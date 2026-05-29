In honor of World Hunger Day, see how the Church is working toward solutions

Women package meals for Hunger Fight during the Evening of Service at BYU Women’s Conference in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to feed people in communities experiencing food insecurity across the world.

In addition to providing immediate relief to those in need, the Church is also working to address root issues of hunger around the world.

According to the World Food Programme, 318 million people face crisis levels of hunger, with 41 million people at emergency levels or worse.

In 2025, the Church led 571 food security projects, donated 37,063,409 pounds of food through bishops’ storehouses, equating to around 30,886,174 meals and supported efforts that resulted in 44% of children improving nutritionally among those who were screened for malnutrition more than once.

Child nutrition

On May 20, 2026, the Church announced a $25 million donation to a UNICEF effort that provides nutrition to millions of children and mothers around the world.

UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund is a global initiative that works to prevent and treat malnutrition.

This donation will help UNICEF with its goal to reach up to 320 million children and women each year by 2030 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines and Sierra Leone.

A young girl sits with her mother, who carries her 1-year-old sibling while chopping vegetables outside a house in southern Malawi. | UNICEF

The Relief Society organization is leading the Church’s efforts to care for women and children, especially through child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said every child deserves a healthy start in life.

“Our multiyear focus on maternal and child nutrition is designed to invest directly in the future,” she said. “By addressing these critical dietary shortages, we are empowering mothers to help their children reach their potential.”

In 2023, President Johnson traveled to Uganda to see the aid provided, alongside UNICEF, to malnourished children in the area.

Bishops’ storehouses

Soon after the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1830, the Church established bishops’ storehouses — places where grain and other donated commodities were stored and distributed to help members in need.

Today there are more than 100 bishops’ storehouses. Together with processing plants in the United States and Canada, these facilities package and bottle food for all kinds of communities all over the world.

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell said in a Church News documentary on BYUtv that the Church has nine production facilities such as mills, canneries, bakeries and dairies.

“In 2023, there were 85 million pounds of products that were produced. When we are blessing someone and reaching out to help someone that’s hungry, it’s as if we were doing it to the Savior Himself,” Bishop Waddell said.

The Church regularly donates food from bishops’ storehouses to food banks across the United States and to other countries after emergencies or natural disasters.

In 2026, the Church is sending 250 truckloads of food donations to food banks around the country to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Volunteers are feeding others

While the Church as an organization works broadly to feed those in need, individual members of the Church also contribute in meaningful service efforts with the same goal.

For example, in January 2025, nearly 2,400 youth, single adults, family members and friends from around Utah gathered to pack a million meals for individuals in the community experiencing food insecurity.

In South Korea, members of the Church and other community members made and donated 100 boxes of kimchi in Seoul, South Korea, in December 2024.

The event involved preparing 900 heads of pickled cabbage, red pepper powder, various vegetables and other ingredients. Volunteers packaged the prepared food so it could be delivered to 250 households, including senior citizens living alone.

Elder Christopher H. Kim, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the North Asia Area presidency, attended the event along with his wife, Sister Seongmi (Sue) Kim.

“We prepared the event in the hope that the warm love of Christ would be conveyed to our neighbors regardless of religion or denomination,” he said.

A man smiles while helping in efforts to make and donate 100 boxes of kimchi in Seoul, South Korea, in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Following the Savior’s example

In recognition of Global Hunger Day on Thursday, May 28, the Church posted on social media why the effort to feed the hungry is so important.

“Just as Jesus Christ sought to feed the hungry, we strive to follow his example and feed those around the world who suffer from hunger every day,” the post on Instagram reads.

The post also points to Christ’s example from Matthew 14:14-16: “And Jesus went forth, and saw a great multitude, and was moved with compassion toward them. … But Jesus said unto them, They need not depart; give ye them to eat.”