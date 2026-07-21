The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young men and young women put together hygiene kits for families in need as part of a For the Strength of Youth conference for English-speaking youth in Okinawa, Japan, in June 2026.

Young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world have worked in several recent efforts to serve others, following the example and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Youth have helped plan and carry out service activities in Canada, Chile, Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines. The following is a small example of these recent efforts.

Canada

Young men and young women in Laval, Quebec, spent May 23 on service projects supporting seven local community organizations.

Ezekiel Weber helps sew sleep masks as part of a service effort on May 23, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event was part of Global Youth Service Day in May 2026.

According to a news release on the Church’s Canada Newsroom website, youth provided:

620 sandwiches for Bread and Beyond to help feed people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

20 fleece blankets for women in reintegration programs at La Rue des Femmes.

14 flannel blankets for children at the Ronald McDonald House.

190 care packages, including socks, snacks, juice and handwritten notes for the Maison du Père homeless shelter.

118 snack bags for Le Book Humanitaire.

20 sleep masks for patients in intensive care units at CHU Sainte-Justine.

20 pairs of slippers for local shelters.

Catherine Lallement, from the Montreal Quebec Stake, said service helps youth develop their relationship with God and with others.

“By serving together, they discover that they can truly make a difference in their community and experience joy,” she said.

Philippines

Rodolfo Gallinero III, left, poses for a photo with the recipient of a care kit assembled by young students in Santo Tomas, Philippines, on May 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the Philippines, Latter-day Saint Rodolfo Gallinero III helped plan an event with local students in Santo Tomas on May 1.

For the outreach event — called Project Balik Lingap, which means “return the favor” — young adults assembled and distributed care bags for street vendors and drivers in their city.

“As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I am guided by principles of service, integrity and compassion,” Gallinero said. “These values help me choose to do what is right and to serve others selflessly.”

In a news release from the Church’s Philippines Newsroom, Gallinero said he’s learned that service is an expression of love.

“Even small acts of kindness can uplift others,” he said. “When we serve people, we also grow spiritually and become better individuals.”

Japan

Young men and young women in Okinawa, Japan, spent Wednesday, June 17, creating 441 support kits for the American Red Cross. The kits included hygiene kits for families in need. The kits will go to families of critically ill patients transported from various countries in the Asia Pacific region who arrive without basic necessities.

Young men and young women put together hygiene kits for families in need as part of a For the Strength of Youth conference for English-speaking youth in Okinawa, Japan, in June 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The service project was part of a For the Strength of Youth event in Okinawa for English speakers in Japan and Korea.

According to a news release from the Church’s Japan Newsroom website, the service project was a testament to the love that Church members extend to their communities and the world.

Taiwan

Young adult members of the Church in Taiwan have started a twice-monthly service effort to share joy and show love to children at a children’s hospital in Changhua City.

The young members of the Church have planned music art therapy classes for children in the pediatric cancer ward of the hospital.

Latter-day Saint young adults share heart sign gestures with a young cancer patient at a children’s hospital in Changhua City, Taiwan. The young adults visit the hospital twice a month to share music and art therapy classes. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to a news release from the Church’s Taiwan Newsroom, the child patients are often confined to their rooms and medical equipment, so the music and art therapy helps “alleviate the stress of hospitalization and inject positive energy into their treatment.”

In addition to the regular twice-monthly activity at the hospital, Latter-day Saint youth also put on a Mother’s Day concert on May 9 for the children and families in the hospital.

Latter-day Saint young adults serve children at a children’s hospital in Changhua City, Taiwan. The young adults visit the hospital twice a month to share music and art therapy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chile

In May, young men and young women in Alto Hospicio and Iquique, Chile, assembled school kits for local children. In total, they made 692 kits during a For the Strength of Youth conference activity.

According to a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom website, the kits went to World Vision International, an organization responsible for distributing aid among students in Alto Hospicio and Iquique who face greater economic and social needs.

Stephanie Coscing, World Vision’s social impact and innovation manager, shared the organization’s appreciation for the kits.

“We recognize and deeply value the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” she said. “This collaboration strengthened the right to education for 378 children in vulnerable situations in Alto Hospicio, ensuring a more welcoming entry into school.”