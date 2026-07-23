What will most help a graduate succeed? Develop a Christlike character, says Brother Wunderli

Students and their families gather for the spring 2026 graduation at BYU–Idaho on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho.

Through the years, Brother David J. Wunderli said he has been asked what advice he would give to help a recent graduate to succeed. “My response is always the same — ‘work on your character.’”

Be grateful, develop a strong work ethic, be fair, be honest and be kind in every circumstance and in each interaction.

“If you do, opportunities will present themselves to you. In other words, build the best product and it will sell itself — build the best ‘you’ and things will all work out,” Brother Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, assured Brigham Young University–Idaho graduates on Thursday, July 23.

Spring 2026 BYU–Idaho graduates: 2,865 graduates earned: 2,073 bachelor's degrees 1,181 associate degrees

earned: 1,057 graduates earned a degree online served through the partnership with BYU–Pathway Worldwide

graduates earned a degree online served through the partnership with BYU–Pathway Worldwide 241 graduates began their education at or after the age of 30 Source: BYU–Idaho

Some 2,800 graduates and their friends and families gathered in the I–Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for the afternoon commencement.

In his address, Brother Wunderli encouraged this year’s cohort to develop a Christlike character.

“Wherever you land, the common denominator of your influence on others and on organizations will be your character. The responsibilities you will assume will be less important than your relationships with others and the character you develop,” Brother Wunderli told graduates.

He shared several things that matter in the process of developing Christlike character.

Words matter

As Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught in the April 2024 general conference that “words do matter,” Brother Wunderli told graduates.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during BYU–Idaho commencement on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

Graduates can choose to use words that draw individuals closer to Jesus Christ. The Book of Mormon prophet Lehi had a dream that teaches that it is by holding fast to Christ’s words that individuals are led to His love, Brother Wunderli noted.

“Our words reflect our true character. How blessed are we that because of the gift of agency and Christ’s Atonement, our character can change. We can develop a Christlike character. We can ‘act for [ourselves] and not be acted upon’” (2 Nephi 2:26).

Graduates pose for photos outside the BYU–I Center following commencement on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

Focus matters

Brother Wunderli noted he has witnessed both great happiness and great sadness in both the wealthy and the poor.

The late President Russell M. Nelson taught, “The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives. ... Joy comes from and because of Him. He is the source of all joy” (“Joy and Spiritual Survival,” October 2016 general conference).

Graduates enter the BYU–I Center for commencement on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

Gratitude matters

One day as a young missionary walking the dusty streets of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Brother Wunderli and his companion watched a severely deformed young man descend from a bus and scoot himself on a makeshift skateboard. Across his back was a satchel containing a shoeshine brush, polish and a few rags, Brother Wunderli recalled.

This young man, Samuel, was 17 years old and one of 11 children. As he shined shoes, he smiled genuinely and expressed his gratitude at being able to contribute to his family’s needs.

“Samuel had found happiness in work despite near impossible circumstances,” said Brother Wunderli. “He taught me the power of gratitude — that an attitude of gratitude can transcend even the most challenging of circumstances.”

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during commencement held in the BYU–I Center on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

Pure intent matters

Brother Wunderli said he has learned that on the journey of becoming more like Christ, “our intent matters.”

In His sermon on the mount, the Savior taught, “Take heed that ye do not your alms before men, to be seen of them: otherwise ye have no reward of your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 6:1-2).

Brother Wunderli asked: “In our relations with others, do we share conversations with the intent to impress them or to bless them? Do we speak out of intent to bring comfort, encouragement and love to them or to seek praise and acceptance from them?”

In his letter to the Corinthians, the apostle Paul wrote: “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing,” (1 Corinthians 13:1-3).

Graduates enter the BYU–I Center for commencement on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

Righteous intent — born out of love for God and neighbor — is at the core of developing Christlike character, Brother Wunderli observed.

“If all our choices were to be motivated by a love for God and love for others rather than love for self, our intent would be pure, and our becoming would be aligned more deeply with the character of Christ,” he said.

In his brief remarks, BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III reminded graduates that the mission of BYU–Idaho is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church and their communities.

“Beginning tomorrow for you, the mission of BYU–Idaho doesn’t end; it expands. Wherever you go, you’ll carry with you what you’ve learned here, and I hope who you became here,” said President Meredith.