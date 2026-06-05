Elder Dube speaks of education, integrity and trust to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students

Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks in a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional on Friday, June 5, 2026.

In a question-and-answer setting with three BYU–Pathway Worldwide students, Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy shared how education and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ changed his life. And he spoke of having integrity and trusting in the Lord.

Elder Dube began the BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional on Friday, June 5, by saying that as he reflects on his life, he is reminded of Proverbs 4:7: “And with all thy getting get understanding.”

He was born to farmer parents in rural Zimbabwe in southern Africa, growing up in a colonial era marked by segregation when education was a rarity, he explained. But his parents understood how transformative education could be and made it a priority.

When he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 22, Elder Dube said he found his anchor and a clear vision.

Education isn’t just about academics, Elder Dube explained, it’s about character, resilience and trusting in the Lord’s plan — and having Jesus Christ at the center of one’s life is the key to success in education.

Having integrity

A BYU–Pathway student named Alfred Tlokotsi, from the Soweto South Africa Stake, asked Elder Dube what challenges he experienced with his own education and how he overcame them.

Elder Dube responded that it was a challenge trying to balance his studies with work to support his family at a young age. “But I learned from experience that with determination, integrity and faith, opportunities can unfold.”

At 16 years old, Elder Dube could have used his uncle’s surname to obtain employment at a steel company in Zimbabwe that was offering jobs to employees’ children. This kind of thing was common practice, but Elder Dube’s father strongly advised him against doing so. This taught Elder Dube about integrity.

“My dear young friends, be who you are. Have integrity. Throughout my life, this has come in handy and served me well. I would advise you to stay focused, seek help when needed and trust that the Lord will provide a way.”

Trusting the Lord

Latham Swartz, a BYU–Pathway student from the Johannesburg South Africa South Stake, asked how education, combined with faith in Jesus Christ, has helped Elder Dube and his family.

Elder Dube responded with Doctrine and Covenants 130:18–19, which reads, “Whatever principle of intelligence we attain unto in this life, it will rise with us in the resurrection. And if a person gains more knowledge and intelligence in this life through his diligence and obedience than another, he will have so much the advantage in the world to come.”

This scripture has motivated Elder Dube to prioritize learning, and he noted that he and his family have received blessings as they have prioritized faith and education. This has deepened their trust in Jesus Christ as well.

Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy, left, speaks with three BYU–Pathway Worldwide students, Alfred Tlokotsi, Luyanda Mavuma and Latham Swartz, during a devotional broadcast Friday, June 5, 2026. | Screenshot from BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast

Luyanda Mavuma, a student from the Johannesburg South Africa YSA Ward, asked how Elder Dube has seen God’s help in obtaining employment.

He responded: “My advice is to seek guidance, be patient and trust that the Lord is working behind the scenes. As we keep the commandments, He will help us find success and ways to save and provide.”

When asked what other advice he has for BYU–Pathway students, Elder Dube said to grasp the opportunity to learn with both hands and make the most of this chance to learn and grow.

“Stay curious, stay humble and stay focused on your goals. Seek knowledge, serve others and trust in the Lord’s plan.”