This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” which the late President Gordon B. Hinckley introduced during the September 1995 General Relief Society Meeting.

Just prior to reading the proclamation, President Hinckley stated:

“With so much of sophistry that is passed off as truth, with so much of deception concerning standards and values, with so much of allurement and enticement to take on the slow stain of the world, we have felt to warn and forewarn. In furtherance of this we of the First Presidency and the Council of the Twelve Apostles now issue a proclamation to the Church and to the world as a declaration and reaffirmation of standards, doctrines and practices relative to the family which the prophets, seers and revelators of this Church have repeatedly stated throughout its history.”

In the 30 years since the proclamation’s introduction, multiple leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have spoken about the document’s principles. Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

‘A family-centered church’

“‘The Family Proclamation‚’ announced 30 years ago, declares that ‘the family is ordained of God’ and ‘is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.’ It also declares ‘that God’s commandment for His children to multiply and replenish the earth remains in force.’ And ‘we further declare that God has commanded that the sacred powers of procreation are to be employed only between man and woman, lawfully wedded as husband and wife.’ …

“The Church of Jesus Christ is sometimes known as a family-centered church. It is. Our relationship to God and the purpose of our mortal life are explained in terms of the family. The gospel of Jesus Christ is the plan of our Heavenly Father for the benefit of His spirit children. We can truly say that the gospel plan was first taught to us in the council of an eternal family, it is implemented through our mortal families, and its intended destiny is to exalt the children of God in eternal families.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2025 general conference, “The Family-Centered Gospel of Jesus Christ”

Divine doctrine

A family enjoys time together at the beach. | ©istockphoto.com/EpicStockMedia

“This general conference of October 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the announcement of ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World.’ By divine design, this proclamation, with its revelatory words, was created to ‘maintain and strengthen the family as the fundamental unit of society.’ …

“When presented, the proclamation did not align with the views of many in the world. Not then. Not now. There are those who take issue with the declaration on family, marriage and gender. Some suggest the Church pull it back, revise or even set the proclamation aside.

“The proclamation on the family is, as President [Gordon B.] Hinckley stated, doctrine, my dear brothers and sisters. The principles are not out of step but perfectly in step with the ways of the Lord and His covenant path. The teachings of the proclamation were revealed by our Lord Jesus Christ to His Apostles then and now. This is His Church; He has established the truths by which we live.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2025 general conference, “The Family Proclamation — Words From God”

‘A moral law’

“Thirty years ago, the Lord’s prophets issued a proclamation to the world. It includes these words:

“‘We … declare that God has commanded that the sacred powers of procreation are to be employed only between man and woman, lawfully wedded as husband and wife.

“‘We declare the means by which mortal life is created to be divinely appointed. We affirm the sanctity of life and of its importance in God’s eternal plan’ (‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’).

“Nurturing and protecting life that is yet unborn is not a political position. It is a moral law confirmed by the Lord through His prophets.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2025 general conference, “Cherishing Life”

Personal foreordination

“In a day when questions abound, when so many seek to know their true identity, the fact that God knows and has blessed each one of us individually before we were ever born on this earth with ‘essential characteristic[s] of … premortal, mortal, and eternal identity and purpose’ (‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’) brings sweet peace and assurance to our mind and heart. Knowing who you are begins with understanding God’s foreordained blessings bestowed upon you before you were ever born on this earth. Our Heavenly Father desires to reveal to you your personal foreordination, and He will do so as you seek to learn and follow His will.”

— Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy, April 2024 general conference, “Foreordained To Serve”

‘A uniquely valuable teaching’

A family spends time together in a park. | Adobe.com

“A uniquely valuable teaching to help us prepare for exaltation is the 1995 proclamation on the family. Its declarations clarify the requirements that prepare us to live with God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Those who do not fully understand the Father’s loving plan for His children may consider this family proclamation no more than a changeable statement of policy. In contrast, we affirm that ‘The Family Proclamation,’ founded on irrevocable doctrine, defines the mortal family relationship where the most important part of our eternal development can occur.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, October 2023 general conference, “Kingdoms of Glory”

The privilege of parenthood

“God has given parents the ‘sacred duty to rear their children in love and righteousness, to provide for their physical and spiritual needs, and to teach them to … observe the commandments of God’ (‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’).

“That’s enough to keep even the best parents awake at night.

“My message to all parents is this: The Lord loves you. He is with you. He stands beside you. He is your strength in guiding your children to make righteous choices.

“Accept this privilege and responsibility courageously and joyfully. Don’t delegate this source of heavenly blessings to anyone else. Within the framework of gospel values and principles, you are the ones to guide your child in the details of daily decisions. Help your children build faith in Jesus Christ, love His gospel and His Church, and prepare for a lifetime of righteous choices. In fact, that is God’s plan for parents.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2023 general conference, “Jesus Christ Is the Strength of Parents”

Commitment, love, patience

“Family relationships are among those things that matter most. …

“I recognize some may not have the blessings of a close family, so I include extended family, friends and even ward families as ‘family.’ These relationships are essential for emotional and physical health. These relationships can also offer love, joy, happiness and a sense of belonging.

