Music & the Spoken Word: Being teachable

"Attributes such as humility, patience, respect for others and the ability not only to listen, but to listen to learn, combine to help us become teachable," observes Derrick Porter in "Music & the Spoken Word" for Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. This week is No. 5,056 of the broadcast.

Please note: Reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

Some years ago, the head of a large organization was responsible for selecting and training new leaders in his group. When asked what kind of people he was looking for, he responded, “I’m looking for those who are teachable.”

On the surface, when we consider the attributes of great leaders, we often think of traits such as boldness, courage, self-confidence or intelligence. But as we look more closely at the very best leaders — the ones history truly admires — a common quality seems to emerge: They are teachable.

Being teachable doesn’t mean we bend to others’ opinions or that we must listen to voices that degrade or provoke. It doesn’t equate to weakness, lack of knowledge or inexperience. Rather, being teachable is a combination of positive qualities. Attributes such as humility, patience, respect for others and the ability not only to listen, but to listen to learn, combine to help us become teachable.

Like all worthwhile attributes, being teachable has a price — and it also has a reward. Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Do the thing, and you shall have the power; but they who do not the thing have not the power.” (See “Compensation: Being an Essay as Written by Ralph Waldo Emerson,” published in 1903, page 29.) The power to be teachable resides within each of us. Sometimes, however, learning to be teachable may sting at first but ultimately can bring lessons that endure and bless us deeply.

Perhaps we’ve felt that sting ourselves when we’ve received correction we didn’t want to hear or feedback we didn’t seek (see Hebrews 12:6). These are moments when the walls of our pride can rise quickly — almost defensively — blocking anything that might challenge us.

But in these moments, there is always a quiet opportunity to step back and ask, “What can I learn? Why am I feeling this way? Would it be better to revisit this tomorrow?” As we take time to ask ourselves questions like these, we begin to lower our defensive walls, making room for wisdom’s sunlight to reach us — teaching us in ways that come only when our hearts are open, when we are teachable.

May we learn to listen — and then listen to learn — trusting that as we do, we will discover the quiet rewards that come from being teachable.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.