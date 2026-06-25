Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra’s ‘Songs of Hope’ benefit concert in the Hollywood Bowl celebrates and honors women

People clap after The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour.

LOS ANGELES, California — Through music and the experiences of several women, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated “Songs of Hope,” honored women, raised money to help women and children around the world and testified of the Savior through music during the “Songs of Hope” concerts this week.

The choir was back in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, with the orchestra — a century after the choir’s first performance there in 1926. A second concert is scheduled Thursday, June 25.

The two-hour benefit concerts featured several musical artists, including Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and the Bonner family.

Guest artists, from left, Sebastian Arcelus; Stephanie J. Block; Daniel Emmet; Katharine McPhee; David Foster; Danny Osmond; Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square; Ryan Murphy, assistant music director of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, and the Bonner Family, stand with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as attendees clap after they performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The concert with the 330 choir members and 85 orchestra musicians was a benefit concert in collaboration with the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music Trust.

All of the ticket-sale revenue from the concert will be donated to trusted charities, including CARE, Helen Keller Intl and The Hunger Project. These charities work with Caring for Women and Children, an initiative led by the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused on improving the health, education and well-being of women and children through local and global efforts.

The Church will match the revenue from concert ticket sales, doubling the charitable contributions from the event.

Nirinjan Khalsa, of the Los Angeles Council of Religious Leaders, center, speaks to others before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Also, more than 700 watch parties are planned across the United States this weekend on Friday, June 26, or Saturday, June 27. Latter-day Saint stakes outside of Utah were invited to participate by hosting a watch party. The watch parties are free to attend, and many are requesting for attendees to make reservations.

The concert began as the sun set on the amphitheater in the hilly, wooded area known for its natural acoustics. Many of the thousands of concertgoers arrived early, utilizing the tradition of either eating in one of the audience boxes or an available picnicking spot.

Attending the concert Wednesday were Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, and Relief Society General President President Camille N. Johnson and her husband, Brother Douglas Johnson. Also at the performance were members of the Church’s United States West Area presidency and General Authority Seventies: Elder Takashi Wada, area president, and his wife, Sister Naomi Wada; Elder Peter M. Johnson and his wife, Sister Stephanie Johnson; and Elder Wan-Liang Wu and his wife, Sister Marcela Wu.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, greets members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as they prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Hollywood Bowl concerts are the seventh stop on the volunteer choir and orchestra’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour that started in 2023 and has included performances in Mexico; the Philippines; the southeastern United States’ Florida and Georgia; Peru and Argentina. Earlier this year, the choir and orchestra performed several concerts and a devotional in São Paulo, Brazil.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson arrives to see The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Honoring women and lifting others

The Tabernacle Choir first performed in the Hollywood Bowl a century ago on July 28, 1926. The choir returned to the Hollywood Bowl stage on Aug. 20, 1941, and again on May 23, 1963.

“In 1926, they stood where I’m standing, and their voices resounded through these hills,” said Arcelus, a Broadway actor and television star.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, in May 1963. | Deseret News archives

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Several years earlier in the 1920s, the area was known as Daisy Dell and was a popular picnic spot. Two women, pianist Gertrude Ross and soprano Anna Ruzena Sprotte, with a piano trucked up the canyon, performed on a small stage to test the acoustics.

Through the history of the Hollywood Bowl “runs a golden thread of women — remarkable women — who wanted to use the arts to enrich and edify, to nurture hope in everyone,” Arcelus said.

Arcelus welcomed the audience and he and his wife, Block, who is Tony-award winning actress, narrated the concert and also performed. Block and Arcelus were the guest artists for the choir and orchestra’s 2025 Christmas concerts.

“This was their dream come true,” Block said of the women and this concert. “They created all of this to lift others.”

She said she had a similar dream because she wanted to bring joy and hope to people, too. Through those experiences, she met her now-husband. “And then came that moment — that unforgettable moment — when I discovered an even deeper hope of mine that was going to become a reality. I was going to become a mother. I was going to have a baby.”

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. A cross is illuminated on a nearby hill. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Block sang “The Story Goes On” from “Baby,” a musical about three couples navigating pregnancy and parenthood.

