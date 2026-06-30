The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of the Strengthening Families Conference held June 19-20, 2026, Liberia's first lady, Kartumu Yarta Boakai, joins Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Africa West Area presidency, middle, to break ground for the Duport Road Maternity Hospital in Monrovia, Liberia.

The eighth annual Strengthening Families Conference — sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each year in the Africa West Area — was held June 19–20 in Monrovia, Liberia.

Participants attended keynote addresses, presentations and panel discussions focused on promoting family unity and building resilient individuals and communities.

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Africa West Area presidency, gave a keynote address where he shared his love for the people of Liberia and testified of families.

He acknowledged that Liberia has a story of “pain and courage,” as its people endured years of civil conflict, disease and economic hardship, which weakened many family structures, the Church’s Africa Newsroom reported.

“We must name this reality honestly, not with blame, but with compassion,” Elder Ojediran said. “And yet, we gather today because we believe in a deeper truth: families that have been wounded can be mended, and youth shaped by hardship can become resilient leaders.”

Elder Ojediran read from The Family: A Proclamation to the World and invited those at the conference to use all their resources available to strengthen families, empower youth and build resilient societies.

“I humbly pray that homes in Liberia will be filled with love and peace, youth will be empowered with vision and strength, communities will grow in unity and resilience and that Liberia will continue to shine as a beacon of hope,” he concluded.

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, speaks at the eighth annual Strengthening Families Conference, held June 19–20, 2026, in Monrovia, Liberia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The theme of this year’s conference was “Strengthening Families, Inspiring Youth, and Building Resilient Communities.” Each year the conference is held in a different country in the Africa West Area.

Liberia’s first lady, Kartumu Yarta Boakai, participated in the conference and joined Elder Ojediran to break ground for the Duport Road Maternity Hospital.

“Strengthening families is essential to building strong communities and a stable society,” she said. “Families thrive when they are rooted in love, in respect, in responsibility and open communication. By strengthening one another, teaching positive values and creating safe and nurturing environments, families can overcome challenges and help each member reach their full potential.”

Elder Ojediran said the new hospital project is an investment in families, mothers, children and the future of Liberia. He also commended the nation’s president for his commitment.

“When leaders prioritize families, nations prosper,” Elder Ojediran said.

The first lady said Liberians should leave the conference with a new determination to focus on their families, invest in them and give them a sense of dignity and respect.

Performers take part in the eighth annual Strengthening Families Conference, held June 19–20, 2026, in Monrovia, Liberia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other speakers and panelists included government officials and interfaith organizations such as the Liberia Council of Churches.

Elder Prince S. Nyanforh, an Area Seventy in the Africa West Area, said strengthening families is a shared responsibility. “No single individual or organization can do it alone.”

Elder Nyanforh invited attendees to consider, “What more can we do together to strengthen families and secure a better future for generations to come?”

Leymah R. Gbowee, a 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner, spoke about her childhood, when she learned the principles of faith and hard work. She said being allowed to make her own choices from a young age helped shape her activism.

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Nigerian minister for women affairs and social development, said, “The strength of every nation begins with the strength of its families. Strong family systems nurture responsible citizens, empower young people, promote social stability and create conditions for sustainable development.”

The next conference will be held in Cotonou, Benin Republic, in June 2027.

Performers sing on stage at the eighth annual Strengthening Families Conference, held June 19–20, 2026, in Monrovia, Liberia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints