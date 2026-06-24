From left, Josh, Elizabeth, Alan and Jane Farrell pose for a family photo before departing for missions around the world in August 2024.

Deep, unwavering reliance on the Lord Jesus Christ has marked the first year of Alan and Elizabeth Farrell‘s experience as mission leaders in the Perú Huancayo Mission.

“One powerful testimony I have is that the Lord does take care of us — every single one of His children — if we just look unto Him in every thought. Doubt not, fear not," President Alan Farrell said.

Their testimonies grow stronger as they serve while their two children, Jane and Joshua Farrell, also serve, in Spanish-speaking proselyting missions in the Chile Viña del Mar and Oklahoma City missions. Concurrently serving as missionaries and ambassadors for Christ in the Spanish language, President Farrell said, has only brought them blessings.

Three flags hang at the Farrell home, symbolizing the missions family member were called to, on June 9, 2025, in Millcreek, Utah. | Elizabeth Farrell

Called to serve

Back in March 2024, the Farrells’ son, Joshua, was called to a Spanish-speaking mission in Oklahoma and began his service the following August.

At the time, the three other family members felt impressions and desires to also serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jane Farrell was too young to serve a mission at the time, though she wished to serve as early as possible to avoid spending extended periods of time away from her brother. Alan Farrell was serving as bishop of the East Mill Creek 12th Ward, Salt Lake East Mill Creek North Stake, and anticipated he had two years left in the calling.

“We just thought this was all down the road,” President Farrell said, speaking of potentially serving a mission with his wife.

One month after their son started his missionary service, as Elizabeth Farrell was mowing the lawn, she received a call and was asked to be interviewed with her husband. She described the interview as “a little nerve-wracking. We looked at each other and we’re like, ‘We wonder what that was for?’ because we really had no idea,” she said.

A couple of weeks later, the couple received another call, from Elder Quentin L. Cook‘s secretary, requesting another interview.

Sister Elizabeth Farrell and President Alan Farrell point to the Perú Huancayo Mission on a map while at the Seminar for New Mission Leaders in Provo, Utah, June 18, 2025. | Elizabeth Farrell

Following their conversation, Elder Cook set aside his paperwork and asked the couple to serve as mission president and companion. Their thoughts turned immediately to their daughter, who had one year of high school left and wished to serve a mission.

They shared their concerns with Elder Cook: “He right then just said, ‘You know what, she can serve a year early,’” Elizabeth Farrell recalls.

“Why wouldn’t you go?” she said. ”Josh was just thrilled that [Jane] would be able to serve, and she just wept with joy that she would be able to serve a mission and serve the Lord and help people come to Christ.”

Jane Farrell began her home MTC experience June 16, 2025 — two days before her parents reported to Provo, Utah, for the annual Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

Joshua Farrell points to the Oklahoma Oklahoma City Mission as he prepares to serve his full-time Spanish-speaking service there, while at the Provo Missionary Training Center, in Provo, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024. | Elizabeth Farrell

Jane Farrell points to the Chile Viña del Mar Mission while in her missionary training service in Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2025. | Elizabeth Farrell

The new meaning of ‘family’

“And so the whole family is serving at the same time,” President Farrell said. ”It’s really fun because the topics are always missionary purpose, how to bring more people to Jesus Christ, talking about what you’re doing, and it’s just so interesting.

“The Lord’s been so gracious in helping everybody have that experience at the same time,” he said.

Jane and Joshua Farrell will even call their parents while teaching and ask them to bear their testimonies to bless those they teach, President Farrell explained. “Even though we’re far away, it’s brought us closer in that great cause of helping people, inviting them and helping them come unto Christ,” he said.

In Sister Elizabeth Farrell’s patriarchal blessing, a line refers to “all” of her children. As a mother of two, she was puzzled at the phrasing.

“But now, we do have like all these children, these missionaries. We just love them. We tell them, you’re family forever,” said President Farrell.

“Now our family is a lot bigger, and they’re all serving too,” his wife continued.

“I’m so grateful because President [Jeffrey R.] Holland promised that your family will be blessed,” she said. “And we just had strong impressions that Josh and Jane, even though they’ll both finish and we will still be here [in Peru] for a good two years, that the Lord will have them in His hands.”