Arcelus and Block, who are the parents of a daughter, sang the duet “It Takes Two” from the musical “Into the Woods” — reprising their roles as the Baker and the Baker’s Wife in the recent Broadway revival. They were accompanied by choir director Mack Wilberg on the piano.

Despite challenges and risks, it’s “along the way we discover what happens when we choose to work together to make a difference,” Arcelus said.

Singer and actress McPhee performed “The Prayer” from the animated film “Quest for Camelot” with tenor Daniel Emmet, who sings classical pop-crossover music, and accompanied on the piano by Foster, a 16-time Grammy Award winner and composer and producer.

Katharine McPhee, left, and Daniel Emmet, right, perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Written by Foster with his friend Carole Bayer Sager, “The Prayer” is about a mother praying for the safety of her teenage daughter.

Foster said: “The song means something different to everyone, of course, but I think everyone would agree that, in the end, it’s about hope.”

McPhee added: “Tonight we share one more song of hope. It’s for all of us who love our children and want to give them a better world.”

McPhee sang Foster’s arrangement of “Somewhere” from “West Side Story” accompanied by Foster on the piano and the Orchestra at Temple Square.

Katharine McPhee, right, and David Foster, left, perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Bonner Family — composed of mom, Debra Bonner, and dad, Harry Bonner, as well as their eight children and oldest grandchild — sang the upbeat “You’ve Got Soul” by Mauli Bonner and the hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”

The family, who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, celebrated three generations of women from their family on the stage and also their mother.

“Our story definitely continues,” said Yahosh Bonner.

Just before the family sang “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” Nolong Bonner said of the family story: “And for us, it goes on with singing songs of hope, like this one, led by our mother, Debra Bonner.”

The Bonner Family performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Osmond, whose career has spanned more than six decades in music, television and live performances, sang and played the piano to a song he wrote titled “Start Again,” as choir members and people waved the lights on their cellphones.

“This goes to show that no matter how difficult our circumstances may be — and we’re all dealing with tough stuff — we all have the ability to start over,” said Osmond, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He pointed to the example of Joseph of Egypt, who Osmond portrayed in more than 2,000 performances of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” as someone who faced challenges and found the strength to overcome.

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

One lesson Joseph learned was “nothing can shut out the light of God,” Osmond said. “Because when we feel His Spirit, when we feel the love of God’s love, we know how important we are to Him.”

He sang “Close Every Door” from the musical, and the audience responded with cheers and a standing ovation — with Osmond getting a bit emotional. Then with the help of about 80 children from local Latter-day Saint stakes, he sang “Any Dream Will Do” — in the coat of many colors.

With the children, he added a song to the program — “I Am a Child of God” — as the audience sang along.

Attendees pull out their cellphone flashlights as Donny Osmond performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Finding hope through challenges

Arcelus asked: “Tonight is all about hope. At some point in life, most of us will ask ‘What do we do when we hope is least or at least seems to be?’”

Block and Arcelus shared the story of Horatio and Anna Spafford and their family as the choir and orchestra performed “It Is Well with My Soul.” Anna Spafford and her young daughters were traveling across the Atlantic Ocean in 1873 when their ship was hit, and most of the passengers drowned, including her daughters.

Horatio Spafford boarded a ship, and later the captain pointed they were nearing the spot of the collision.

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

According to his family, it was there he began writing the words that would become part of the hymn, Arcelus said.

Block continues that Anna Spafford struggled after her rescue until “she heard a voice in her mind and in her heart: ‘You were spared for purpose, Anna. You have a work to do.’”

While the couple still faced challenges, they established a charitable hospital that cared for mothers and children, regardless of their religion or background.

Arcelus said: “Anna remained committed to meeting the needs expressed by Jesus Christ: ‘For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me. Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me’ (see Matthew 25: 35-36, 40).”

Block said, the hospital “is the living legacy of a woman who found hope by lifting God’s children and shared that hope with the world.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, in May 1963. | O. Wallace Kasteler, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

‘Songs of Hope’ benefit concert in the Hollywood Bowl

The concert featured more than 20 musical selections — music from each of the guest artists, hymns of praise, “Music of the Masters,” songs from around the world, songs of joy and consolation, hymns of hope — under the direction of Wilberg and associate director Ryan Murphy.

