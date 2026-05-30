United States Air Force Academy graduating seniors who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend a baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — “Integrity first” was the key message that inspired members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States Air Force Academy graduating class of 2026 during the baccalaureate address given by Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, on Sunday, May 24.

The Latter-day Saint baccalaureate service, now a 10-year tradition, started in 2016 when Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles became the first guest speaker. It has faithfully continued with a series of beloved guest speakers including the late Sunday School General President Tad R. Callister former Young Women General President Elaine S. Dalton, former Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who spoke in 2025.

The original concept began when Elder Gordon R. Edgin, Latter-day Saint designated religious group leader, who was serving a mission with his wife, Sister Cheryl Edgin, at the Air Force Academy, met with chaplains from other faiths at the academy. He discovered they were all conducting baccalaureate services for their graduates to offer spiritual reflection and meaning in their cadets many accomplishments. He wanted to honor the Latter-day Saint cadets in the same way.

Therefore, the annual tradition began.

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, addresses graduating Latter-day Saint cadets in Polaris Hall at the USAFA campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 24, 2026. Watching on the stand is 2nd Lt. Brayden Whatcott, who conducted the meeting. | Peggy Kinnaird

Elder Rowe and his wife, Sister Brooke F. Rowe, arrived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday, May 23, and were given a tour of the Air Force Academy, beginning at the Plaza of Heroes, which honors graduates who displayed exceptional courage during the Southeast Asia and Vietnam wars. They continued towards other significant structures on campus, including Polaris Hall, which resembles the tail of an aircraft constructed in intricate glass and metal. This is where the baccalaureate service was held. The iconic USAFA chapel is still under construction to restore its original beauty since its dedication in 1963. The tour ended at the brand new USAFA Visitor Center, which held its grand opening just a week prior to Elder Rowe’s visit.

The baccalaureate service began with speaker, Cadet 1st Class, now 2nd Lt., Jacob Bulseco, who said that every person has their own story and is the author of their own book. As the USAFA chapter for the cadets is coming to a close, he said, “Treat others as if they are the main character in their own story.” He said the cadets can embody the Savior and how all He thought about was, “How can I serve other people?”

“It’s because of His joy and His service that His story was written,” Bulseco said.

2nd Lt. Jacob Bulseco speaks during the Latter-day Saint baccalaureate service in Polaris Hall at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Peggy Kinnaird

Elder Rowe began his message by congratulating the cadets and reassuring them that they can do hard things when conflict is raging in the world, including spiritual conflict.

He said they must remember integrity first when serving in harsh environments and must hold on to their faith when surrounded by pressure, fatigue and ridicule.

He recounted the story of Mormon in The Book of Mormon and how he was surrounded by uncertainty, conflict and bloodshed and how the entire population had hardened their hearts against God.

“Mormon did not become what surrounded him. He remained righteous and full of light. He still spoke of Jesus Christ with tenderness and power. The Lord entrusted Him with the holy records of His people,” Elder Rowe said.

He posed a question to the cadets asking how Mormon could possibly receive spiritual strength in such an environment.

“He lived by integrity to God first,” said Elder Rowe.

A cadet choir sings "This Is the Christ" during the Latter-day Saint baccalaureate service in Polaris Hall at the USAFA campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Peggy Kinnaird

He said that maintaining one’s integrity can be done by immersing oneself continually in the scriptures and by continually bearing witness of Jesus Christ.

“The voice of God was constantly before Mormon. The bitterness around him was real but so was the word of God,” Elder Rowe said.

He instructed the cadets to never be ashamed that they believe in Jesus Christ and to “be the officer that can be trusted, especially by God.”

Kamryn Edith Jones, commissioned officer and second lieutenant, accepted the offer to attend USAFA on a basketball scholarship and said, “It was one of the strongest promptings I ever had. I needed to come here.”

Jones’ take away from Elder Rowe’s address was, “Loving others and taking care of others will lead to the Lord taking care of us, and I have found that to be true as a cadet at USAFA.”

Katelyn Diane Andrist, commissioned officer and second lieutenant, said what she learned from Elder Rowe’s message was, “It is very viable to keep your integrity in the military, especially as a member of the Church. We might be in places where it won’t be easy to make the right choices. We should make sure to choose the harder right over the easier wrong.”

From left, Second Lieutenant Brayden Whatcott; Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy; Sister Brooke F. Rowe; Colorado Springs North Stake President Sterling Rogers; and Second Lieutenant Jacob Bulseco sing the opening hymn before the baccalaureate service in Polaris Hall at the USAFA campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Peggy Kinnaird

2nd Lt. Levi Jensen performs "A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief" on the cello during the Latter-day Saint baccalaureate service in Polaris Hall at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Peggy Kinnaird

Family and friends attend the Latter-day Saint baccalaureate service at Polaris Hall on the USAFA campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Peggy Kinnaird