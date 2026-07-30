Church provides relief to members, firefighters amid wildfires in Spain and France

A firefighter walks by a controlled burn area to contain a fire near Lege-Cap-Ferret, during wildfires in southwestern France, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

One of the largest wildfires on record in Bordeaux, France, has led to the evacuation of more than 250,000 across the region in recent days.

The uncontained wildfire is four times the size of Paris, the AP reported.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the forest near Blagon, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Emma Da Silva, Associated Press

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his condolences in a social media post today: “Having lived much of my life in one of the hardest-hit regions of France, the destruction caused by these fires is deeply personal to me and to many members of my family,” he wrote.

The Lormont, France, meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — just north of the wildfires — quickly opened its doors to accommodate evacuees, transforming into an emergency reception center. The building provided a place to sleep and meals on the first few nights following the evacuation order.

“In moments of uncertainty and sorrow, I know we can find peace in the assurance that our loving Heavenly Father is mindful of each of us,” Elder Caussé wrote.

The fire has affected three Latter-day Saint wards and displaced 200 members.

The Europe Church Newsroom reported that displaced members have been welcomed into the homes of other members and been accommodated at the Lormont meetinghouse.

Volunteers from the Godmother Foundation, a Catholic NGO helping people displaced by wildfires, organize food supplies provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to provide for evacuees in Bordeaux, France in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church volunteers have also supported evacuees at two other reception centers nearby the fires with food, clothing and other essential supplies. Local members have sorted donations and identified unmet needs of those affected. The Church has also acquired several trucks loaded with large water containers to relieve firefighters.

Senior Church leaders in the area — including Elder Ruben V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy who serves as president of the Church’s Europe Central Area, area seventies and representatives of the Welfare and Self Reliance Department — are working to support Bordeaux France Stake President Julien Raveneau and local Bishop Tom Darguence, who are directing and coordinating local efforts.

“Even though the fire seems more stable now than at its peak, the combination of enormous, burned areas, destroyed homes, mass evacuations and another heat wave means this is far from over,” Elder Alliaud said. “We want our members to be prepared.”

This aerial shot taken by a drone shows burned houses and ground after wildfires raged near the village of Le Porge, Southwestern, France, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Baz Ratner, Associated Press

Local firefighters have made progress in slowing the wildfire’s spread over the past few days in favorable weather conditions, although it remains active and is not yet contained.

However, another heat wave — with temperatures reaching 104 degrees and strong winds — proves the situation remains critical.

Burnt trees stand in an area scorched by a wildfire near Vila Vella, Valencia province, Spain, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Damian Torres, Associated Press

In Madrid, Spain, another area affected, wildfires have spread rapidly in the last week. More than 60,000 people were evacuated at the height of the crisis. Although the emergency remains serious, it is showing signs of improvement — many evacuees have now been allowed to return home.

On July 30, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lifted the state of emergency over wildfires, according to Le Monde.

The Church is currently evaluating humanitarian needs with non-profit organizations in the area.

Burnt trees stand in an area scorched by a wildfire near Casavieja, Ávila province, Spain, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Olmo Calvo, Associated Press