During the concert on the stage of unique nested arches and known as the largest natural amphitheater in the United States, images were projected on the outer edges of the bandshell for each number.

The concert opened with the choir on the John Williams Stage singing “Call of the Champions.” It was the stage’s namesake composer for the 2002 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies and performed there by the Tabernacle Choir.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The hymns of praise were the “Alleluia Fanfare” with ringing bells leading into “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” — sung on all of the “Songs of Hope” tour stops — and “Join We Now in Praise and Sing.” These are two of the seven pieces in the concert that Wilberg arranged.

After Block and Arcelus’ musical duets, the choir and orchestra performed three pieces of “Music of the Masters,” first with the encouraging “Rise! Up! Arise!” from “St. Paul” by Felix Mendelssohn. It was followed by the soaring “Alleluia” from “Psalm 150,” by Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera that has seemingly disjointed individual parts building before coming together. The audience stood as the choir and orchestra performed “Hallelujah” from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Following Foster and McPhee, the choir and orchestra performed three songs from cultures around the world. First was “¡Ah, El Novio No Quiere Dinero!” a Sephardic wedding song in Ladino, a Judeo-Spanish language, that builds to a final crescendo. It was followed by the a cappella “Gamelan,” designed to sound like an Indonesian orchestra with the choir rapidly singing a series of “ding” and “dong,” and the hand-clapping United States folk song “Cindy.”

Block said, “Tonight, we have made a kind of music that will be heard and felt everywhere.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A trio of songs of joy and consolation followed the Bonner Family: the upbeat “Music Everywhere,” with music by Murphy; the peaceful “The Pilgrim Song,” arranged by Murphy; and the emotional “It Is Well with My Soul” by Horatio Spafford, with the story shared by Block and Arcelus.

The concert concluded with two hymns of hope: “Amazing Grace,” featuring bagpipers Don Smith, Heidi Gilmore, Greg Hubert and Jennifer H. Tew; and the oft-sung “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The audience cheered and gave the choir and orchestra a standing ovation.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

‘What my heart needed’

For many in the audience, it was their first time hearing the Tabernacle Choir and orchestra perform live, saying the concert was “excellent,” “beautiful” and “unbelievable.”

About 15 of soprano Laura Whitney’s family and friends, many of whom aren’t Church members, came to the concert. Whitney, who was born in Burbank, California, had been counting the days to Hollywood Bowl concerts and shared her enthusiasm with fellow choir members.

Did it live up to the expectations? “Absolutely,” she said.

Diana Pace stands as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Jim Small, who is from Los Angeles, California, and is one of Whitney’s uncles, said the concert was “excellent,” pointing to the memorable “Hallelujah” chorus and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” as being highlights from the evening.

Small, who comes to the Hollywood Bowl for concerts two to three times a year, said he hadn’t heard the choir and orchestra in-person before and “I would come again.”

For Laura Heiner, of Los Angeles, who came with her husband and daughter, the show was “unbelievable.” The family, who is Catholic, heard about the show through a radio or social media ad and decided to get tickets.

“I never expected the range of pieces the choir would do,” she said, noting that hearing Osmond sing was one of their favorite parts.

Attendees stand as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A friend invited Amy Valdez of Beverly Hills, California, to the concert. She hadn’t heard of the choir or orchestra and started googling them prior to the performance.

“Everything was so beautiful. I loved it,” Valdez said, saying she got emotional when she heard “Amazing Grace.”

Friends Jeri Mabe and Nona Makinson, of Camarillo, California, listen to the choir’s music, and Makinson said she has the choir’s records and CDs.

Makinson said she’s been wanting to hear them in-person for years. “It was such a variety,” Makinson said of the music. “That’s part of what made it special.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Choir member April Murray, who sings second soprano, was surprised when longtime family friends from New Mexico, including ones she sang in high school choirs with, found her before the concert. They drove in for the performance.

“It was exactly what my heart needed,” Murray said. She added that she appreciated the excited and enthusiastic audience.

