BYU–Hawaii President Kauwe to return to service in July

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, pose for a photo with their daughter, who performed a musical number on the piano during the campus devotional on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Laie, Hawaii. President Kauwe has completed cancer treatments is expected to return to service on July 1, 2026.

After completing cancer treatments, BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III is expected to return to service on July 1, 2026, according to a BYU–Hawaii news release.

President Kauwe was granted a temporary leave of absence in December 2025 to focus on his health during chemotherapy and radiation treatments for rectal cancer.

In a social media post on May 4, President Kauwe reported that recent imaging, physical exams, tissue biopsies, and blood tests showed no detectable cancer in his body.

Although he has completed his chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he wrote: “I am still suffering from significant side effects. The doctors expect most of these to resolve in a few months, though some may take longer.”

President Kauwe expressed gratitude for his medical team and all those who prayed for and supported him and his family. “Mahalo piha (deep respect) for standing with us,” he said. “We love you and pray for your continued success and joy. We look forward to returning to full service at BYU–Hawaii when the time is right.”

President R. Kelly Haws, acting president of BYU–Hawaii, and his wife, Sister Connie Haws, pose for a photo. President Haws has been the acting president of BYU–Hawaii while President John S.K. Kauwe III has been receiving treatment for cancer. | Provided by BYU–Hawaii

Following the announcement of President Kauwe’s leave of absence, President R. Kelly Haws, then-assistant to the commissioner of the Church Educational System, was appointed acting president of BYU–Hawaii.

In the news release on May 13, BYU–Hawaii announced that with President Kauwe’s expected return, President Haws has been appointed academic vice president, also effective July 1.

President Kauwe said he is deeply grateful for what President Haws and his wife, Sister Connie Haws, have done to support BYU–Hawaii while serving as acting president. “I am delighted to have him join us to lead academics as we build upon the strong foundation that has brought us to this point and continue moving this important work forward,” said President Kauwe in the news release.

President Haws began his career in CES as a teacher in Seminaries and Institutes of Religion in 1984 and was assistant to the Church commissioner of education from 2018 to 2025.

Isaiah Walker, BYU–Hawaii academic vice president, right, leads a group discussion with students during a Holokai Foundation class at the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. He will go back to teaching on July 1, 2026. | Mengshin Lin, for the Deseret News

President Haws takes over the position from Isaiah Walker, who will return to his scholarly work and teaching in the BYU–Hawaii faculty of Culture, Language and Performing Arts.

In his five years as academic vice president, Walker led the university in many efforts that have greatly blessed students, noted President Kauwe.

“I love him, and I am deeply grateful for his faithful and exemplary service. He is loved and respected by CES leadership and the Board of Trustees, who frequently praise the positive impact of his leadership on the success of our students and the mission of this university. His heart has always been with our students, and we are excited for him and our students as he returns to the classroom this fall.”