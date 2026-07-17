Providing space and dignity for school children in Malawi

Students attend the handover ceremony of newly constructed classroom blocks at Magwero Primary School in Lilongwe District, Malawi, June 19, 2026.

Students in Malawi in southeastern Africa had to attend classes in shifts because of overcrowding in their classroom. Now after a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more than 600 young learners have a new place to learn.

The Church donated newly constructed classroom blocks, administrative offices, bathroom facilities, desks and a water system with a borehole, water tank and plumbing to Magwero Primary School in Lilongwe District, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Laurent Afonso from Malawi’s Ministry of Education called it a significant contribution that would lead to higher enrollment and retention rates.

“These new classrooms provide the space and dignity our children deserve,” he said at the official handover ceremony on June 19.

Government officials, education and community leaders, Church representatives, teachers and parents cut the ribbon on new classrooms donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Magwero Primary School in Lilongwe District, Malawi, June 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his remarks, Vincent N. Chimtengo, the second counselor in the Lilongwe Ward in the Lilongwe Malawi Stake, said the donation reflects the Church’s commitment to following the example of Jesus Christ by serving God’s children.

“Our humanitarian efforts are an expression of His commandment to love one another and care for those in need. Through projects like this, we seek to bless lives, strengthen communities and help individuals reach their God-given potential,” he said.

The project reflects the Church’s ongoing efforts to improve education, access to clean water and community well-being throughout Africa, reported Africa Newsroom. The Church works with governments, community leaders and local organizations to care for those in need.

Newly constructed classroom blocks from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are pictured at the Magwero Primary School in Lilongwe District, Malawi, on June 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church News has also reported on previous school donations in Malawi and water projects in the country. After storms, Latter-day Saints rebuilt a bridge and opened meetinghouses for flood victims.

The country’s first two stakes of the Church were created within a month of each other in 2024, and the Malawi Lilongwe Mission — the first in the country — was one of the 55 new missions created this month.