For Sarah Butler, who sings first soprano, the Spaffords’ story and the song “It Is Well with My Soul” is an emotional one. “I can barely sing because I was crying so much.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Her parents heard the choir when the story was presented in the 2017 Christmas concert. Then, Butler was in the audience. “I remember loving that story.” Now, performing it is a full-circle moment for her.

She added that she feels “so blessed” to perform in the Hollywood Bowl.

“So many incredible things have happened here. And to have the chance to take the stage for a little bit, it’s amazing, like a dream”

The tickets for the concert Thursday are available for purchase through the Hollywood Bowl website at hollywoodbowl.com.

More photos from the concert

Johnny Whitaker sings along as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Attendees cheer for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as they perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Emily Halverson, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, has her makeup done before performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Burton McCullough reads the program before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sister Kathy Clayton, center, wife of President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the Tabernacle Choir presidency, greets people before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Anne McCullough sits with her husband, Burton McCullough, before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Nate Nelson, center, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, waits in line for dinner with other members before performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Bagpiper Heidi Gilmore gets dinner before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Lauren Carruth, left, and Jennifer Broschinsky, right, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, wait before performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sebastian Arcelus performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Manu Harris, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, has her hair done before performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Katharine McPhee performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Bonner Family performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Manu Harris, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, center, takes a selfie with other members before performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Quinn Bennion, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, gets ready before performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

April Johnson, left, and Deborah Beeton, center, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, talk to Cherilyn Bacon, right, concert attendee, before the choir performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Katharine McPhee, right, and David Foster, left, perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Missy Omer, center, and Crystalynn Mellor, left, members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, greet people as they exit after The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People exit after watching The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Crystalynn Mellor, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, greets people as they exit after The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Anthony Kirkham, center, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, greets people as they exit after The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People exit and greet choir members after watching The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Suzi Hansen, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, waits before performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. It’s Hansen’s last tour with the choir. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Rowlands Kaotcha, president and CEO of The Hunger Project, left, talks to Tom Lemons, activist and investor in The Hunger Project, right, before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Attendees listen as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Photos from dress rehearsal

Front row, from left, President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the presidency of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt and Gary B. Porter, second counselor in The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square presidency; second row from left, Ryan Murphy, associate music director, and Mack Wilberg, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square music director, stand on the stage with members of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at a benefit concert as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, greets members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as they prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sebastian Arcelus introduces The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Stephanie J. Block performs with members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Emily Roche, a member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, right, arrives to dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Bonner Family performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Katharine McPhee performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Daniel Emmet performs with Katharine McPhee and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

David Foster plays the piano with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Naveah Alvarado, 11, center, rehearses before performing with Donny Osmond and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, before performing benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

JennaBree Tollestrup, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, center, puts on earrings before a dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

David Warner, creative director for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, center, rehearses with children before they perform with Donny Osmond during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, before performing benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform a benefit concert as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. The Hollywood sign can be seen in the hills behind the stage. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, embraces President Gary B. Porter, second counselor in The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square presidency, center left, in between greeting members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as they prepare to perform as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Bonner Family performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Bonner Family performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Katharine McPhee performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

David Foster plays the piano with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform a benefit concert as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Children practice before rehearsing with Donny Osmond and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, before performing benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kasey Bradbury, member of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, right, arrives for a dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Children practice before rehearsing with Donny Osmond and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, before performing benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, embraces Ron Gunnell, global envoy to the Tabernacle Choir presidency, right, in between greeting members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as they prepare to perform a benefit concert as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sebastian Arcelus prepares to walk out to perform with members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform a benefit concert as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Katharine McPhee performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

David Foster smiles after playing the piano with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Bonner Family performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Bonner Family performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Children practice before rehearsing with Donny Osmond and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, before performing benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as they prepare to perform a benefit concert as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A cross is illuminated as Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform a benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Children practice before rehearsing with Donny Osmond and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, before performing benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Children practice before rehearsing with Donny Osmond and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, before performing benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform benefit concerts as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Donny Osmond and children perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during dress rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News