in the current hymnbook, it lists promises for those who use sacred music.

“There’s at least 20 promises listed, for those who use sacred music, from the First Presidency,” Eggert said. “One of my favorites especially, since I’ve worked so much with youth, is: “It will help you resist temptation.”

As a former mission leader, Sister Kelly had every missionary say their favorite Primary song and what they learn from that song. One of the songs mentioned was “A Child’s Prayer.” The words of this song contain strength and instruction many missionaries need.

Pray, he is there;

Speak, he is list’ning.

You are his child;

His love now surrounds you.



“Missionaries get answers all the time from their songs,” Sister Kelly said. “When I go to Primaries, I see future missionaries. Those little children are future missionaries, and they are learning gospel truths that will stay with them throughout their mission and their life.”

Primary children sing at a Sunday devotional with Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Guatemala in February 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Doctrine and Covenants 25:11-12 provides the counsel given to Emma Smith as she was instructed to select hymns for a new hymnbook. The Lord says “the song of the righteous is a prayer unto me, and it shall be answered with a blessing upon their heads.”

Said Eggert: “As I read the research, as I watch children, from personal experience to research, I’m seeing the Lord blessing these individuals, and me, as we continue to sing the song of the heart.”