“Nurturing these important relationships is a choice. A choice to be part of a family requires commitment, love, patience, communication and forgiveness. There may be times when we disagree with another person, but we can do so without being disagreeable. In courtship and marriage, we don’t fall in love or fall out of love as though we are objects being moved on a chessboard. We choose to love and sustain one another. We do the same in other family relationships and with friends who are like family to us.

“‘The Family Proclamation’ states that ‘the divine plan of happiness enables family relationships to be perpetuated beyond the grave. Sacred ordinances and covenants available in holy temples make it possible for individuals to return to the presence of God and for families to be united eternally.’”

— The late President M. Russell Ballard, then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2023 general conference, “Remember What Matters Most”

‘Divinely appointed responsibilities’

Dan and Tayla Budge exit the Draper Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after being married, with cheering family and friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Through the temple sealing, a woman and a man enter the holy order of matrimony in the new and everlasting covenant. By way of this order of the priesthood, they are given eternal blessings and divine power to direct their family affairs as they live according to the covenants they have made. From that point on, they move forward interdependently and in full partnership with the Lord, especially in regard to each of their divinely appointed responsibilities of nurturing and presiding in their family. Nurturing and presiding are interrelated and overlapping responsibilities, which means that mothers and fathers ‘are obligated to help one another as equal partners’ (‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’) and share a balanced leadership in their home.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2022 general conference, “In Partnership With the Lord”

Extended families, ward families

“Parents, grandparents, leaders and friends assist in the growth and development of the children. Fully engaged ministering brothers and sisters, together with priesthood and organization leaders of the ward, provide support. ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’ says: ‘By divine design, fathers are to preside over their families in love and righteousness and are responsible to provide the necessities of life and protection for their families. Mothers are primarily responsible for the nurture of their children. In these sacred responsibilities, fathers and mothers are obligated to help one another as equal partners. … Extended families should lend support when needed.’ That last line refers to grandparents, among others.”

— Elder Hugo E. Martínez, General Authority Seventy, April 2022 general conference, “Teaching Self-Reliance to Children and Youth”

‘This is who we really are’

“Because we are the spirit children of God, everyone has a divine origin, nature and potential. Each of us ‘is a beloved spirit son or daughter of heavenly parents’ (see ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’). This is our identity. This is who we really are.

“Our spiritual identity is enhanced as we understand our many mortal identities, including ethnic, cultural or national heritage.

“This sense of spiritual and cultural identity, love, and belonging can inspire hope and love for Jesus Christ.”

— The late President M. Russell Ballard, then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2021 general conference, “Hope in Christ”

‘A statement of eternal truth’

A mother, father and daughter sit in the grass at a park. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The inspiration identifying the need for a proclamation on the family came to the leadership of the Church over 23 years ago. It was a surprise to some who thought the doctrinal truths about marriage and the family were well understood without restatement. Nevertheless, we felt the confirmation, and we went to work. Subjects were identified and discussed by members of the Quorum of the Twelve for nearly a year. Language was proposed, reviewed and revised. Prayerfully we continually pleaded with the Lord for His inspiration on what we should say and how we should say it. We all learned ‘line upon line, precept upon precept,’ as the Lord has promised (Doctrine and Covenants 98:12).

“During this revelatory process, a proposed text was presented to the First Presidency, who oversee and promulgate Church teachings and doctrine. After the Presidency made further changes, the proclamation on the family was announced by the President of the Church, Gordon B. Hinckley. In the women’s meeting of Sept. 23, 1995, he introduced the proclamation …

“I testify that the proclamation on the family is a statement of eternal truth, the will of the Lord for His children who seek eternal life. It has been the basis of Church teaching and practice for the last 22 years and will continue so for the future. Consider it as such, teach it, live by it and you will be blessed as you press forward toward eternal life.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2017 general conference, “The Plan and the Proclamation”

Clarity, simplicity, truth

“When President Gordon B. Hinckley first read ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’ 20 years ago this year, we were grateful for and valued the clarity, simplicity and truth of this revelatory document. Little did we realize then how very desperately we would need these basic declarations in today’s world as the criteria by which we could judge each new wind of worldly dogma coming at us from the media, the internet, scholars, TV and films, and even legislators. The proclamation on the family has become our benchmark for judging the philosophies of the world, and I testify that the principles set forth within this statement are as true today as they were when they were given to us by a prophet of God nearly 20 years ago.”

— Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, then the Young Women general president, April 2015 general conference, “Defenders of ‘The Family Proclamation’”

‘Sacred responsibilities’

“Twenty years ago, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reached out to the entire world when issuing a proclamation on the family. Since then, attacks on the family have increased.

“If we are to be successful in our sacred responsibilities as daughters of God, we must understand the eternal significance of and our individual responsibility to teach truths about our Heavenly Father’s plan for His family.”

— Sister Carole M. Stephens, then the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, April 2015 general conference, “The Family Is of God”