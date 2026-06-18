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Living Faith

Are you related to a soccer legend? Find out through this new FamilySearch feature

Now through July 19, users can view personal connections with famous past soccer players

Available in:Portuguese
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and until the games end on July 19, FamilySearch users can explore possible family connections to 20 famous historical soccer players from around the world.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and until the games end on July 19, FamilySearch users can explore possible family connections to 20 famous historical soccer players from around the world. FamilySearch International
Kaitlyn Bancroft
By Kaitlyn Bancroft
Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and until the games end on July 19, FamilySearch users can explore possible family connections to 20 famous historical soccer players from around the world.

The World’s Game” feature is available online in 11 languages, FamilySearch recently announced. Users can view personal connections with famous past soccer players such as Robert Charlton from the United Kingdom or Andrés Escobar Saldarriaga from Colombia.

They can also access a custom family tree, view world soccer stats and facts, add soccer-related family memories and print a free, personalized, soccer-themed keepsake.

“Soccer championships offer time to connect with family and perhaps discover one’s personal and family history,” FamilySearch wrote in a news release. “Exploring soccer stars in the FamilySearch family tree and their homelands is a fun way for individuals to see how deep the love of soccer might run in their ancestry.”

To access the free “World’s Game” feature, sign in or create a free account at FamilySearch.org.

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