Music & the Spoken Word: ‘Think a sacred song’

A missionary choir sings during a Christmas Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. This week is No. 5,055 of the broadcast.

Please note: Reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

There is power in sacred music. This kind of music — found in great hymns — can lift our spirits, give us courage and move us to righteous action. It can bring us peace, build our faith, comfort the weary, console those who mourn and inspire us to endure to the end. In short, sacred music has “boundless powers” to spiritually move us and help us feel closer to God (see First Presidency Preface in “Hymns”).

Sacred music is powerful, filled with beautiful and soothing melodies. There is something about inspired music that resonates in our souls, connecting us with heaven. It’s remarkable that a simple combination of notes creates a melody that speaks to us all, regardless of our language or culture. When combined with lyrics that promote faith, hope and trust in God, sacred music becomes truly powerful.

It’s been said that “some of the greatest sermons are preached by the singing of hymns” (see First Presidency Preface in “Hymns”).

Take, for example, the hymn “Be Still, My Soul” (“Hymns,” No. 124):

Be still, my soul! The Lord is on thy side;

With patience bear thy cross of grief or pain.

Leave to thy God to order and provide;

In ev’ry change He faithful will remain.

Be still, my soul: Thy best, thy heav’nly Friend

Thru thorny ways leads to a joyful end.



Or, “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” (“Hymns,” No. 72):

Praise to the Lord, who doth prosper thy way and defend thee.

Surely His goodness and mercy shall ever attend thee.

Ponder anew

What the Almighty can do,

Who with His love doth befriend thee.



Sermons taught through sacred music stay with us long after the music fades. The lyrics, the melody and the feelings they inspire can remain in our hearts, ready to be called upon as we encounter the challenges of life.

Even when we feel alone, afraid or weak, we can draw strength from sacred music. One hymn offers this simple invitation:

“Think a sacred song; The words will give you pow’r.”

(See “Think a Sacred Song,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1006.)

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.